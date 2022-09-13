Read full article on original website
Two children accidentally shot by Oklahoma City man who was cleaning his gun
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two children are recovering right now after an Oklahoma City man accidentally shot them while he was cleaning his gun. According to OKCPD, the children are OK. Both the six and nine-year-old boys were taken to OU Health after they were hit on a leg and a finger from the bullet's ricochet.
Three suspects wanted for allegedly stealing from Nike Store in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a theft at a Nike Store in western Oklahoma City. Officials say three people shoplifted from the store. If you recognize any of these people, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or www.okccrimetips.com.
Drive-by shooting leaves one man in hospital in southwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City that left one man in the hospital. Reports say the shooting occurred near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Ave. Officials say a man and woman were walking when a car pulled up and shot at them.
Three arrested in connection to Pottawatomie County murder
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people were arrested in relation to a homicide that happened on Sept. 7, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). PCSO arrested Christopher Kakar in Oklahoma, while Brian Locke and Namer Holbert were arrested in Louisiana for the murder of William Hesson.
Woman hit, killed by train in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman was hit and killed by a train on Monday evening. Oklahoma City Police are on the scene near SE 51st St. and S. High Ave. where a woman was hit by a train. The woman was pronounced deceased following the incident. OKCPD is...
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
Edmond police: Man arrested after standoff was aiming for 'suicide by cop' scenario
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested on Sunday after a hostage situation in Edmond involving his child and the child's mother, police said. Police said Christopher Edwards was inside a unit at Rolling Green Apartments and called 911 shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday. Police said Edwards told 911 that he was holding his three-year-old child and the child's mother hostage.
Deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife in Garfield County, OSBI investigating
GARFIELD COUNTY (KOKH) - The OSBI is investigating an officer-involved-shooting near Covington in Garfield County. On Thursday, a person called the Covington Police Department to report a mental health situation. Police responded to the 7400 block of S. Highway 74 and entered the home. Once inside, 35-year-old Weston Cassody got...
'Slow down, folks': Oklahoma City police stop driver going 111 MPH in 60 MPH zone
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning drivers to slow down. Police said a driver was pulled over near I-44 and Martin Luther King Blvd. for going 111 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour zone. "That area is called the Adventure District, but the 'adventure'...
Adam Luck and Derrick Scobey appointed to Oklahoma County Jail Trust
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Derrick Scobey and former Pardon and Parole Board chairman Adam Luck were both appointed to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust on Monday. Commissioner Carrie Blumert appointed Scobey, while Adam Luck was nominated by Kevin Calvey. Scobey replaces Loretta Radford, who has...
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man last seen in August
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing man. Deputies responded to Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin's home on September 2 to serve papers out of Pottawatomie County District Court when they noticed the door was open. Deputies said the condition of the home was...
Logan County Sheriff's Office finds elderly woman last seen Sunday
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — UPDATE: Jackson and her dog have both been found. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding an elderly woman reported to have dementia. Elaine Jackson was last seen late Sunday morning. Authorities said Jackson had gone for a walk from her residence near...
Friday Night Rivals week 3 replay: PC North at Midwest City
Watch a replay of week 3 of Friday Night Rivals. PC North headed to Midwest City for a showdown on the gridiron.
Meeker Elementary parent raises concerns about school safety after door left open
MEEKER, Okla. (KOKH) — A concerned Meeker Elementary School parent is raising his concerns about safety at the school. On Thursday, Bobby Pritchett's wife sent him a picture of the school's front door left propped open. She was at the school to pick up the couple's son early for a doctor's appointment.
Car show raises money for Norman's 405 Animal Rescue
NORMAN (KOKH) - Car lovers united at Camaros for a Cause in Norman on Saturday, benefiting 405 Animal Rescue. The Camaros Only Car event held at Lander's Chevrolet featured adoptable dogs, food trucks, and vendors.
Cirque du Soleil to return to OKC with production, "Corteo"
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Cirque du Soleil will be returning to Oklahoma City in 2023 with their family-friendly production of "Corteo." Cirque du Soleil announced on Monday that they will be returning to OKC in Feb. 2023 for their production of Corteo. The story of Corteo delves into the...
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
St. Jude hosts walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Citizens took part in Oklahoma City's St. Jude Walk/Run, held at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel & River Trails on Saturday. As part of September’s celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Walk/Run events will be taking place nationwide. The annual 5K event aims at...
Sanders' 4 TD passes help No. 8 Oklahoma St. top UAPB 63-7
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders threw four touchdown passes in just over one quarter of action, and No. 8 Oklahoma State rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7 on Saturday. Sanders matched his career high for touchdown passes in a game in the game’s first 16 minutes. He completed 13...
