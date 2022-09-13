Read full article on original website
What the Ethereum Merge Means for Ordinary Users—And What It Doesn’t
Ethereum's long-awaited move to proof of stake—dubbed "the merge"—is finally happening. A lot is going to change. But a lot is also going to stay the same. The Ethereum merge is here. The long-awaited upgrade to the second biggest cryptocurrency by market cap is expected to take place tonight, based on current estimates.
Forked Ethereum Token ETHW Surges, Then Tanks Following Merge Event
ETHPoW (ETHW), a hard fork of Ethereum supported by a group of proof-of-work (PoW) miners, enjoyed a massive rally leading up to Ethereum's merge event early Thursday morning. The token soared from $35.4 to $60.68 shortly after the merge, marking a run-up of more than 70% in roughly five hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
The Ethereum Merge Is Here—What Comes Next?
Ethereum’s core developers already have their eyes set on the network’s next upgrade, Shanghai. What it will consist of, however, is up for debate. After years of anticipation, the merge has arrived. Early Thursday morning, Ethereum’s landmark transition to proof of stake went off without a hitch.
Ethereum Successfully Executes Highly-Anticipated Merge Event, Ushering in Proof-of-Stake Era
Ethereum transitioned to proof of stake shortly after the network reached “terminal total difficulty” early Thursday. At long last, the Ethereum merge has arrived. At 2:45 am EST, the Ethereum network successfully began its transition—with no hiccups—from proof of work to proof of stake, a historic feat anticipated by the crypto community for over five years.
How the Ethereum Merge Ends the Environmental Debate About NFTs
Ethereum is set to transition to proof of stake, which means the biggest network for NFTs will become environmentally friendly. NFTs have been widely criticized for their environmental impact, given the energy requirements of top NFT network Ethereum. Ethereum’s upcoming merge is expected to cut the network’s energy use by...
NFT Renting Platform Shuts Down, Citing 'Close to Zero Traction'
Despite attempts to secure fresh funding and pivot to new targets, NFT renting platform Rentable is today shuttering operations. The founder of Rentable, the non-fungible token (NFT) protocol that lets users rent out their jpegs, announced today that the protocol will be shutting down after failing to find “product market fit.”
Ethereum Energy Usage, Carbon Footprint Down 99.99% After Merge: Report
The merge has slashed Ethereum’s energy needs even more than expected, according to a report from the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute. Ethereum’s merge, which transitioned to an eco-friendly consensus model, was successfully completed overnight. A report from the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute says that the network has cut...
Ethereum Classic Hash Rate Soars as Merge Nears and Miners Roam
As Ethereum moves to a proof-of-stake blockchain, mining activity on the ETH alternative Ethereum Classic has reached an all-time high. As Ethereum’s long-awaited upgrade nears, miners appear to be switching their rigs over to Ethereum Classic. Ethereum is set to end mining on its network tonight following the merge,...
‘WAGMI’ Is Dead: Pplpleasr, UnicornDAO, TIME President Weigh in on NFTs
Are we all gonna make it? Probably not—and some Web3 proponents don’t even want people using the term “NFTs” anymore. At a Tuesday panel on the “Future of NFTs” at SALT New York, speakers offered takes ranging from jaded and blunt to hopeful on the impact of the Ethereum merge on NFTs and what the future of NFTs might look like.
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Wants to Sell its $23M Stablecoin Holdings
The sale of Celsius' stablecoin holdings will pay for the crypto lender’s daily operations, but won’t be used to pay back creditors. In the latest chapter of Celsius’ ongoing liquidity crisis, which first became public when the lender froze customer withdrawals in June, the bankrupt crypto lender has asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings.
Ethereum Liquidations Top $127M Amid Post-Merge Volatility
Despite the success of the merge, ETH slumped following SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s suggestion that proof-of-stake cryptos could be considered securities. The successful merge carried out by the Ethereum network this week hasn’t staved off the effects of crypto’s ongoing bear market, with Ethereum’s price down around 8% in the past 24 hours.
A Bored Ape Ethereum NFT Owner is Launching a Real-World Yacht Club
Not enough yachts in the Bored Ape Yacht Club? One NFT holder, crypto CEO, and yacht owner plans to change all of that. The Bored Yachts Club is a new community project that aims to serve up yacht rental opportunities exclusively for NFT owners. It comes from an owner of...
Someone Just Minted an NFT of Ethereum's Last Proof-of-Work Block
Thanks to an NFT project called VanityBlocks, anyone can own the final piece of Ethereum's history as a proof-of-work blockchain. Ethereum’s final proof-of-work (PoW) block was turned into art this morning. According to Etherscan, the closing chapter in the network's PoW ledger comprises just one transaction: a VanityBlock NFT.
Senator Toomey Challenges Gensler’s View That Nearly 'All Crypto Tokens Are Securities'
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler today faced a fierce grilling over the regulatory body’s role in defining rules for crypto, including the chairman's view that nearly all cryptocurrencies currently trading today are likely unregistered securities. During a Thursday oversight hearing of the agency by the Senate Banking Committee, Republican Senator...
'Proof of Merge' NFTs Will Transform in Your Wallet as the Ethereum Merge Happens
Michael Blau and Mason Hall of a16z whipped up the dynamic NFT and its smart contract in just a few days. Were you into crypto before the Ethereum merge? Now, you can prove it with a “Proof of Merge” NFT. A pair of creative thinkers at Web3 firm...
Bitcoin Tumbles 9% On The Day Amid Inflation Fears
The price of Bitcoin has dropped by around 9% in the past 24 hours, once again wiping out most of its recent gains. Bitcoin (BTC), the industry’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is down by 9% on Wednesday, wiping out most of its recent gains. Following the official announcement...
Coinbase Now Lets Users Check Which Politicians Are Crypto-Friendly
With midterm elections just around the corner, Coinbase is rolling out an in-app tool to help users see which candidate is pro-crypto. Coinbase users will be able to see which U.S. politicians are “crypto-friendly” with a new in-app tool, CEO Brian Armstrong announced yesterday on Twitter, as crypto companies ramp up their lobbying efforts ahead of the midterms in November.
