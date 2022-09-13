ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Woman hit, killed by train in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman was hit and killed by a train on Monday evening. Oklahoma City Police are on the scene near SE 51st St. and S. High Ave. where a woman was hit by a train. The woman was pronounced deceased following the incident. OKCPD is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Drive-by shooting leaves one man in hospital in southwest OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City that left one man in the hospital. Reports say the shooting occurred near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Ave. Officials say a man and woman were walking when a car pulled up and shot at them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
okcfox.com

Three arrested in connection to Pottawatomie County murder

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people were arrested in relation to a homicide that happened on Sept. 7, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). PCSO arrested Christopher Kakar in Oklahoma, while Brian Locke and Namer Holbert were arrested in Louisiana for the murder of William Hesson.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Edmond police: Man arrested after standoff was aiming for 'suicide by cop' scenario

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested on Sunday after a hostage situation in Edmond involving his child and the child's mother, police said. Police said Christopher Edwards was inside a unit at Rolling Green Apartments and called 911 shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday. Police said Edwards told 911 that he was holding his three-year-old child and the child's mother hostage.
EDMOND, OK
#Police#Violent Crime
okcfox.com

Adam Luck and Derrick Scobey appointed to Oklahoma County Jail Trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Derrick Scobey and former Pardon and Parole Board chairman Adam Luck were both appointed to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust on Monday. Commissioner Carrie Blumert appointed Scobey, while Adam Luck was nominated by Kevin Calvey. Scobey replaces Loretta Radford, who has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKC Streetcar achieves 1-million rider milestone after 4 years of service

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — City officials are celebrating after the OKC Streetcar reached its 1-million rider milestone on Saturday, Sept. 10. The OKC Streetcar 1-million milestone was reached after four years of service to the Oklahoma City community, according to EMBARK officials. "I commend everyone at OKC Streetcar for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
okcfox.com

Cirque du Soleil to return to OKC with production, "Corteo"

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Cirque du Soleil will be returning to Oklahoma City in 2023 with their family-friendly production of "Corteo." Cirque du Soleil announced on Monday that they will be returning to OKC in Feb. 2023 for their production of Corteo. The story of Corteo delves into the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Ballet under the stars at Scissortail park draws large crowd

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans of all ages gathered with lawn chairs and picnic blankets at Scissortail park Saturday evening for the annual Ballet Under The Stars event. The family friendly event was free, open to the public and began at 7 p.m. The event Included selections...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Car show raises money for Norman's 405 Animal Rescue

NORMAN (KOKH) - Car lovers united at Camaros for a Cause in Norman on Saturday, benefiting 405 Animal Rescue. The Camaros Only Car event held at Lander's Chevrolet featured adoptable dogs, food trucks, and vendors.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

St. Jude hosts walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Citizens took part in Oklahoma City's St. Jude Walk/Run, held at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel & River Trails on Saturday. As part of September’s celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Walk/Run events will be taking place nationwide. The annual 5K event aims at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Fun And Games With What's Going On

Enjoy yourself, from Golf, Plays, and Board Game fun, it's What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored by Grand Casino...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Fans gather for nation's oldest comic book convention in Norman

NORMAN (KOKH) - One of the oldest comic book conventions has come to Norman this weekend!. OAFCon is a classic comic book and vintage collectibles show where you will see treasures you won’t find anywhere else. OAF, Oklahoma Alliance of Fans, started as a group of collectors who met...
NORMAN, OK

