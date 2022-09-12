Read full article on original website
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
How Low Will Nvidia Stock Go?
Nvidia is still a fantastic long-term story, but a quick recovery might be out of the question for now.
5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4
Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors
Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Income investors, check out these stocks with annual dividend yields over 6%.
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed nonpayers for a century. High-yield dividend stocks offer a smart way to counter the effects of inflation. These income-generating companies can make patient investors a lot richer in the years to come.
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways.
Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity
Other companies throughout this corner of the market could get more attention from investors now.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Investors know stocks are much more attractively valued now than they were a year ago, but they're still scared to invest. Warren Buffett has told active investors to be aggressive but selective in choosing stocks to buy in tough times. Buffett also has guidance for investors who don't want to...
Adobe plummets 15% after $20 billion deal to buy Figma and as earnings reveal soft 4th-quarter guidance
Adobe stock plunged 15% on Thursday after it announced a $20 billion deal to acquire Figma. Figma is a fast-growing collaborative design competitor that was last valued at $10 billion in 2021. Adobe expects the Figma deal to be accretive to its adjusted earnings per share after 3 years. Adobe...
Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers
The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. There is an ongoing cycle of bad news for these companies whose chips power almost all the technological hardware that we use in our daily lives whether they are phones, laptops, PCs, video games, televisions, electronic devices, cars, etc.
Why Adobe Stock Was Falling This Afternoon
Investors are looking at Adobe's latest acquisition as an attempt to accelerate growth amid increasing competition.
JPMorgan, BofA cautious on job cuts as Goldman layoffs loom
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N), the two largest U.S. banks by assets, expressed caution about job cuts in contrast with Goldman Sachs, where hundreds of layoffs could start as early this month.
Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.
Nvidia isn't in great health right now, but its rival Advanced Micro Devices isn't slowing down. Palo Alto Networks is taking advantage of the fast-growing cybersecurity market, and should sustain its momentum.
Why Datadog, Okta, and DocuSign Plunged Today
FedEx's new CEO warned of a global recession last night. When combined with a hawkish Federal Reserve and rising interest rates, it's a double whammy for high-growth tech stocks.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FedEx, International Paper, Uber and more
FedEx (FDX) – FedEx tumbled 20.3% in premarket trading after issuing a profit warning due to declining package delivery volumes around the world. The news has exacerbated fears of a slowing global economy, weighing on shares of other logistics companies like United Parcel Service (UPS), down 6.8%, and XPO Logistics (XPO), down 4.2%.
