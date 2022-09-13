ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot

The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
CHESTER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington Township, NJ
Cinnaminson, NJ
Sports
City
Cinnaminson, NJ
Burlington Township, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 16-22)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Beware of black bear in South Jersey

There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys#Cinnaminson Lrb
NJ.com

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Prospect Challenge | Live stream, time, streaming info, rosters

The New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens in a Buffalo Prospect Challenge game on Friday, September 16, 2022 (9/16/22) at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. Fans can watch Friday’s game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via the Devils’ online broadcast network, NJDTV (here’s the link). The broadcast features Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch and begins at 6:45 p.m. ET. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore

A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash

Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Education Secretary visits Camden High School on bus tour

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Friday discussed the need to help students recover academically and socially from classroom time lost during the coronavirus pandemic during the last stop of his back-to-school bus tour at the newly renovated Camden High School. “Over the last two years, the kids have suffered...
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ

Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy