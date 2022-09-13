INDIANAPOLIS- An Indianapolis man was arrested on drug and gun charges this morning after a Trooper spotted him driving with no headlights on. At 6:26 a.m. Master Trooper Justin Hobbs was driving on I-465 near U.S. 31 on the south side of Indianapolis when a Dodge Ram pick-up truck approached him from behind with no headlights on. It was still dark and there was fog in the area, so Trooper Hobbs got behind the truck and pulled it over.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO