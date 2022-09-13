Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal RefugeMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot
The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
Camden's Whitman Park reopens after $3 million renovation assisted by Eagles legend
A popular park in Camden reopened Thursday after millions of dollars were spent over the past four years to bring it back to life, with the help of a Philadelphia Eagles legend.
Rutgers basketball announces charity scrimmage that will benefit Eric LeGrand’s foundation
Rutgers basketball fans can get an early look at the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2022-23 season while supporting a good cause. The program announced Friday that it is hosting an exhibition game at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairfield, a program led by former Scarlet Knights assistant coach Jay Young.
Avery Young talks Philly, ‘his second home,’ as Rutgers prepares for Temple | Q&A
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Rutgers senior Avery Young on Saturday when the Scarlet Knights take on Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The veteran safety, who grew up in Coatesville, Pa., considers Philadelphia his second home but make no mistake about his real hometown. That one needs only an apostrophe.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 16-22)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
Beware of black bear in South Jersey
There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today
If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first. According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."
Will Eagles’ Janarius Robinson’s Florida State connections help him get on the field?
PHILADELPHIA – In the Eagles locker room inside the NovaCare Complex, a new 6-foot, 5-inch, 258-pound defensive linemen had come in from a walkthrough, using the free hour he had to go to his locker and get ready for practice for the first time with his new team. The...
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Prospect Challenge | Live stream, time, streaming info, rosters
The New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens in a Buffalo Prospect Challenge game on Friday, September 16, 2022 (9/16/22) at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. Fans can watch Friday’s game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via the Devils’ online broadcast network, NJDTV (here’s the link). The broadcast features Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch and begins at 6:45 p.m. ET. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
N.J.’s first major weed consumer conference comes to Edison this weekend
As New Jersey continues to celebrate a historic first year of legalized weed sales for adults, educational and consumer events are important to help further mainstream the medicinal and fun properties of the plant. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18, the Garden State’s first consumer conference the 420 Expo will take...
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
Rutgers’ Coquese Washington on following legends: ‘I don’t feel it as pressure at all’ | How is rebuild going?
Coquese Washington loves to study history. It was her major as an undergraduate. Reading biographies and autobiographies has always piqued her interest:. What impact did the people she read about have on others? How did they do what they set out to accomplish?. Now, in her fourth month as the...
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore
A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash
Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
N.J. woman last seen in Delaware still missing after over 2 months, police say
A New Jersey woman last seen over two months ago in Delaware was still missing this week, according to the Delaware State Police, who issued a Gold Alert for her Tuesday. A Gold Alert is issued in Delaware to aid in the identification and location of a missing person, according to the state police.
Education Secretary visits Camden High School on bus tour
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Friday discussed the need to help students recover academically and socially from classroom time lost during the coronavirus pandemic during the last stop of his back-to-school bus tour at the newly renovated Camden High School. “Over the last two years, the kids have suffered...
Horse Dead, Teen Girl Hurt In South Jersey Hit-Run Crash: Police
A horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Monroeville Road in Franklin Township, police said. A girl from Sicklerville was riding along the westbound shoulder when they were...
The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ
Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
Teens broke into N.J. home with large rock, led cops on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police are looking for two teenagers who allegedly smashed their way into a home in Bergen County early Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car they later dumped in Essex County. A home surveillance camera captured two teens — believed to be between ages 13...
