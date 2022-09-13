ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullica Hill, NJ

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Prospect Challenge | Live stream, time, streaming info, rosters

The New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens in a Buffalo Prospect Challenge game on Friday, September 16, 2022 (9/16/22) at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. Fans can watch Friday’s game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via the Devils’ online broadcast network, NJDTV (here’s the link). The broadcast features Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch and begins at 6:45 p.m. ET. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
NJ.com

West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot

The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles prepare for ‘hostile return’ with Vikings

When the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, a pair of former players will be returning to their roots. First up is wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who was traded last month for a pair of draft picks. Much like his two seasons with the Eagles, the 2020 first-round draft pick wasn’t a major contributor in the Vikings’ 23-7 win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers. Reagor wasn’t featured on offense and returned one punt for seven yards.
NJ.com

N.J.-based Asian fusion eatery to open another location

Asian fusion eatery Ani Ramen House is opening its eighth New Jersey location this fall. The eatery, which is popular for its variety of ramen, will expand to downtown Princeton. Ani Ramen House of Princeton will be located at 140 Nassau St. It is expected to open in October, although...
NJ.com

Education Secretary visits Camden High School on bus tour

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Friday discussed the need to help students recover academically and socially from classroom time lost during the coronavirus pandemic during the last stop of his back-to-school bus tour at the newly renovated Camden High School. “Over the last two years, the kids have suffered...
NJ.com

South Jersey Holocaust center to launch survivors archive

When Stockton University Professor Michael Hayse and interested students started work in 2019 on a project to catalog South Jersey Holocaust survivors, he thought it would take about a year. “I thought there might be a few hundred, but the number of names just grew and grew,” said the associate...
NJ.com

Somerset County 4-H set to host open house

Somerset County 4-H is set to open its doors Sept. 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for its annual open house. At the open house, which will be held at the Ted Blum 4-H Center in Bridgewater, clubs, volunteer opportunities and events offered to youth in grades K to 13 will be highlighted.
NJ.com

Yankees add big bullpen arm ahead of Brewers’ series

MILWAUKEE — Aroldis Chapman’s two good rehab outings this week were enough to convince the Yankees that he’s ready to come off the injured list. Out since late August with a infection in his groin from a new tattoo, Chapman was activated to the Yankees’ 28-man roster before Friday night’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.
