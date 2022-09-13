ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, NY

Long Beach, NY
Long Beach, NY
nypressnews.com

Off-duty FDNY EMT critically injured in hit-and-run on Staten Island

NEW YORK — An off-duty FDNY emergency medical technician was critically injured in a hit-and-run on Staten Island. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on North Railroad Avenue near Locust Avenue. The NYPD says a 20-year-old woman was getting into her car, and as she was entering the driver’s...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

MS-13 Member Admits To Babylon Murder, Attempted Murder In Bay Shore, Other Crimes

An MS-13 member has admitted to his role in the fatal beating and stabbing of a victim on Long Island in 2015 and an attempted murder in 2013. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Reynaldo Lopez-Alvarado pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in connection with his role in the Nov. 19, 2015, murder of Cesar Rivera-Vasquez and an attempted murder on April 9, 2013, in Bay Shore, said Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
BAY SHORE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

After bizarre behavior in court, psychological exam ordered for Staten Island woman accused of strangling mother

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A judge ordered a psychological examination for a 40-year-old Huguenot woman accused of strangling her mother after the defendant displayed unusual behavior in a bizarre court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Mauri Belarmino, who faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree strangulation, audibly greeted the courtroom as...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing Man After Argument At Hempstead Park

A 21-year-old man will spend years in prison for fatally stabbing an acquaintance after an argument at a Long Island park. Jose Ortiz-Trochez, of Hempstead, was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 14, to 19 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for the fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Juan Gabriel Chic-Sian on March 28, 2019, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James’ Office Clears Suffolk Police Officer in Shooting Death of Jesse Bonsignore

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has released its report on the death of Jesse Bonsignore of Suffolk County. Following a thorough investigation, which included interviews with responding officers, a civilian at the scene who called 911, as well as review of video, crime scene evidence, photographs, radio transmissions, and ballistics testing, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer who shot Mr. Bonsignore was justified.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot on Brooklyn street, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man died after he was shot four times on Brooklyn street Wednesday, police said. The victim was struck in the chest and knees near 765 Stanley Ave. in East New York at around noon, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The suspect […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox News

New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law

With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

