ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Star

School District Five educator selected for immersive national fellowship

Contributed by School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties. Lexington-Richland School District Five teacher Peter Lauzon is one of 50 public school educators from 45 states who will participate in the National Education Association (NEA) Foundation Global Learning Fellowship next year. Lauzon teaches biomedical sciences at the Center for...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC
coladaily.com

United Way Midlands searching for volunteers to read to students

United Way of the Midlands is looking for volunteers interested in reading to elementary-aged students for the school year. The volunteer initiative takes place through the Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC), a literacy-focused program that uses shared reading experiences to ignite a love for reading in elementary students. The program is a partnership between United Way of the Midlands and 17 Midlands elementary schools across Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Entertainment
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

Dedicating hands of nurses: USC Sumter honors second cohort of nursing students as they prepare to see first patients

SUMTER, S.C. — The second round of nursing students at USC Sumter is about to see their very first patients this week. Today the school had a Dedication of Hands ceremony. "A little nervous but mostly excited to start this process in my life," nursing student Jherin Wunker explained as she talked about how she's feeling as she prepares to treat her first patients on Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

District Five names veteran educator as new coordinator of virtual program

Veteran educator Kelly Remia has been named the new coordinator of School District Five’s Flexible Innovative Virtual Education (FIVE) Program. Remia currently serves as interim coordinator of the program and replaces Dr. Jina Blount who retired in August. “I am thankful for this opportunity to continue to serve the...
IRMO, SC
Columbia Star

Lexington District One announces new NPES assistant principal

Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of Jennie S. King to assistant principal of New Providence Elementary School. King returns to NPES from Deerfield Elementary School, where she has served as the school’s literacy coach since 2021. An experienced educator of 23 years,...
LEXINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#Poverty#K12#Richland#A J Lewis Greenview#The Governor S School
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Finding hope after the storm, group offers support for women

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A local nonprofit " Storm Survivors”, will be hosting a Women’s conference that aims to provide resources to help women best navigate life storms. Founder, Cherisse Branch Designer shares her story about losing her husband and creating a platform where women who are undergoing a drastic life change will have an outlet and a place of support.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WIS-TV

DSS to host Kinship Care Community Resource Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Dept. of Social Services (DSS) is hosting the Kinship Fair Wednesday. The goal of the fair is to bring together the community. nonprofits and kinship caregivers for a day of appreciation and sharing information and resources, according to officials. Kinship caregivers include grandparents,...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy