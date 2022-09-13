ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

3d ago

awesome! keep denying permits, leave what remains of brunswick county alone. let the northerners go to another county....

Sunsetharbor
3d ago

Finally they stop bowing down to Developers and listen to the taxpayers!!!! The current growth rate is Not sustainable!!!!

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coastal Resources Commission expands exemptions for beach mats

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Coastal Resources Commission approved new guidelines on Thursday that allows beach mats to be used in more ways. In a memo from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, staff says towns like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Topsail Beach have petitioned to install the mats closer to the water. Additionally, staff says they’ve also had several requests from oceanfront homeowners to install the mats for private beach access instead of a typical wooden walkway.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT offering chance for questions, review of 10-year transportation plans

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — You’ll soon have a chance to learn and comment on the NC Department of Transportation’s 10-year transportation plan draft. Next Monday through Friday, you can visit the NCDOT division 3 office during normal business hours in Castle Hayne for sessions that will allow people to review the funding and proposed schedules for the projects.
CASTLE HAYNE, NC
WECT

Ousted town manager reportedly in the running to lead Town of Navassa

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - After only three months on the job, she was forced out of her role as Town Manager in Kenly, North Carolina. In August, Kenly Town Council voted to terminate Justine Jones after their entire police force and two town administrators resigned in protest of the difficult work environment they say she created there.
NAVASSA, NC
WECT

PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units after several community members voiced their concerns about the project. “This development is just way too much too soon,” said one community member at...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Voting machines tested in Brunswick County ahead of November election

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –The Brunswick County Board of Elections began testing voting machines on Thursday in Bolivia, in preparation for November’s election. The testing ensures that ballots, scanners, and any other components of the voting machines are properly working, and is conducted by a bipartisan team. Test ballots are run through the machine, and the results are compared to the expected result from the pre-marked sample ballots.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Crews break ground on Carolina Beach condo destroyed by 2021 fire

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Nearly a year and a half after a massive fire destroyed a condominium in Carolina Beach, crews are finally beginning to rebuild. An official groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning at the Paradise Cove Condominiums to commemorate the long-awaited construction. The blaze occurred in...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

County Commissioners, Manager appointed to National Association of Counties committees

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield Jr., along with County Manager Chris Coudriet, have been appointed to multiple committees within the National Association of Counties (NACo). Through research and study with their associated subcommittees, NACo committees work year-round to serve...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Crews complete traffic pattern change along South Front Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work has been completed on a traffic pattern change in downtown Wilmington. The intersection of Front Street and Dock Street was converted to an all-way stop this week, in order to improve safety for vehicles and pedestrians. Officials say a recent traffic study indicated this...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County School Board recognizes two retirees

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two long-time Pender County School employees are being recognized for their work. The school board honored Dr. Steven Hill and Betsy Chestnutt on Tuesday. Hill’s last day with the district will be October 10th, after serving as Superintendent for the last five years. He...
PENDER COUNTY, NC

