Mineral County, WV

WVNews

U.S. Secretary of Education Cardona visits Morgantown

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week trip around the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Aurora/Eglon News

As a continuing effort to raise money for a new church roof, the Aurora United Methodist Church will hold a pulled pork dinner from 4 p.m. until sold out on Sept. 17 in the Memorial Building. The meal consists of pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, cookies and bottled water for a donation of $10 per plate. Dine in or carryout available.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Preston golf vies in Fairmont, Morgantown

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ golf team continued its season this past week with a match on Monday at the Fairmont Field Club and another on Tuesday afternoon at the Pines Country Club in Morgantown. In Monday’s match, Preston placed third out of four teams with a score...
FAIRMONT, WV
Education
WVNews

Board of education overrules administrators on grading policy

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education overruled its administrative team Monday on grading practices at Preston High School, voting unanimously to immediately stop using a summative grading system implemented this year. The board discussed the matter at length, and there were two amendments to the original motion...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU focusing on itself vs. Towson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A victory-starved West Virginia football team, one that has gone 294 days since its last triumph and 301 days since it last won on its home field, tries to break into the win column for the first time in 2022 when it faces an unbeaten but untested Towson team at 1 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

• Preston County Knights of Columbus are selling tickets for a dinner to be held 6 p.m. at Rosemary’s Thyme at the Preston Country Club. Tickets are $100 for a couple.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Huggins: It was all about the kids, not me

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It wasn't, Bob Huggins was assuring the reporter on the other end of the line as he sat in a Chicago hotel room the other day, all about him. Yes, he understood that two days earlier he was the one wearing the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ring on his finger along with his Hall of Fame blazer. And, yes, it was him at the podium giving thanks and making a speech in which he finally could see life through a rear-view mirror.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Turned over roster nothing new for WVU baseball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As West Virginia gets its fall baseball action underway on Friday with an exhibition game against Marshall at 5:30 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark, it will do so with a very different looking roster. That's nothing unusual for collegiate baseball programs, which, due to the ways in which Major League Baseball's draft and its minor leagues operate, have long been dealing with roster changes that went far beyond the normal graduation exits and freshman signing entrances.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Week Three: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It was a celebration of overtime last week in the Big 12, as no fewer than three games (Houston-Texas Tech, Baylor-BYU and Kansas-West Virginia) took extra time to settle, with the first two of those requiring a pair of extra periods. Oddly enough, that same pair of games were previews of league games to come -- perhaps as early as next season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

FTR

TUNNELTON — Police charged a Tunnelton man with trespassing and destruction of property after he said he was trying to enter property to search for stolen tires. Lowell Thomas Larew, 79, was charged in connection with a Sept. 10 complaint. According to a criminal complaint, Preston deputies received a threats complaint from a Stevenburg Road landowner, who said Larew told him he was looking for stolen tires, and that the lock was missing from the gate to his property, which was also damaged.
TUNNELTON, WV
WVNews

Reedsville Council hears noise complaints

REEDSVILLE — Complaints about noise from ATI Industries were once again brought to the attention of the Reedsville Town Council. The complaints begin in 2018 when Brandon Acres residents brought their concerns to council. During that meeting, then-Mayor Jason Titus said Officer Paul Rowan gave the acting ATI supervisor a copy of the town’s noise ordinance.
REEDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Newburg discusses sewer rate hike, dam repairs

NEWBURG — Newburg residents could see an increase of $4.26 on their sewer bill in the near future. The increase is required in order for the town to qualify for $3,275,000 in grant funds. If the grant is approved, the funds will be used to eliminate inflow and infiltration of water into town sewers and to upgrade some electrical components.
NEWBURG, WV

