Westland, MI

HometownLife.com

Livonia Stevenson boys soccer has been 'taking care of your business' after Fordson loss

Besides senior Carter Mroz snapping post-game selfies with his buddies from rival Livonia Franklin, the Livonia Stevenson boys soccer team was all business in Thursday's 5-0 victory. That focus usually comes after taking a tough loss. The Spartans (6-2, 6-1) want to win their fourth-straight Kensington Lakes Activities Association-East championship....
LIVONIA, MI
jtv.tv

Lumen Christi to Join the Catholic High School League in 2023-24

(September 14, 2022 12:32 PM) The Catholic High School League (CHSL) executive athletic board announced today the league has accepted a request from Lumen Christi Catholic High School to join the CHSL in all sports beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The decision follows months of discussion between the nation’s largest Catholic sports league and Lumen Christi, a private Catholic high school located in Jackson and operated by the Diocese of Lansing. The school signaled its interest in a letter to the CHSL formally requesting membership, and the request subsequently was approved by the board of the CHSL.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Top Metro Detroit high school football stadiums worth visiting in 2022

There is nothing that quite hits the vein of hometown Americana like a Friday night high school football game. While college and the pros offer over-the-top and extravagant gameday experiences, there’s something special and nostalgic about walking into a local stadium as neighbors rally together in support of their favorite school.
DETROIT, MI
Hartland Township, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Football
Westland, MI
Detroit, MI
Michigan Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers

Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star

Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
John Glenn
Banana 101.5

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 places to dine in Detroit during the Auto Show

From Detroit-style pizza to mouth-watering seafood, there are some great options when it comes to dining in Detroit, and here are 5 of my picks!. 1) Central Kitchen and Bar - 660 Woodward Ave #4A, Detroit, MI 48226. Located in the heart of downtown, right by Campus Martius, is the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats

The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Here comes #NFID23. North Farmington seniors dress to the nines for student ID photos

It's no exaggeration to say this is a favorite story of the year. That's right, folks. The North Farmington senior ID photos have arrived. If you're new around here, here's the deal: North Farmington High School has this excellent tradition of letting seniors dress up just about however they want for their senior ID photos. Students dress up as TV characters, celebrities and more. The tradition has garnered national media attention over the years and has spawned copycat traditions at other schools.
FARMINGTON, MI
#Bobcats#American Football#Spartans#Rockets
HometownLife.com

Northville's Ward Church opens second campus in Farmington Hills

The former Grace Chapel in Farmington Hills will reopen later this month as a second campus for Ward Church of Northville. The old Grace Chapel, 27996 Halsted Road, closed in February for minor renovations after its members voted to merge with Ward Church earlier that month. The church saw a decline in attendance during the pandemic and had been without a pastor for some time.
NORTHVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
YPSILANTI, MI
Football
Sports
hourdetroit.com

No Sinking Feeling: A Review of the New Boblo Island Documentary

Like a trusty steamboat captain, Aaron Schillinger deftly navigates the tricky channel between silliness and shame in his documentary, Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale, making its theatrical debut Friday, Sept. 16, at select locations. Having already done the round of festivals, Boblo Boats won the Hometown Talent Award in...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head

Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Kid Rock heads to Pine Knob for first hometown shows in 3 years: 5 things to know

Kid Rock is headed to Pine Knob Music Theatre this weekend for a concert doubleheader — his first metro Detroit homecoming shows in three years. Rock and his Twisted Brown Trucker band will play the Clarkston amphitheater Friday and Saturday, joined by Foreigner in the opening slot. The shows are essentially sold out, though resale tickets and a handful of premium platinum seats remain available via Ticketmaster.
DETROIT, MI

