Long Island officials vow justice after 19-year-old gunned down at McDonald's
The 19-year-old victim was gunned down at a McDonald's in Hempstead that concerned parents say is frequented by students after the school day ends.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Police: Woman ate, drank without paying at 7-Eleven; assaulted arresting officer
Police say a woman has been arrested for assaulting a police officer and criminal mischief at a 7-Eleven in Valley Stream. According to police, officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at 7-Eleven located on W. Merrick Road at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers were notified about...
Boy, 16, arrested in Brooklyn shooting that injured 4
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a Brooklyn shooting back in July which injured four people, police said.
Police: Suspect sought in Baldwin 7-Eleven robbery
According to police, the incident happened at a 7-Eleven on Merrick Road around 1 a.m.
Body of NYPD cop recovered after jumping off Throgs Neck Bridge in apparent suicide, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge was recovered Thursday, according to a report. Police sources identified the individual as Officer Scott Cohn, who worked at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. Cohn...
nypressnews.com
Off-duty FDNY EMT critically injured in hit-and-run on Staten Island
NEW YORK — An off-duty FDNY emergency medical technician was critically injured in a hit-and-run on Staten Island. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on North Railroad Avenue near Locust Avenue. The NYPD says a 20-year-old woman was getting into her car, and as she was entering the driver’s...
MS-13 Member Admits To Babylon Murder, Attempted Murder In Bay Shore, Other Crimes
An MS-13 member has admitted to his role in the fatal beating and stabbing of a victim on Long Island in 2015 and an attempted murder in 2013. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Reynaldo Lopez-Alvarado pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in connection with his role in the Nov. 19, 2015, murder of Cesar Rivera-Vasquez and an attempted murder on April 9, 2013, in Bay Shore, said Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Man shot dead by fellow driver after fender-bender in Queens
Witnesses reportedly told police that as the victim and another man argued over who was at fault, the other driver pulled out a gun and shot Artis. He then got back into his car and fled.
nypressnews.com
Nassau County police officers, medics help deliver baby in family’s Baldwin Harbor home
MINEOLA, N.Y. — There was a happy reunion on Long Island on Wednesday. The parents of a newborn thanked the Nassau County police officers and medics who helped deliver the baby last month at their home. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, the baby didn’t give her mother more than...
After bizarre behavior in court, psychological exam ordered for Staten Island woman accused of strangling mother
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A judge ordered a psychological examination for a 40-year-old Huguenot woman accused of strangling her mother after the defendant displayed unusual behavior in a bizarre court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Mauri Belarmino, who faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree strangulation, audibly greeted the courtroom as...
21-Year-Old Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing Man After Argument At Hempstead Park
A 21-year-old man will spend years in prison for fatally stabbing an acquaintance after an argument at a Long Island park. Jose Ortiz-Trochez, of Hempstead, was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 14, to 19 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for the fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Juan Gabriel Chic-Sian on March 28, 2019, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.
Woman who's reportedly a retired NYPD officer strangles mom, 74, at SI home
A woman faces a murder charge after strangling her mother during a fight at their home on Staten Island over the weekend, police said Wednesday.
Man shot during apparent road rage incident in Queens dies
It happened after 46-year-old Jamal Artis got into a fender bender with the suspect at 108th Street.
Suspect wanted for damaging religious statue outside Nesconset home
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
longisland.com
Attorney General James’ Office Clears Suffolk Police Officer in Shooting Death of Jesse Bonsignore
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has released its report on the death of Jesse Bonsignore of Suffolk County. Following a thorough investigation, which included interviews with responding officers, a civilian at the scene who called 911, as well as review of video, crime scene evidence, photographs, radio transmissions, and ballistics testing, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer who shot Mr. Bonsignore was justified.
Man fatally shot on Brooklyn street, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man died after he was shot four times on Brooklyn street Wednesday, police said. The victim was struck in the chest and knees near 765 Stanley Ave. in East New York at around noon, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The suspect […]
Watch: Bronx Burger King workers stop suspect from stealing cash from register
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman who snatched some cash from a register at a Bronx fast food restaurant was stopped when workers pulled her over the counter and took the money back, according to police and surveillance video. The suspect was ordering food at the Burger King at 557 Grand Concourse on Tuesday […]
Woman charged with leaving 4-month-old baby inside car on Long Island: police
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was accused of leaving her 4-month-old baby unattended inside a car on Long Island Monday, police said. Officers saw the baby in the rear seat of a car, which was locked and running, parked by a Walmart along Green Acres Road West minutes after 4:30 p.m. They used […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Bridgeport, Port Jefferson Ferry Bomb Threats
A man was arrested in connection with a bomb threat made to Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries Wednesday afternoon. This is the second time in a week's span that the ferries received a bomb threat. The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated on Sept. 6 after receiving a bomb threat.
New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law
With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
