toofab.com
Quinta Brunson Crashes Kimmel's Monologue After Emmys Stunt, Jimmy Apologizes
"You only have 45 seconds ... which is not that much time. And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long." Jimmy Kimmel may have inadvertently stolen some of the spotlight from Quinta Brunson after she won her first-ever Emmy Monday night with a dumb comedy bit, so she stole all of his when she crashed his monologue on Wednesday.
toofab.com
Timothée Chalamet Says Leonardo DiCaprio Gave Him Career Rules He Follows
The Oscar nominee -- who is British Vogue's first solo male cover star -- revealed the advice his "Don't Look Up" co-star told him when they first met. Timothée Chalamet is recalling the rather specific career advice he received from Leonardo DiCaprio. Last year, the "Dune" star told Time:...
toofab.com
Chucky Cast Teases 'Even Crazier' Second Season: 'It's a Rollercoaster!' (Exclusive)
The stars praise Jennifer Tilly ... as well as Lachlan Watson joining the show as Glen/Glenda. The first season of "Chucky" included one death by dishwasher, a murderous army of Good Guys and the titular doll rocking a Hello Kitty Halloween costume. But, according to the show's cast, the insanity is only just getting started.
toofab.com
She-Hulk Gag Inspires Avengers to Change Their Name on Twitter
Even the off-brand version of its heroes became the new profile pic. "She-Hulk: By Titania" wasn't the only name change MCU fans were treated to this week. The fifth episode of the Disney+ show -- which up until this week was titled "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" -- was filled with gags, sneak peeks, and finally a lot more of Jameela Jamil's Titania.
toofab.com
Evan Peters Is Terrifying as Jeffrey Dahmer In Trailer for Netflix Series
Dahmer - Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story reunites Peters with American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy, who created and serves as an EP on the new Netflix series. Costarring Niecy Nash, Richard Jenkins and Molly Ringwald, the series drops September 21.
toofab.com
Gigi Hadid's Dad Weighs In On Her Rumored Romance with Leonardo DiCaprio
The real estate developer addressed reports his model daughter, 27, and the actor, 47, are dating. Gigi Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, is weighing in on his daughter's rumored romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. In an interview with DailyMail.com, the real estate developer addressed the reports that the model, 27, and actor,...
toofab.com
Drew Barrymore Reacts After Learning She Was Sent Death Threats from 'Selma Blair'
The alleged real-life plot is far more twisted than any movie -- with Drew hoping to "heal this moment" by sitting down with Selma herself. Selma Blair shared a pretty shocking story involving death threats and Drew Barrymore in her 2022 memoir -- and now Drew herself has reacted to the wild tale.
toofab.com
Kylie Jenner Lactates Through Her Shirt in TikTok Video
"I'm going to maybe change my shirt now" Kylie Jenner is all about sharing relatable content. While shooting a TikTok video from her car to prove to fans she really does drive herself, the makeup mogul noticed her shirt was being leaked through with breast milk. Attempting to give a...
toofab.com
I Wanna Dance with Somebody Trailer -- Naomi Ackie Transforms Into Whitney Houston
According to Sony, the new movie is "a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice," chronicling her early years, rise to fame and "trailblazing life and career." Starring Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston and Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis, the movie hits theaters December 21, 2022.
toofab.com
AGT 5th Judge Finale: One of America's Favorite Acts Blows It -- So Who Did Enough to Win It All?
The 11 remaining acts take to the stage to fight for the $1 million grand prize and the headline spot at the "America's Got Talent" Las Vegas show -- see who did enough, and who blew it!. After five long weeks and 55 acts, we are finally down to the...
toofab.com
AGT Finale 5th Judge: Season 17 Crowns Winner -- Plus, Rejected Comics Brutally Roast Simon Cowell
RoastMaster General Jeff Ross joins Black Eyed Peas, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Trombone Shorty and "AGT" alums Shin Lim, Darci Lyne, Terry Fator and Light Balance. After a night of mostly great performances -- and a couple huge disappointments -- it all came down to America’s vote to crown the Season 17 winner of “America’s Got Talent.”
toofab.com
Killer Dolls Run Amuck as 'Chucky' and Tiffany Valentine Return for Season 2
Surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) head to Catholic school, as Chucky returns for a new onslaught of terror. Jennifer Tilly is also back as Tiffany, who will apparently appear as both a human and doll this season. "Chucky" kicks off October 5 on SyFy and USA.
toofab.com
Kim Kardashian Talks Dating After Split From King of BDE Pete Davidson
"Clearly it's not working, whatever I'm doing." Kim Kardashian says she "clearly" needs to rethink her dating strategy. Appearing on Wednesday's "The Late Late Show with James Corden", the reality star went deep on where she might find love going forward post-divorce from Kanye West and her recent breakup from funnyman Pete Davidson.
toofab.com
What Anne Heche Said About Dating Ellen In Upcoming Memoir Written Shortly Before Her Death
"There were no words to describe how I felt ... Alien might be the best fit." Anne Heche was working on a followup memoir to 2001's "Call Me Crazy" before her death -- and new excerpts from the upcoming book touch on the late actress' headline-making relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.
toofab.com
Drew Barrymore Reveals She Used Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger
"I can't believe I'm telling this story right now ..." After Drew Barrymore got divorced in 2016, she turned to a matchmaker to get back on the dating scene ... and not just any matchmaker, but "Millionaire Matchmaker" Patti Stanger. The actress made the surprising reveal on Wednesday's episode of...
toofab.com
Scott Bakula Discusses 'Very Difficult' Decision to Pass on Quantum Leap Reboot
The new series picks up 30 years after Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the quantum leap accelerator and vanished -- so his character is very much a part of the reboot. Ever since the announcement that NBC was revisiting its beloved "Quantum Leap" series with a new revival, fans have been speculating and hoping that Scott Bakula would be a part of it.
toofab.com
Handmaid's Tale Premiere Recap: After Waterford's Death, June and Serena Prepare for War
Hulu's two-part premiere sets the stage for a battle between Elisabeth Moss' June and Yvonne Strahovski's Serena that could escalate to a global scale as Gilead pulls back its curtains to the world. After a 15-month hiatus, "The Handmaid's Tale" comes back at a time where its story is perhaps...
toofab.com
Bachelorette Blowup: Rachel Blindsided After One Guy Drops Bombshell on Her Family
The two-night live finale kicks off with Rachel and Gabby watching with everyone else as things start to go off the rails on one date after another -- how is this going to end?. It was just the first night of a two-night "Bachelorette" finale and it was already so...
toofab.com
Jennette McCurdy Admits She's 'Scared' of Being Sucked Back Into Celebrity Culture
"I do not want to get lost in it," the "I'm Glad My Mom Died" author told Trevor Noah. Although Jennette McCurdy left the world of acting years ago, she admits she's "scared" of being sucked back into the world of celebrity culture in the future. While appearing on Wednesday's...
toofab.com
Snooki Says Ex-Jersey Shore Costar Sammi Sweetheart 'Blocked' Her: 'It's Unfortunate .. It's Sad'
"I don't know what I did." Don't expect a full "Jersey Shore" reunion anytime soon -- because, according to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, former costar Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola put her on block!. Giancola hasn't been part of the show since it was revived as "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" in 2018,...
