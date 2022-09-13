Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Dozens of structures damaged or destroyed by mudslides and flooding in San Bernardino County
Authorities have determined that nearly 40 structures in Forest Falls and Oak Glen were damaged or destroyed by flash floods earlier this week. San Bernardino County Fire released a damage assessment on Thursday, noting that “significant mudflows caused widespread damage in areas adjacent to recent burn scars.”. In Forest...
foxla.com
'Mom, the Jeep is gone!': SUV gets carried away by powerful debris flow
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Shocking dash camera video captured the moments a Jeep SUV was being dragged away from the family's driveway in San Bernardino County. The family, who lives in Forest Falls, also shared a cell phone video, where viewers can hear one of the family member's son yell, "Mom, the Jeep is gone!"
KTLA.com
Person missing after flash flooding in Forest Falls, Oak Glen
After torrential rains struck Oak Glen and Forest Falls earlier this week, one person remains missing, officials said. The area where the person was last seen was buffeted mudslides and floods that were about 6 feet high, damaging homes and overturning cars. About 120 rescue personnel are searching for the...
NBC Los Angeles
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Slated for Weekend-Long Closure
The eastbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance, or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at 9...
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Nice temperatures are in store for Fontana this weekend
Nice weather is in store for the weekend (Sept. 16-18) in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. Friday, Sept. 16 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Search continues for missing woman after San Bernardino County mudslides, last seen in Forest Falls
The search continued for a missing woman who has not been seen since mudslides ravaged the Forest Falls community of San Bernardino County.
natureworldnews.com
Floodwaters and Mudslides Swept Through Portions of Southern California
Following Kay, a lot of rain causes mudslides in Southern California. The effects of Tropical Storm Kay persisted after it passed on Saturday. The system's residual moisture combined with the high temperatures to produce amazing sights like this debris flow. Flooding and Mudslides. Following Tropical Storm Kay, floodwaters and mudslides...
Crews in Yucaipa area work to clear out debris after massive mud flows, flooding
Crews continue to work to clear out debris in the Yucaipa area after heavy rainfall caused a massive mud flow, prompting road closures and causing damage to homes. AIR7 HD was over the area near Oak Glen, located east of Yucaipa, where crews used bulldozers to clear out the road.
Flood advisory issued for Hemet, other regions of Riverside County
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for regions of Riverside County that could be impacted by sudden and excessive rainfall. The advisory, which will remain in effect until 6 p.m., comes as the NWS predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms that could cause flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas, or burn scars - like that of the Fairview Fire, which recently scorched more than 28,000 acres in Hemet. They warn that water could begin to run over roadways, flood in low-lying areas and cause potential debris flow. Other areas impacted by the rainfall are:Aguanga,Anza,East Hemet,Hemet,Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center,Menifee,Murrieta,San Jacinto,Temecula,Valle Vista.Weather officials warned people living in the affected areas, "Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."Sudden rainfall also impacted Yucaipa over the weekend and into Monday, where some residents were forced to evacuate from their homes due to mudslides.
Evacuations ordered in Yucaipa area after heavy rains bring mud flows, flooding
Evacuations were ordered Monday night for several communities in the Yucaipa area because of potential mud and debris flows and flash flooding caused by the recent storm.
newsmirror.net
Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls
The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
Most evacuations lifted as Yucaipa residents dig out from massive mud flows
Residents in the Yucaipa area are now on a long road to recovery after flash flooding sent "wave after wave" of mud into their homes, destroying structures and even businesses.
9/13 KVCR Midday News: Flooding and Mud Cause Closures and Evacuations, Arrow Rail Sees Simulated Service, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Heavy downpours in the communities of Oak Glen, Yucaipa, and Forest Falls resulted in flooding and mud and caused road closures and evacuation orders. Up to 10-acres of cardboard, packaging materials, and an undetermined...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.
Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Family rescued from flood waters on side of San Bernardino road
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Body camera footage from over the weekend shows the moments when San Bernardino Police officers rescued a family of three from floodwaters on the side of a road in the city. In the video, multiple officers can be seen dragging and grabbing a woman under the...
parentherald.com
Officers Rescue Mother and Two Children From Raging Flash Flood in San Bernardino, California
San Bernardino police officers rescued a mom and her kids who were nearly swept away during a raging flash flood in California on September 12, according to FOX Weather. According to the SoCal News Outlet, the mother had called police about an unrelated problem on Monday afternoon as torrential rains hammered down in southern California from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay. An impromptu river roared down the street as the family headed back to their vehicle, nearly washing them away.
The Weather Channel
Southern California's Mudslides, In Photos
Mudslides occurred in San Bernardino County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas. The mudslides occurred in burn scar areas from 2020 wildfires. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were issued for thousands of residents Monday. Photos show debris across roads...
foxla.com
1 person missing after mudslides in San Bernardino County
Crews in San Bernardino County are working to clean up after mudslides swept through the area earlier this week. Officials say they're still looking for at least one missing person in the Forest Falls area.
What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?
For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought.During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters towards the Eastern Pacific and Asia. In La Niña events stronger than average trade winds continue to push warm waters east, but also bring colder water to the surface. Typically, during a La Niña event, the weather will be drier and warmer in Southern California, while wetter and colder in areas like Northern California...
WATCH: Mudslide Pours Down California Hillside, Completely Covers Streets
Southern California residents are battling dangerous mudslides after heavy rains plagued the area. The devastating slides are prompting major evacuations in some areas. Other areas are under shelter-in-place orders. The rains that unleashed the mudslides are residual effects of a tropical storm raging just off the coast. One area saw...
