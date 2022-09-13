Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Lancaster Found
An 85-year-old woman who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Friday. Shizue Koyona was last seen at 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of West Avenue J-4, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
mynewsla.com
Man Who Suffers From Depression Missing in Bellflower
A 28 year-old man who authorities say is diagnosed with depression was reported missing Thursday after being last seen in Bellflower. Morgan Unana Arellano, aka Ancheta, was last seen at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 9200 block of Rosser Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arellano is Asian,...
mynewsla.com
Police Search For Burglary Suspect in Pacific Palisades
Police are searching for a burglary suspect Thursday evening in the hillsides of Pacific Palisades. Officers received a call at 9:09 p.m. and responded to the 1400 of Chastain Parkway West, near Palisades Drive, after a homeowner discovered a suspect inside the residence, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Compton Leaves One Dead, One Wounded; Investigation Underway
Two men were shot, one fatally, in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Compton, and authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Deputies were sent to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim at the location, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Compton Leaves Man Dead
A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Shot in South Los Angeles
A bicyclist was shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday, and police were seeking the shooter. The victim — a 29-year-old man — was riding his bicycle in the area of East 80th Street and Avalon Boulevard, near Fremont High School, at about 11:45 a.m. when he reported “hearing multiple gunshots” and was struck twice by gunfire, Officer Jeff Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in Vehicle in Long Beach
Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Four Men Injured in Skid Row Shooting
Four men were injured in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row area Wednesday, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area of East Fifth Street and San Julian Street, Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant
With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened.It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills. According to a police report obtained by CBSLA, the LASD's newly promoted narcotics Lieutenant Howard Fuchs got into a "heated dispute" with a woman at the famed restaurant. As she left on foot, he allegedly got into his white SUV and used "Find My iPhone" to find her on the street....
mynewsla.com
2 Teens Arrested in Probe of Drug Overdoses at Bernstein High School
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter for allegedly selling a fentanyl-laced drug to a pair of Bernstein High School students — one of whom died — while a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs to a third student in nearby Lexington Park.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested in Connection With Theft of Guns in Burglary at Karen Bass’ Home
Two people were taken into custody in connection with the theft of two firearms from the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles, police announced Wednesday. Bass told Fox 11’s Elex Michaelson on Wednesday that she came home Friday night to find...
Public’s help sought identifying man hospitalized for 3 days in L.A.
Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who has been hospitalized for three days at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights. The man is between 55 and 60 years old, is 6 feet tall and weighs 144 pounds, officials said. He has a slim build, gray hair, beard and mustache […]
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing in Long Beach
Charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of fatally stabbing one man and injuring another man during an altercation in Long Beach. Michael Smalls, 56, is set to be arraigned Thursday in a Long Beach courtroom on one count each of murder and attempted murder, according to Greg Risling with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Good Samaritan pulls CHP officer from burning vehicle with seconds to spare
One hero saving another - In an exclusive interview with KNX News, Hector Gonzalez recounts the day he pulled a CHP officer from a burning patrol vehicle with just seconds to spare.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Palmdale Area
A person was killed Friday in a traffic crash in the Palmdale area. The crash was reported about 8 a.m. on State Route 138, which was closed between 82nd Street and 77th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information on the identity of the fatally injured person was not...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
theavtimes.com
2 killed in Lancaster traffic collision [UPDATE: Deceased ID’d]
LANCASTER – A driver and his 16-year-old female passenger died Wednesday after the driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said. It happened around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on Avenue H and 30th Street West. The driver was in a...
theavtimes.com
Authorities ID man found dead in car in Palmdale
PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the man who was found dead Sunday morning inside a vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in Palmdale. He was 37-year-old Markquis Hayes, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Sheriff’s officials have released little information on the incident, which they...
mynewsla.com
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
