Syracuse defeats Purdue, 32-29, after huge fourth quarter

After a combined 42 points were scored in the fourth quarter, Purdue falls to Syracuse on the road. Purdue's first away game started slow, the first points coming from a Syracuse Field goal. Boilermakers got on the board in the first quarter when Devin Mockobee ran for a 15-yard touchdown.
SYRACUSE, NY
Pedestrian struck by train in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A pedestrian was struck by a train in Frankfort Monday evening. It happened at the railroad crossing between Rossville Avenue and Washington Street. No traffic was able to pass due to the train blocking the crossing. News 18 reached out to police for more information...
FRANKFORT, IN
Recovery Rally seeks to spread awareness

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The fifth annual Tippecanoe Celebration of Recovery Rally came to Loeb stadium Saturday. Kristina Lesley is the Director of the Drug Free Coalition for Tippecanoe County. She said the celebration of recovery is important. This event is meant to broaden people's definitions of what recovery...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Benefits of adding cover crops

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Conversations about the benefits of cover crops continue to be a hot topic. That's why Ceres Solutions held the Advanced Cover Crop Training event to provide more information and resources about adding cover crops. “Ceres Solutions is finding it important to educate their staff...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
2 hospitalized in Cass County house fire

GALVESTON, Ind. (WLFI)— The Galveston Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. First responders were called to a home on Sherwood Forest Drive. According to a neighbor, Dale Hedrick, it was quite a large response. "It was just engulfed completely in...
CASS COUNTY, IN
Shots fired in Lafayette Saturday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Shots were fired in Lafayette Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. However, this incident is not currently thought to be related to the vehicle pursuit in Clinton County. Lafayette Police Sergeant Verma tells News 18 the investigation is ongoing. Only two people are believed to be...
LAFAYETTE, IN
#Purdue University#Indiana University#Iupui#Linus College#Purdue Senate
Grain bin collapses at The Anderson's in Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Several fire agencies are investigating a grain bin collapse at the Anderson's in Delphi. At approximately 1:40 p.m., Delphi and Camden Fire Departments responded to a wheat bin that caved in. A soybean bin and several conveyors also had extensive damage from the collapse. All...
DELPHI, IN
Commissioners move to give broadband program $1.6 million

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI ) — Carroll County is one step closer to widespread broadband internet access. The Carroll County Commissioners moved to give the Economic Development Corporation up to $1.6 million for the project. The initiative has been in the works at the EDC for about five years.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
FAA investigating plane crash in Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane crash in Delphi Saturday evening. It happened after a small plane took off from the Delphi Municipal Airport. According to the FAA, the plane's engine lost power after take off. The pilot tried to go back...
DELPHI, IN
UPDATE: Shooting suspect evaded officers in Boone, Clinton counties

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A vehicle pursuit started just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff's office updated a Facebook post from yesterday telling residents the suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit is no longer believed to be in Clinton County. The suspect is...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Biz owners: Teens record arsons for TikTok views

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Arsonists remain at-large Monday after setting fire to three trucks and a detached garage outside two businesses. The arsons happened early Saturday and Sunday on Olympia Drive. Business owners believe the fires are connected to a destructive joyride last week. "They burnt up this truck...
LAFAYETTE, IN

