WLFI.com
Purdue volleyball finishes non-conference play after sweeping Ball State
Boilermakers defeat Ball State in three sets to improve to 9-1 overall ahead of Big Ten play. Purdue headed into Saturday's game coming off of a 3-0 win against Northern Kentucky on Thursday. Purdue got off to a strong start, taking a 25-11 win in the first set. Ball State...
Syracuse defeats Purdue, 32-29, after huge fourth quarter
After a combined 42 points were scored in the fourth quarter, Purdue falls to Syracuse on the road. Purdue's first away game started slow, the first points coming from a Syracuse Field goal. Boilermakers got on the board in the first quarter when Devin Mockobee ran for a 15-yard touchdown.
Local Weather History: The Great Attica-Covington "War" of 1846 & How It Came to Be Due to the Weather
July 23-29, 1846 saw the peak heatwave in the 1846 Summer. However, dryness was dominant in the Summer with the bursts of heat. In Rapin Andrews weather observations near Fort Wayne, he recorded 87 in April, 100 in June & 102 in July (highest temperature of all his records 1839-1873).
Pedestrian struck by train in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A pedestrian was struck by a train in Frankfort Monday evening. It happened at the railroad crossing between Rossville Avenue and Washington Street. No traffic was able to pass due to the train blocking the crossing. News 18 reached out to police for more information...
Recovery Rally seeks to spread awareness
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The fifth annual Tippecanoe Celebration of Recovery Rally came to Loeb stadium Saturday. Kristina Lesley is the Director of the Drug Free Coalition for Tippecanoe County. She said the celebration of recovery is important. This event is meant to broaden people's definitions of what recovery...
Benefits of adding cover crops
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Conversations about the benefits of cover crops continue to be a hot topic. That's why Ceres Solutions held the Advanced Cover Crop Training event to provide more information and resources about adding cover crops. “Ceres Solutions is finding it important to educate their staff...
2 hospitalized in Cass County house fire
GALVESTON, Ind. (WLFI)— The Galveston Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. First responders were called to a home on Sherwood Forest Drive. According to a neighbor, Dale Hedrick, it was quite a large response. "It was just engulfed completely in...
Shots fired in Lafayette Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Shots were fired in Lafayette Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. However, this incident is not currently thought to be related to the vehicle pursuit in Clinton County. Lafayette Police Sergeant Verma tells News 18 the investigation is ongoing. Only two people are believed to be...
Grain bin collapses at The Anderson's in Delphi
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Several fire agencies are investigating a grain bin collapse at the Anderson's in Delphi. At approximately 1:40 p.m., Delphi and Camden Fire Departments responded to a wheat bin that caved in. A soybean bin and several conveyors also had extensive damage from the collapse. All...
Commissioners move to give broadband program $1.6 million
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI ) — Carroll County is one step closer to widespread broadband internet access. The Carroll County Commissioners moved to give the Economic Development Corporation up to $1.6 million for the project. The initiative has been in the works at the EDC for about five years.
FAA investigating plane crash in Delphi
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane crash in Delphi Saturday evening. It happened after a small plane took off from the Delphi Municipal Airport. According to the FAA, the plane's engine lost power after take off. The pilot tried to go back...
UPDATE: Shooting suspect evaded officers in Boone, Clinton counties
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A vehicle pursuit started just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff's office updated a Facebook post from yesterday telling residents the suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit is no longer believed to be in Clinton County. The suspect is...
Biz owners: Teens record arsons for TikTok views
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Arsonists remain at-large Monday after setting fire to three trucks and a detached garage outside two businesses. The arsons happened early Saturday and Sunday on Olympia Drive. Business owners believe the fires are connected to a destructive joyride last week. "They burnt up this truck...
Shooting suspect evades officers, flees on foot
Boone County dispatch says the suspect was stopped for a routine traffic stop on I-65 Northbound at the 140 mile marker. The vehicle then fled around 8:40 P.M.
