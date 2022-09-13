Read full article on original website
Related
Orangeburg County School District fills 146 teacher vacancies, recruitment continues
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District has made progress in filling teacher vacancies. At the start of the 2022-2023 school year, the district had 162 vacancies, it has filled 146. Out of the 146 positions filled, fourteen were filled by retired educators. “I wanna say thank...
Columbia Star
School District Five educator selected for immersive national fellowship
Contributed by School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties. Lexington-Richland School District Five teacher Peter Lauzon is one of 50 public school educators from 45 states who will participate in the National Education Association (NEA) Foundation Global Learning Fellowship next year. Lauzon teaches biomedical sciences at the Center for...
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
coladaily.com
United Way Midlands searching for volunteers to read to students
United Way of the Midlands is looking for volunteers interested in reading to elementary-aged students for the school year. The volunteer initiative takes place through the Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC), a literacy-focused program that uses shared reading experiences to ignite a love for reading in elementary students. The program is a partnership between United Way of the Midlands and 17 Midlands elementary schools across Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dedicating hands of nurses: USC Sumter honors second cohort of nursing students as they prepare to see first patients
SUMTER, S.C. — The second round of nursing students at USC Sumter is about to see their very first patients this week. Today the school had a Dedication of Hands ceremony. "A little nervous but mostly excited to start this process in my life," nursing student Jherin Wunker explained as she talked about how she's feeling as she prepares to treat her first patients on Friday.
thenewirmonews.com
District Five names veteran educator as new coordinator of virtual program
Veteran educator Kelly Remia has been named the new coordinator of School District Five’s Flexible Innovative Virtual Education (FIVE) Program. Remia currently serves as interim coordinator of the program and replaces Dr. Jina Blount who retired in August. “I am thankful for this opportunity to continue to serve the...
Columbia Star
Lexington District One announces new NPES assistant principal
Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of Jennie S. King to assistant principal of New Providence Elementary School. King returns to NPES from Deerfield Elementary School, where she has served as the school’s literacy coach since 2021. An experienced educator of 23 years,...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Senior Service Day Event hosted by senior targeted organization
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, September 12th 2022, was declared “Senior Service Day” by the State of South Carolina, but it has long been a day celebrated by a local organization. Caring for Aging Beauties is a nonprofit that aims to do the work, ensuring that the elderly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Finding hope after the storm, group offers support for women
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A local nonprofit " Storm Survivors”, will be hosting a Women’s conference that aims to provide resources to help women best navigate life storms. Founder, Cherisse Branch Designer shares her story about losing her husband and creating a platform where women who are undergoing a drastic life change will have an outlet and a place of support.
SC education programs win $1.75M in federal grants to combat teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Education is attempting to address local teacher shortages by investing $25 million across the country through the department's Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) grant program. The purpose of TQP is to:. improve the quality of prospective and new teachers by improving the preparation...
Richland County school moves to virtual learning on Friday due to smokey smell
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Columbia-area school was evacuated on Thursday due to a small fire. And while damage was minimal, the smell of smoke means Friday classes will be virtual. Columbia-Richland County Fire crews were called to Meadowfield Elementary School at 525 Galway Lane in the morning hours...
Parents concerned about students sitting on the floors of buses in Richland 2
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several weeks into the new school year, some districts are still facing staffing issues from the classroom to school buses. Some families in Richland School District Two reached out to to talk about what they say is the lack of available seating on school buses and claims of students sitting on bus floors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Clarendon, Lee County Schools each receive $42 million to replace, update aging facilities
NEW ZION, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday the South Carolina Department of Education announced more than $80 million in state funds will be going toward two rural counties to help upgrade aging infrastructure. Clarendon County School District and Lee County School District will each receive $42 million. The funds are...
WIS-TV
Richland 2 board to evaluate itself and superintendent in Tuesday’s meeting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The leadership of Richland School District 2 is getting a chance to evaluate its own performance on Tuesday. The school board is scheduled for a public self-evaluation, a presentation by Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis on his job performance, and an executive session discussion on Davis’s job performance.
WIS-TV
DSS to host Kinship Care Community Resource Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Dept. of Social Services (DSS) is hosting the Kinship Fair Wednesday. The goal of the fair is to bring together the community. nonprofits and kinship caregivers for a day of appreciation and sharing information and resources, according to officials. Kinship caregivers include grandparents,...
WLTX.com
Meadowfield Elementary school to be virtual on Friday
A fire from a modem happened at Meadowfield elementary school. No injuries but el-learning on Friday.
wach.com
"There is a complete and utter lack of responsibility": Midlands schools beef up security
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — The fight to keep students safe in the Midlands continues. So far this year, at least three guns have been seized at Midlands schools, there have been threats, and there have been fights. Earlier in September Richland County School District Two Superintendent Baron Davis called...
WIS-TV
RCSD makes historic promotion, woman becomes highest ranked Hispanic deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy has risen through the ranks to become the highest-ranking Hispanic individual in the department’s history. Deputy Chief Maria Yturria will serve as the Deputy Chief of the Professional Development Division. According to RCSD, Yturria was born in Mexico...
WIS-TV
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Department of Juvenile Justice records include allegations by DJJ youth that a fight which left two juveniles hospitalized (one overnight) in June was “set up” by DJJ security. The documents also include the report of one DJJ employee who alleged hearing a juvenile corrections...
coladaily.com
Sheriff's Department starts cleanup process of Columbia homeless camp
Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference Thursday at a former homeless camp to address the issues of homelessness in the area. The location in Columbia will be cleaned up Friday by the department. “What you see behind me is a part of Columbia that a lot of...
Comments / 0