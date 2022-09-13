ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

toofab.com

Quinta Brunson Crashes Kimmel's Monologue After Emmys Stunt, Jimmy Apologizes

"You only have 45 seconds ... which is not that much time. And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long." Jimmy Kimmel may have inadvertently stolen some of the spotlight from Quinta Brunson after she won her first-ever Emmy Monday night with a dumb comedy bit, so she stole all of his when she crashed his monologue on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
toofab.com

She-Hulk Gag Inspires Avengers to Change Their Name on Twitter

Even the off-brand version of its heroes became the new profile pic. "She-Hulk: By Titania" wasn't the only name change MCU fans were treated to this week. The fifth episode of the Disney+ show -- which up until this week was titled "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" -- was filled with gags, sneak peeks, and finally a lot more of Jameela Jamil's Titania.
TV & VIDEOS
toofab.com

Gigi Hadid's Dad Weighs In On Her Rumored Romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

The real estate developer addressed reports his model daughter, 27, and the actor, 47, are dating. Gigi Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, is weighing in on his daughter's rumored romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. In an interview with DailyMail.com, the real estate developer addressed the reports that the model, 27, and actor,...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Kylie Jenner Lactates Through Her Shirt in TikTok Video

"I'm going to maybe change my shirt now" Kylie Jenner is all about sharing relatable content. While shooting a TikTok video from her car to prove to fans she really does drive herself, the makeup mogul noticed her shirt was being leaked through with breast milk. Attempting to give a...
TV & VIDEOS
toofab.com

Killer Dolls Run Amuck as 'Chucky' and Tiffany Valentine Return for Season 2

Surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) head to Catholic school, as Chucky returns for a new onslaught of terror. Jennifer Tilly is also back as Tiffany, who will apparently appear as both a human and doll this season. "Chucky" kicks off October 5 on SyFy and USA.
TV SERIES
toofab.com

Kim Kardashian Talks Dating After Split From King of BDE Pete Davidson

"Clearly it's not working, whatever I'm doing." Kim Kardashian says she "clearly" needs to rethink her dating strategy. Appearing on Wednesday's "The Late Late Show with James Corden", the reality star went deep on where she might find love going forward post-divorce from Kanye West and her recent breakup from funnyman Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Drew Barrymore Reveals She Used Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger

"I can't believe I'm telling this story right now ..." After Drew Barrymore got divorced in 2016, she turned to a matchmaker to get back on the dating scene ... and not just any matchmaker, but "Millionaire Matchmaker" Patti Stanger. The actress made the surprising reveal on Wednesday's episode of...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Scott Bakula Discusses 'Very Difficult' Decision to Pass on Quantum Leap Reboot

The new series picks up 30 years after Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the quantum leap accelerator and vanished -- so his character is very much a part of the reboot. Ever since the announcement that NBC was revisiting its beloved "Quantum Leap" series with a new revival, fans have been speculating and hoping that Scott Bakula would be a part of it.
TV SERIES
