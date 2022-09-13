Read full article on original website
WKYC
13 Ohio schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools: See which Northeast Ohio schools made the list
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 15, 2022. Four Northeast Ohio schools are being recognized nationally after they were designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools, which honors high academic achievement and progress in closing achievement gaps. The Blue Ribbon honors,...
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
Ranking Ohio’s school districts from 1 to 607 based on the stars they received on new state report cards
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While the new Ohio school report card gives a star rating to various performance categories, there is no overall performance grade assigned for this year. So cleveland.com calculated the total score for all 607 districts reported to show which schools scored the best across the board. Twelve...
WCPO
Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores
CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
WFMJ.com
See how your local school district fared on the Ohio School Report Cards
The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards Thursday, Sept. 15, which is the first glimpse at education within the schools since the pandemic started. The report card looks at districts and individual school buildings in the districts, examining Achievement (student performance on state tests); Progress (growth...
LIST: Spots for pumpkin and apple picking in northwest Ohio
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — 'Tis the season for apple and pumpkin picking! Many farms across northwest Ohio are starting to open up and welcome guests. "We have even more variety than we’ve ever had," Gwen Langenderfer with Pumpkin Pete's & Gwen's Gourds in Perrysburg said. "We have over 100 varieties of gourds and pumpkins this year. I feel like that’s kind of our niche. We’re doing pretty good we had a dry spell in July, so some stuff is coming in late, but I feel like we have a really good variety to start.".
What’s causing milky, hazy skies above Northeast Ohio this week?
The skies might look a little hazy during sunrise and sunset over the next few days, but why? Smoke from the fires still burning in the Northwest region of the United States has moved into the Midwest. High winds in the upper atmosphere, also known as the Jet Stream, are able to carry the smoke into parts of the Midwest.
Cleveland Heights, Lakewood officials ask why NOPEC electric rates got so high amid plan to drop customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC’s plan to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them is drawing criticism, again. First it came from a competitor and state regulators. Now questions are coming from two elected officials in Cleveland’s suburbs and consumer advocacy groups. The Ohio Consumers Power...
WKYC
Northeast Ohio native Christi Paul recalls career journey from CNN to 3News
Starting Monday, Christi Paul will co-anchor our 5 p.m. show "What's Now." Christi looks back at the road that has brought her back home.
New Ohio COVID-19 cases fall farther in decline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping up with a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus. While the state has seen consistently smaller case rates, it has still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week ten times in a row. […]
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Ohio library staff quit, fired because of their tattoos
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) — It is a tale of he said, she said after a Facebook post went viral surrounding the St. Clairsville Public Library. A month into her dream job, Ariana Johnston was taken aside by library director Doug Walsh. “He told me I need to cover up my tattoos, even though there […]
6 Ohio places renamed to remove deragatory term for Indigenous women
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two Ohio reservoirs, two streams, an island, and a bay were renamed this month as part of the Biden Administration decision to remove use of what is viewed as a slur against indigenous women from the name of nearly 650 federal places. The changes are in response...
Five things you should know about the newly designed 2022 Ohio School Report Cards, expected Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Education is expected to release the 2022 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday using a new stars-based rating system instead of assigning A through F grades. While the information will be posted at https://reportcard.education.ohio.gov/, low-performing school districts will not be sanctioned or...
13abc.com
Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio
KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Think your graduating class was small? Chances are, Kelley’s Island Local School has you beat. It’s one of the smallest public-school districts in the state of Ohio, and being on an island makes for a very unique educational experience. The Kelley’s Island schoolhouse...
WLWT 5
Ohio school report cards released: See ratings for each district
The Ohio Department of Education released its annual Ohio School Report Cards Thursday, rating schools on five components. The report cards may look different this year, as districts and schools will not receive overall ratings this year, but one will be added when the 2023 report cards are released next fall.
WLWT 5
Dog who has been at Ohio shelter for more than 2,500 days looking for forever home
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who has been at an Ohio animal shelter for over 2,555 days is still looking for a forever home. The Lake County Humane Society said one of its dogs, Flip, is 7 years old and has spent most of his life at the shelter.
Dayton woman denied life-saving chemotherapy due to pregnancy
The statements presented by the party in court recounted the stories of patients seeking abortion services who were turned away as a result of S.B. 23, often under some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable.
Two Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
