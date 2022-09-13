Read full article on original website
Mother killed at Indy daycare, suspect hurt in shooting involving cops
A woman was shot to death early Friday while she was dropping off her children at a daycare center on the city's west side, police say.
Facebook marketplace meetup results in two charged with armed robbery
Prosecutors have charged two people with armed robbery following a Facebook marketplace meetup at an Indianapolis apartment complex.
WISH-TV
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
WTVC
HCSO: 13-year-old boy in Indiana called in threat to Hamilton County schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old Indiana boy is in trouble after he made a threatening phone call about Hamilton County Schools, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The incident happened last Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. HCSO says a Chattanooga Police dispatcher picked up the...
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
Shots fired at IMPD during investigation of earlier shooting
UPDATED: IMPD detectives have arrested 29-year-old Bryan De La Torre for attempted murder for his alleged role in the incident at a business in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. During a search of the building, IMPD located four firearms and numerous fired shell casings. Officers also identified fentanyl contamination inside the building, along with […]
Person shot dead while dropping kids off at day care on Indy's west side
A person was shot to death early Friday while she was dropping off children at a a day care center on the city's west side, police say.
WISH-TV
Docs: Taxi driver was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators believe a murdered Indianapolis cab driver had a dispute over money and was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot last week. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two suspects in the case and court documents acquired by News 8 outline what...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop for no headlights leads to the discovery of drugs
INDIANAPOLIS- An Indianapolis man was arrested on drug and gun charges this morning after a Trooper spotted him driving with no headlights on. At 6:26 a.m. Master Trooper Justin Hobbs was driving on I-465 near U.S. 31 on the south side of Indianapolis when a Dodge Ram pick-up truck approached him from behind with no headlights on. It was still dark and there was fog in the area, so Trooper Hobbs got behind the truck and pulled it over.
Man, dog found dead in a truck outside of a PetSmart in Indiana
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man and a dog were found in a truck dead outside of a PetSmart store in Indiana. According to a news release, Greenfield Police Department said a person walking by the truck noticed the man and called 911. When officers arrived, officers realized that man may have been in the truck for a few days. A dog was also found dead inside the truck.
Fox 59
IMPD makes arrest in 2016 murder investigation
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, July 14, 2016, just after 5:00 a.m., IMPD responded to the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on report of a person down. When officers arrived, they located an adult female, 41-year-old Angela Wright, who was pronounced dead on-scene. On September 15, 2022, murder charges were...
Man charged with murder of girlfriend in Lafayette Walmart shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Money issues. A domestic argument. A loaded revolver. Recently released court documents and surveillance footage are revealing more information about what led up to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lafayette, Indiana earlier this month. 28-year-old Anthony J. Perez now faces 9 felony charges for his alleged […]
wrtv.com
Man claims he accidentally shot woman in Lafayette Walmart parking lot
LAFAYETTE — The man charged with murder, stemming from a shooting that left a woman dead in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Lafayette says the shooting was accidental, according to court documents. Anthony J. Perez is charged with murder, attempted kidnapping, criminal confinement, unlawful possession of...
WLFI.com
Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
5 Castleton burglary suspects caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five burglary suspects who were caught on camera while robbing a Castleton home last week. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the burglary took place at around midnight. on Sept. 7. Police said the homeowner wasn’t home at the time of the burglary […]
Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
Kokomo police search for thirsty thief who stole shopping carts full of beer
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are searching for a thirsty thief accused of walking out of Kroger not once, but twice, with a shopping cart full of beer. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the theft occurred on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Kroger located at 606 N. Dixon Road. Police said a […]
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife
A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect, Ty Hendrickson, into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
Officer Carey back home again in Carmel
One of Carmel’s most beloved sidewalk statues, featuring Officer Carey, is back in place on Main Street at the Monon Greenway after months of being repaired and repainted.
wkvi.com
Kewanna Man Arrested on Drug Charges
A Kewanna man was arrested Monday, September 12 after a search warrant was conducted at his residence. Two Pulaski County deputies assisted a Pulaski County probation officer in conducting a search warrant at the home in rural Kewanna in Fulton County. The officers arrived at the home when police say the suspect, 34-year-old Drew Allen, attempted to evade police on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.
