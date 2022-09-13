Read full article on original website
Girls Tennis NJ.com Top 20 for Sept. 16: Three new teams enter the fold
The girls tennis season got off to a rough start with bad weather the first two days, but it has been nice and sunny since. A couple shocking results have bumped a few teams down and even out of the latest NJ.com Top 20, while new teams -- Ramapo, Montgomery, and West Essex have joined the party. Injuries have also played a factor.
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Sept. 16
The defensive players had their time in the spotlight yesterday, now it’s time to look at offense. These players went above and beyond in the opening week of the 2022 season.
On cusp of 200th career win, Shore’s Mark Costantino unsure about coaching future
Mark Costantino is all about consistency and familiarity. Constantino has been a history teacher and football coach at Shore Regional in West Long Branch for 35 years.
Rutgers basketball announces charity scrimmage that will benefit Eric LeGrand’s foundation
Rutgers basketball fans can get an early look at the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2022-23 season while supporting a good cause. The program announced Friday that it is hosting an exhibition game at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairfield, a program led by former Scarlet Knights assistant coach Jay Young.
Slovak showdown: Devils’ Simon Nemec could face fellow Slovak players Juraj Slafkovsky, Filip Mesar at Buffalo Prospect Challenge
It will be 1 a.m. in Slovakia when the Devils face the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Buffalo Prospect Challenge on Friday. But the grueling start time won’t stop thousands of Slovaks from tuning in. In this game, New Jersey’s Simon Nemec –– the No. 2 pick in...
Will Eagles’ Janarius Robinson’s Florida State connections help him get on the field?
PHILADELPHIA – In the Eagles locker room inside the NovaCare Complex, a new 6-foot, 5-inch, 258-pound defensive linemen had come in from a walkthrough, using the free hour he had to go to his locker and get ready for practice for the first time with his new team. The...
West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot
The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
Ex-Yankees star returns to Citi Field for 1st time since being fired by Mets
Carlos Beltran had not stepped foot into Citi Field since he was fired by the New York Mets. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Nets’ Kyrie Irving amplifies post from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
Just when things had appeared to calm down in the world of Kyrie Irving, he upped the stakes. The Nets star and New Jersey native amplified on his Instagram story a post from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones which promoted a 20-year-old Jones’ diatribe about “corrupt empires, secret societies and oligarchies.”
YES Network’s Michael Kay is preparing for Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s historic home runs
New York Yankees fans have heard YES Network’s Michael Kay’s signature call dozens of times this year thanks to outfielder Aaron Judge. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Avery Young talks Philly, ‘his second home,’ as Rutgers prepares for Temple | Q&A
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Rutgers senior Avery Young on Saturday when the Scarlet Knights take on Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The veteran safety, who grew up in Coatesville, Pa., considers Philadelphia his second home but make no mistake about his real hometown. That one needs only an apostrophe.
Jackals are bringing baseball back to once crumbling N.J. stadium
Professional baseball is coming back to Paterson, back to Larry Doby’s hometown, back to historic Hinchcliffe Stadium that once hosted the Negro leagues and will now be the home of the New Jersey Jackals. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stood in front of the stadium on Wednesday with another hometown...
Rutgers’ Coquese Washington on following legends: ‘I don’t feel it as pressure at all’ | How is rebuild going?
Coquese Washington loves to study history. It was her major as an undergraduate. Reading biographies and autobiographies has always piqued her interest:. What impact did the people she read about have on others? How did they do what they set out to accomplish?. Now, in her fourth month as the...
Ex-Eagles prepare for ‘hostile return’ with Vikings
When the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, a pair of former players will be returning to their roots. First up is wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who was traded last month for a pair of draft picks. Much like his two seasons with the Eagles, the 2020 first-round draft pick wasn’t a major contributor in the Vikings’ 23-7 win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers. Reagor wasn’t featured on offense and returned one punt for seven yards.
The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ
Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
Monster Jam is coming to New Jersey
If you like big trucks and loud noises, do I have an event for you!. It was just announced that the Monster Jam Arena Championship East is coming to the Prudential Center in Newark in January. While there will obviously be competition between the trucks, the organizers also say:. The...
The ‘Jersey Devil’ pizza. What it is, where to get it in NJ
After spending the day "pizza crawling" in Seaside Heights going from place to place sampling slice after slice, I was told by event organizer "Big Guy Madsen" that we needed to sample one more slice before we finish. That slice was "The Jersey Devil Pizza." "With Jersey Pizza Joints we...
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
Beware of black bear in South Jersey
There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
Mets greats remember former All-Star catcher John Stearns, who died at 71
The New York Mets are mourning the loss of former catcher John Stearns, who died Thursday in Denver, Colo. at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. Stearns, a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 1973, played 10 seasons with the Mets, receiving All-Star honors in 1977, 1979, 1980 and 1982.
