Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson boys soccer has been 'taking care of your business' after Fordson loss
Besides senior Carter Mroz snapping post-game selfies with his buddies from rival Livonia Franklin, the Livonia Stevenson boys soccer team was all business in Thursday's 5-0 victory. That focus usually comes after taking a tough loss. The Spartans (6-2, 6-1) want to win their fourth-straight Kensington Lakes Activities Association-East championship....
HometownLife.com
Facing old coach, Mori Miller, Birmingham Groves boys soccer blank rival Seaholm
While Mori Miller held an iPhone in his left hand, the senior motioned with his other for his teammates to file in behind him for a celebratory selfie in front of the Birmingham Groves boys soccer team's bench Tuesday night. "Everyone get in on this," the returning all-stater hollered. This...
jtv.tv
Lumen Christi to Join the Catholic High School League in 2023-24
(September 14, 2022 12:32 PM) The Catholic High School League (CHSL) executive athletic board announced today the league has accepted a request from Lumen Christi Catholic High School to join the CHSL in all sports beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The decision follows months of discussion between the nation’s largest Catholic sports league and Lumen Christi, a private Catholic high school located in Jackson and operated by the Diocese of Lansing. The school signaled its interest in a letter to the CHSL formally requesting membership, and the request subsequently was approved by the board of the CHSL.
MLive.com
Top Metro Detroit high school football stadiums worth visiting in 2022
There is nothing that quite hits the vein of hometown Americana like a Friday night high school football game. While college and the pros offer over-the-top and extravagant gameday experiences, there’s something special and nostalgic about walking into a local stadium as neighbors rally together in support of their favorite school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers
Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
MLive.com
Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star
Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 places to dine in Detroit during the Auto Show
From Detroit-style pizza to mouth-watering seafood, there are some great options when it comes to dining in Detroit, and here are 5 of my picks!. 1) Central Kitchen and Bar - 660 Woodward Ave #4A, Detroit, MI 48226. Located in the heart of downtown, right by Campus Martius, is the...
Detroit News
LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats
The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
HometownLife.com
Here comes #NFID23. North Farmington seniors dress to the nines for student ID photos
It's no exaggeration to say this is a favorite story of the year. That's right, folks. The North Farmington senior ID photos have arrived. If you're new around here, here's the deal: North Farmington High School has this excellent tradition of letting seniors dress up just about however they want for their senior ID photos. Students dress up as TV characters, celebrities and more. The tradition has garnered national media attention over the years and has spawned copycat traditions at other schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HometownLife.com
Northville's Ward Church opens second campus in Farmington Hills
The former Grace Chapel in Farmington Hills will reopen later this month as a second campus for Ward Church of Northville. The old Grace Chapel, 27996 Halsted Road, closed in February for minor renovations after its members voted to merge with Ward Church earlier that month. The church saw a decline in attendance during the pandemic and had been without a pastor for some time.
fox2detroit.com
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Local teacher dies in crash; shroom fest is here
It’s sometimes our unfortunate duty to report sad news – like the death this week of longtime Saline High School teacher Trisca Beasley. Beasley, who was also remembered for coaching volleyball at Manchester High School, was killed in a Kent County car crash, according to a story by reporter Marty Slagter.
With hits dating back eight decades, music legend Paul Anka is coming to Metro Detroit
WWJ’s Erin Vee spoke with music legend Paul Anka – who has hits in every decade since the 1950s – before he performs at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren next month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
The legendary 'Rain Man' Buick Roadmaster resides in Detroit and is still raising autism awareness
Southfield — One of Hollywood’s most famous cars, the 1949 Buick Roadmaster that Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman drove in the movie “Rain Man,” has found a home in Detroit. And, true to its movie heritage, it’s making a difference for autistic children. Hoffman played...
hourdetroit.com
No Sinking Feeling: A Review of the New Boblo Island Documentary
Like a trusty steamboat captain, Aaron Schillinger deftly navigates the tricky channel between silliness and shame in his documentary, Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale, making its theatrical debut Friday, Sept. 16, at select locations. Having already done the round of festivals, Boblo Boats won the Hometown Talent Award in...
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
Kid Rock heads to Pine Knob for first hometown shows in 3 years: 5 things to know
Kid Rock is headed to Pine Knob Music Theatre this weekend for a concert doubleheader — his first metro Detroit homecoming shows in three years. Rock and his Twisted Brown Trucker band will play the Clarkston amphitheater Friday and Saturday, joined by Foreigner in the opening slot. The shows are essentially sold out, though resale tickets and a handful of premium platinum seats remain available via Ticketmaster.
Comments / 1