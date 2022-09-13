Read full article on original website
Girls Tennis NJ.com Top 20 for Sept. 16: Three new teams enter the fold
The girls tennis season got off to a rough start with bad weather the first two days, but it has been nice and sunny since. A couple shocking results have bumped a few teams down and even out of the latest NJ.com Top 20, while new teams -- Ramapo, Montgomery, and West Essex have joined the party. Injuries have also played a factor.
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Sept. 16
The defensive players had their time in the spotlight yesterday, now it’s time to look at offense. These players went above and beyond in the opening week of the 2022 season.
Rutgers basketball announces charity scrimmage that will benefit Eric LeGrand’s foundation
Rutgers basketball fans can get an early look at the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2022-23 season while supporting a good cause. The program announced Friday that it is hosting an exhibition game at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairfield, a program led by former Scarlet Knights assistant coach Jay Young.
Avery Young talks Philly, ‘his second home,’ as Rutgers prepares for Temple | Q&A
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Rutgers senior Avery Young on Saturday when the Scarlet Knights take on Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The veteran safety, who grew up in Coatesville, Pa., considers Philadelphia his second home but make no mistake about his real hometown. That one needs only an apostrophe.
Rutgers’ Coquese Washington on following legends: ‘I don’t feel it as pressure at all’ | How is rebuild going?
Coquese Washington loves to study history. It was her major as an undergraduate. Reading biographies and autobiographies has always piqued her interest:. What impact did the people she read about have on others? How did they do what they set out to accomplish?. Now, in her fourth month as the...
Will Eagles’ Janarius Robinson’s Florida State connections help him get on the field?
PHILADELPHIA – In the Eagles locker room inside the NovaCare Complex, a new 6-foot, 5-inch, 258-pound defensive linemen had come in from a walkthrough, using the free hour he had to go to his locker and get ready for practice for the first time with his new team. The...
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Prospect Challenge | Live stream, time, streaming info, rosters
The New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens in a Buffalo Prospect Challenge game on Friday, September 16, 2022 (9/16/22) at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. Fans can watch Friday’s game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via the Devils’ online broadcast network, NJDTV (here’s the link). The broadcast features Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch and begins at 6:45 p.m. ET. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot
The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
On cusp of 200th career win, Shore’s Mark Costantino unsure about coaching future
Mark Costantino is all about consistency and familiarity. Constantino has been a history teacher and football coach at Shore Regional in West Long Branch for 35 years.
Ex-Eagles prepare for ‘hostile return’ with Vikings
When the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, a pair of former players will be returning to their roots. First up is wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who was traded last month for a pair of draft picks. Much like his two seasons with the Eagles, the 2020 first-round draft pick wasn’t a major contributor in the Vikings’ 23-7 win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers. Reagor wasn’t featured on offense and returned one punt for seven yards.
N.J.-based Asian fusion eatery to open another location
Asian fusion eatery Ani Ramen House is opening its eighth New Jersey location this fall. The eatery, which is popular for its variety of ramen, will expand to downtown Princeton. Ani Ramen House of Princeton will be located at 140 Nassau St. It is expected to open in October, although...
Jackals are bringing baseball back to once crumbling N.J. stadium
Professional baseball is coming back to Paterson, back to Larry Doby’s hometown, back to historic Hinchcliffe Stadium that once hosted the Negro leagues and will now be the home of the New Jersey Jackals. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stood in front of the stadium on Wednesday with another hometown...
Nets’ Kyrie Irving amplifies post from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
Just when things had appeared to calm down in the world of Kyrie Irving, he upped the stakes. The Nets star and New Jersey native amplified on his Instagram story a post from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones which promoted a 20-year-old Jones’ diatribe about “corrupt empires, secret societies and oligarchies.”
Education Secretary visits Camden High School on bus tour
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Friday discussed the need to help students recover academically and socially from classroom time lost during the coronavirus pandemic during the last stop of his back-to-school bus tour at the newly renovated Camden High School. “Over the last two years, the kids have suffered...
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
The fate of Dollhaus II to be decided this coming Monday in Bayonne
Some would say that nothing good ever lasts in Bayonne. Sure, you have your supermarkets and restaurants, the kind of businesses that are essential to any town. But what about a place to go to take in some culture? A place like an art gallery. With the recent loss of...
South Jersey Holocaust center to launch survivors archive
When Stockton University Professor Michael Hayse and interested students started work in 2019 on a project to catalog South Jersey Holocaust survivors, he thought it would take about a year. “I thought there might be a few hundred, but the number of names just grew and grew,” said the associate...
Somerset County 4-H set to host open house
Somerset County 4-H is set to open its doors Sept. 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for its annual open house. At the open house, which will be held at the Ted Blum 4-H Center in Bridgewater, clubs, volunteer opportunities and events offered to youth in grades K to 13 will be highlighted.
Yankees add big bullpen arm ahead of Brewers’ series
MILWAUKEE — Aroldis Chapman’s two good rehab outings this week were enough to convince the Yankees that he’s ready to come off the injured list. Out since late August with a infection in his groin from a new tattoo, Chapman was activated to the Yankees’ 28-man roster before Friday night’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Mets greats remember former All-Star catcher John Stearns, who died at 71
The New York Mets are mourning the loss of former catcher John Stearns, who died Thursday in Denver, Colo. at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. Stearns, a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 1973, played 10 seasons with the Mets, receiving All-Star honors in 1977, 1979, 1980 and 1982.
