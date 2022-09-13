On Tuesday the "Race For The Space" officially announced a winner of the months long competition run by the The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. Keto Kitchen was named the winner and will be getting a new business space in downtown Cedar Rapids along with $20,000 for rent and build-out, a $7,500 credit towards architectural design services and build-out support, and a 8-week owner education course to build a more valuable business.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO