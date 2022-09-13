Read full article on original website
BLOCKtoberfest celebrating the end of summer with outdoor concert in downtown Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Pork Tornadoes will be performing in downtown Cedar Rapids on Friday, September 16 for the first ever Downtown BLOCKtoberfest end of summer concert. The event starts at 6:00pm at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and 3rd Street SE and ends promptly...
Foundation 2 Crisis Services builds new headquarters with Iowa Nonprofit Innovation grant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Foundation 2 Crisis Services announced Thursday that it has been awarded the Iowa Nonprofit Innovation grant. The organization is one of two Cedar Rapids nonprofits to receive funding out of the 24 statewide recipients. The grant is $500,000 and will go toward the renovation of...
While battling cancer, CRCSD Superintendent Noreen Bush takes medical leave
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The head of the Cedar Rapids Community School District is taking medical leave starting on Monday, the school district confirmed. Superintendent Noreen Bush has been battling cancer for the past 2 and a half years while leading the district. CRCSD said Thursday she will continue...
Over 20 year old playground to be replaced at Bever Park in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An outdated playground will be removed and replaced in Cedar Rapids this fall. The city of Cedar Rapids says the playground at Bever Park is popular and over 20 years old. They say a replacement is necessary to maintain compliance with current...
GoDaddy moving from Hiawatha location to downtown Cedar Rapids
GoDaddy confirmed to Iowa's News Now plans to move from their Hiawatha location to somewhere in downtown Cedar Rapids by early 2023. A spokesperson for GoDaddy says the move represents their need for a smaller space since fewer employees use the office each day. The company has not announced where...
Keystone dog owners prepare for appeal, now have attorney in fight against breed ban
KEYSTONE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Several dog owners in Keystone are preparing to meet with city council to appeal orders to remove their dogs. The orders came down the Friday of Labor Day weekend, more than a month after the dog owners were warned they were violating separate city and Benton County ordinances banning dogs that appear to be pit bulls.
Kirkwood, University of Iowa announce nursing partnership
Kirkwood Community College and the University of Iowa (UI) will be finalizing a new partnership agreement which will allow Kirkwood Registered Nursing (RN) graduates to seamlessly transfer to the UI College of Nursing and complete their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees. A signing ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday,...
Two eastern Iowa high schools win voting registration award from the state
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to two eastern Iowa high schools on Wednesday. Tripoli High School and Valley Lutheran School in Cedar Falls were both recognized. The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote. This...
Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library to close for three days for final cleaning after fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will close for one last cleaning following a fire that broke out in late July. The library will close September 28, 29, and 30 for cleaning and restoration work. The library will no longer be closed Nov. 11 for an all-staff training day that had been planned.
Iowa City celebrates Child Passenger Safety Week, hosts Child Safety Seat Check
Iowa City — The Iowa City Fire Department and Safe Kids Johnson County hosted a free Child Safety Seat Check Wednesday evening. This event was held in recognition of Child Passenger Safety Week, which spans Sunday, September 18th through Saturday the 24th. Attendance was free, and open to the...
Cedar Rapids Festival Latino 2022 this Sunday
This year’s Cedar Rapids Festival Latino will again be held at McGrath Amphitheatre, 475 1st St SW in downtown Cedar Rapids. This family friendly event is free and open to the public Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 – 5:00 pm. The festival will offer a variety of...
Veridian Credit Union hosts Community Shred Day in Cedar Rapids September 17
Veridian Credit Union will host Community Shred Day this Saturday, September 17th from 9A.M. to noon at the Westdale branch at 2810 Edgewood Road SW in Cedar Rapids as part of a series of Community Shred events scheduled across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. Veridian staff will be available for on-camera...
Marion plans to discuss public library at meeting
Marion — Friday afternoon, the City of Marion announced they will be hosting a meeting to discuss Marion Public Library's construction. The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers of Marion City Hall. City officials plan to hold a discussion about the new library building's construction. Officials will...
Inside a B-25 Bomber: A piece of WWII history lands in Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — A piece of WWII history is flying into the Eastern Iowa Airport for the weekend. The Experimental Aircraft Association is going on tour with the B-25 Mitchell. Iowa's News Now Photojournalist Logan Schroeder takes us on board and along for the ride in the video...
"Race For The Space" Competition names winner
On Tuesday the "Race For The Space" officially announced a winner of the months long competition run by the The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. Keto Kitchen was named the winner and will be getting a new business space in downtown Cedar Rapids along with $20,000 for rent and build-out, a $7,500 credit towards architectural design services and build-out support, and a 8-week owner education course to build a more valuable business.
Skatepark at Riverside Park closes for flood control construction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids sent a press release out Friday saying the skatepark at Riverside Park will close on Monday, Sept. 19. Riverside Park, 1225 C St. SW, will be getting a detention basin added to it for flood control purposes. The skatepark will...
Bever Park bike parade returns September 18
The Bever Park Neighborhood Association will be holding the Second Annual BPNA Bike Parade on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be fun for all ages, face painting, tacos, juggling, acoustic music, and more. The the event starts at 3pm, the parade will begin...
Local bar and restaurant rallies to stay open, hosting free concert Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — A Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant is trying to survive the latest round of road construction in the city by hosting a free concert to drum up business. Checkers is a southwest side staple. The tavern and eatery has been at its location on 6th...
Cedar Rapids Police Department K9 Lara to receive donation of body armor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police Department Canine Officer Lara will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Canine Officer Lara’s vest is sponsored by The Humane Society of the United States...
Pinicon Ridge Park dam modification to begin this fall
The Linn County Conservation Board has awarded a contract for improvements on the Pinicon Ridge Park dam located along the Wapsipinicon River in Central City just east of Highway 13. This project will address safety, fish habitat and river recreation passage for canoes and kayaks. “Design, engineering and permitting has...
