ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, IA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hiawatha, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Health
cbs2iowa.com

GoDaddy moving from Hiawatha location to downtown Cedar Rapids

GoDaddy confirmed to Iowa's News Now plans to move from their Hiawatha location to somewhere in downtown Cedar Rapids by early 2023. A spokesperson for GoDaddy says the move represents their need for a smaller space since fewer employees use the office each day. The company has not announced where...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Keystone dog owners prepare for appeal, now have attorney in fight against breed ban

KEYSTONE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Several dog owners in Keystone are preparing to meet with city council to appeal orders to remove their dogs. The orders came down the Friday of Labor Day weekend, more than a month after the dog owners were warned they were violating separate city and Benton County ordinances banning dogs that appear to be pit bulls.
KEYSTONE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Kirkwood, University of Iowa announce nursing partnership

Kirkwood Community College and the University of Iowa (UI) will be finalizing a new partnership agreement which will allow Kirkwood Registered Nursing (RN) graduates to seamlessly transfer to the UI College of Nursing and complete their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees. A signing ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two eastern Iowa high schools win voting registration award from the state

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to two eastern Iowa high schools on Wednesday. Tripoli High School and Valley Lutheran School in Cedar Falls were both recognized. The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote. This...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Iowa#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#Xavier High School#The Mental Health Matters#Foundation#Your Life Iowa
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Festival Latino 2022 this Sunday

This year’s Cedar Rapids Festival Latino will again be held at McGrath Amphitheatre, 475 1st St SW in downtown Cedar Rapids. This family friendly event is free and open to the public Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 – 5:00 pm. The festival will offer a variety of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
cbs2iowa.com

Marion plans to discuss public library at meeting

Marion — Friday afternoon, the City of Marion announced they will be hosting a meeting to discuss Marion Public Library's construction. The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers of Marion City Hall. City officials plan to hold a discussion about the new library building's construction. Officials will...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

"Race For The Space" Competition names winner

On Tuesday the "Race For The Space" officially announced a winner of the months long competition run by the The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. Keto Kitchen was named the winner and will be getting a new business space in downtown Cedar Rapids along with $20,000 for rent and build-out, a $7,500 credit towards architectural design services and build-out support, and a 8-week owner education course to build a more valuable business.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Bever Park bike parade returns September 18

The Bever Park Neighborhood Association will be holding the Second Annual BPNA Bike Parade on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be fun for all ages, face painting, tacos, juggling, acoustic music, and more. The the event starts at 3pm, the parade will begin...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Police Department K9 Lara to receive donation of body armor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police Department Canine Officer Lara will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Canine Officer Lara’s vest is sponsored by The Humane Society of the United States...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Pinicon Ridge Park dam modification to begin this fall

The Linn County Conservation Board has awarded a contract for improvements on the Pinicon Ridge Park dam located along the Wapsipinicon River in Central City just east of Highway 13. This project will address safety, fish habitat and river recreation passage for canoes and kayaks. “Design, engineering and permitting has...
LINN COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy