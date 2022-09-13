Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
King County metro to reduce trips due to workforce shortages
Starting Saturday, using public transportation to get around in Seattle could be a little more difficult. More than 60 Metro Transit routes will be reduced or modified, due to workforce shortages.
q13fox.com
PNW railroad engineer explains why nationwide strike may be necessary
SEATTLE - As tens of thousands of railway workers across the country could strike as soon as Friday, impacts of possible labor interruptions have already begun across Puget Sound. Vacationers were stranded in Seattle on Wednesday and garbage has been piling up in Snohomish County as officials complain of a...
ncwlife.com
Potential railway worker strike could impact marine trade in Puget Sound
(The Center Square) – A potential nationwide strike by more than 100,000 freight railroad workers could impact domestic and international trade in Puget Sound. The Northwest Seaport Alliance manages the marine cargo operations of the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma. Melanie Stambaugh, the director of communications at NWSA, told The Center Square in an email that they are “certainly tracking the rail issue and potential impacts closely” regarding a possible railway strike.
q13fox.com
Mobile park tenants in Puyallup reach tentative agreement with developer
People living at a mobile home park in Puyallup are breathing a sigh of relief. They were supposed to leave in October, but a new agreement is giving them more time to move.
KC Metro’s ‘workforce shortage’ reduces service by over 250 trips
Starting Saturday, Sept. 17, King County Metro buses will be making 250+ fewer trips getting people to work, attend school, out to bars and restaurants, or visit family during the week. The change comes as a part of Metro’s semi-annual service change, which they do to “improve reliability and to...
q13fox.com
Local rideshare drivers demand justice and reform after Lyft driver murdered in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Dozens of demonstrators drove together to Seattle City Hall Thursday in honor of Mohamed Kediye, and to call for stronger safety measures for rideshare drivers. Kediye, a father of six, was on his last route Sunday night when he was shot and killed outside the Amazon Spheres on 7th and Lenora Ave.
auburn-reporter.com
Update: National rail strike averted, Sounder to operate on normal schedule
With a national rail strike averted, Sounder commuter rail service will operate Friday, Sept. 16 on a regular schedule between Everett and Lakewood. The N Line (Everett – Seattle) and S Line (Lakewood – Seattle) service will operate as normal. The S Line includes stops in Kent and Auburn.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle’s $800K grant to the mayor’s old social club ‘not a good look’| Op-Ed
A report from The Seattle Times came out Wednesday, detailing how the city of Seattle is giving $781,827 to a social club of which Mayor Bruce Harrell was previously the chair. This has sparked discussions about the move as a conflict of interest versus the funding being an important step to protect a culturally important location in the community.
rtands.com
New complication puts strain on Sound Transit project
Crews continue to work connecting the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension to Tacoma Link with round-the-clock and nighttime construction activity. While completing final systems testing for the project, areas of stray electrical current were discovered under a segment of newly installed track, which can lead to corrosion of adjacent underground utilities and other infrastructure. Sound Transit is working with its contractor to address the issue, but it will require more time than initially planned for the project.
q13fox.com
Homeless shelter expansion proposed in SODO neighborhood divides community
SEATTLE - A complex that will house hundreds of people living unsheltered, as well as treating people with drug, alcohol and behavioral health issues, is in the final stages of planning for Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) is calling it the SODO Services Hub. It...
Beacon Hill RV encampment moves one block down after 3 years
SEATTLE — A recreational vehicle (RV) encampment in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood that's been there for years, parked feet from one man's home, has finally been moved. "Now I can actually have access so I can get to the back corner of my house and clean that up," said Beacon Hill resident Gerald Gutierrez.
q13fox.com
US 2 to stay closed through Monday while crews evaluate Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - US 2 will remain closed near Skykomish into next week, as crews evaluate the status of the Bolt Creek Fire. According to transportation officials, US 2 will be closed through Monday at least. The joint task force handling Bolt Creek will evaluate the situation again on Monday.
q13fox.com
'There was no way to get to Mazama'; Hikers, cyclists recount challenges of US 20 mudslide
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - A massive mudslide that had blocked SR 20 overnight Thursday caused hours-long detours for drivers trying to get through the pass outside of Mazama. It happened in an area that had previously been impacted by a wildfire between Ross Dam and Mazama. The Washington State Department of...
WPMI
New details on contract that ended Seattle teacher strike emerge as school starts
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle public schools welcomed back all grades on Wednesday after educators spent the week walking picket lines while their bargaining team went head-to-head with the district, demanding change. They reached a tentative agreement after 37 straight days of striking. There’s not a single issue we left...
q13fox.com
Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167
PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
Harborview Medical Center seeing record number of patients
SEATTLE — Harbor Medical Center officials on Wednesday told the King County Council that the level one trauma center has a record number of patients that are far exceeding the number of licensed beds, pushing resources to the brink. The hospital is licensed by the state to have a...
The Stranger
Slog PM: More Smoky Air, Rail Strike Looms, and a Capitol Hill Gay Bar Is about to Change Hands
The air still isn’t great. We’re at “moderate” air quality in Seattle today. Other areas of Washington are far smokier, including Chelan County where levels have reached “hazardous.” In La Pine, Oregon, the air quality reached levels that are worse than the current scale is capable of representing.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Bertha Woes Will Be With Us Forever, Black Mermaids Do Not Exist, White Mermaids Do Not Exist
Road infrastructure woes have this as their essence (and source of profits) that makes them all one: they never end. Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom writes, "[i]nsurance companies don’t have to reimburse Washington state for the two years drivers couldn’t use the new Highway 99 tunnel, as a result of the boring machine Bertha’s breakdown during construction, the Washington State Supreme Court has ruled." And so the question is: Who pays for the piece of transportation nonsense? You know who. If you don't, where you have been?
Load testing conducted on West Seattle Bridge to determine if reopening will occur Sunday
SEATTLE — If all goes according to plan, the West Seattle Bridge will reopen to drivers this Sunday. However, some critical tests were conducted on the bridge on Tuesday to determine if the reopening will happen as 30 months have passed to get it to this point. Crews conducted...
KING-5
Tacoma farm looking for new owners after 70 years in the same family - Unreal Real Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — A once-in-a-lifetime property has hit the market in Tacoma. Windhover Farm combines a large home with a water view, a six-acre farm, and 23 acres of forest -- and it's all within the city. For 70 years the estate belonged to businessman James Wiborg and his...
