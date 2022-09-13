ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot

The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
CHESTER, NJ
Ex-Eagles prepare for ‘hostile return’ with Vikings

When the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, a pair of former players will be returning to their roots. First up is wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who was traded last month for a pair of draft picks. Much like his two seasons with the Eagles, the 2020 first-round draft pick wasn’t a major contributor in the Vikings’ 23-7 win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers. Reagor wasn’t featured on offense and returned one punt for seven yards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ

Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Monster Jam is coming to New Jersey

If you like big trucks and loud noises, do I have an event for you!. It was just announced that the Monster Jam Arena Championship East is coming to the Prudential Center in Newark in January. While there will obviously be competition between the trucks, the organizers also say:. The...
NEWARK, NJ
Beware of black bear in South Jersey

There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
