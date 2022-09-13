Ramsey Lewis, a jazz pianist and composer who had a surprise appearance on the pop charts in 1965 with the hit “The In Crowd,” died Monday at 87. No cause of death was given, but his Facebook page indicated he “died peacefully at his home in Chicago” this morning. A three-time Grammy-winner, Lewis was also honored with a 2007 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Award. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Lewis, bassist Eldee Young and drummer Redd Holt became the classic Ramsey Lewis Trio. The group met in high school as freshmen. Their instrumental cover of “The In Crowd,” written...

