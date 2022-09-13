ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

Renna Media

WE+THEY=US! 4th Annual Celebration of Latin & Hispanic Artists

Art Exhibit Celebrates Latin and Hispanic Artists in Rahway. As a part of our yearly Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and the Rahway City Council present WE+THEY=US!, the 4th Annual Celebration of Latin & Hispanic Artists at The Gallery Space, 1670 Irving St, Rahway, NJ from September 18- October 14, 2022. The opening reception is Sunday, September 18 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
RAHWAY, NJ
Renna Media

Fall Events and More at the Westfield Memorial Library

The Friends of the Westfield Memorial Library welcome you to join us this fall. From volunteer opportunities to events and programs, we have a little something for everyone. We start out on September 28 at 7:00 p.m. with our popular Hale Speaker Series featuring Sally Cook, journalist, author, and alumnus of WHS class of 1972, who will talk about ‘A Writer’s Life’. For Opera aficionados, we offer a trip to see the New York Metropolitan Opera opening performance of the 2022 – 2023 season, a revival of Shostakovich’s Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk. On October 19 at 2:00 p.m. our book discussion group will host a lively talk about Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. We wrap up the fall with the 12th Annual Children’s and Teens’ Book Sale from October 23 (23-25 are donation days) to October 29 (26-29 are sale days.)
WESTFIELD, NJ
Renna Media

50th Anniversary Open House and Meet the Officers Community Event

The Warren Township Police Department hosted their 50th anniversary open house and meet the officers community event on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The police headquarters was open to the public for tours, and various equipment from both state and county agencies were on display. Kids enjoyed checking out emergency vehicles...
WARREN, NJ
Renna Media

Rahway Knights of Columbus Council 1146 to hold Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

On Friday, September 23, Rahway Knights of Columbus Council 1146 will be having a spaghetti dinner to benefit a displaced Ukrainian family. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children under 5. The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will be held at the Columbian Club hall located at 80 West Inman Avenue, Rahway, NJ 07065. Cake, coffee, and refreshments will be served. Food is available for eat in or take out.
RAHWAY, NJ
Renna Media

11th Annual Rubber Ducky Derby

Hanson Park Conservancy’s 11th Annual Rubber Ducky Derby is scheduled once again for Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. On race day, over one thousand individually numbered rubber ducks will be released in the Rahway River at Sperry Park, Cranford, NJ, and tumble over the falls racing to the finish line at the North Union Ave. Bridge. Numerous prizes for the fastest lucky duckies will be awarded. The top prize is a $250.00 gift card.
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

Summit’s Repair Cafe Event Fixes Your Things for Free

Your beloved but broken items have the opportunity to be repaired at Summit’s Repair Café on Saturday, September 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Christ Church, 561 Springfield Avenue. Christ Church is located at the corner of Springfield and New England Avenues. Please follow outdoor signage and enter the event from New England Avenue. No appointment is necessary!
SUMMIT, NJ
Renna Media

Westfield Recreation Fall Programs

Fall is almost here and it’s time to keep everyone active and having fun! The Westfield Recreation Department offers a wide variety of Fall programs and classes for every age. To see a full description of programs, go to our program catalog at secure.rec1.com/NJ/westfield-nj/catalog. For those who are sports...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Renna Media

Madison’s Annual Bottle Hill Day Street Festival

Bottle Hill Day is Madison’s Annual Street Festival. It will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Over the years, the festival has grown, evolving into a family, entertainment and community celebration which draws between 10,000 and 20,000 people to the heart of Madison every fall.
MADISON, NJ
Renna Media

Fanwood-Scotch Plains Rotary Club Inducts New Officers

Al Smith was recently inducted as the new President of the Fanwood-Scotch Plains Rotary Club for the 2022-2023 Rotary year. New officers Talib Morgan (President-Elect) and Susan Pastir (Secretary) and board members were also sworn in. All officers and board members were sworn in by Past District Governor Ann Walko.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Renna Media

Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Despite steady rain, over 150 first responders, public officials and residents joined Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance ceremony on Sunday evening, the 21st Anniversary of the attacks. FDNY Firefighter Carl Asaro, Jr., the keynote speaker, provided unscripted, heart-felt remarks about his father, FDNY Firefighter Carl Asaro, Sr., who was killed...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Girl Scout Troop 40619 Donates Adaptive Swings

Adaptive Swings swings and seats are essential for children with sensory integration issues and other special needs. On August 1sth the Township of Union held a ribbon cutting ceremony and officially thanked Girl Scout Troop 40619 for their fundraising efforts that resulted in a donation of adaptive swings now installed at Friberger Park.
UNION, NJ
Renna Media

Kenilworth Public Schools to host Virtual Town Hall on Bond Referendum

Kenilworth Public Schools will host a Virtual Town Hall on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 about proposed projects for David Brearley Middle-High School and Harding Elementary School. A Zoom link will be available on kenilworthschools.com/leap prior to the Town Hall, which will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The site will also be updated with more details about the forum.
KENILWORTH, NJ
94.5 PST

Tommy Chong Hosts This 420 Friendly Event in Edison, NJ

Since marijuana has been legalized in New Jersey, there have been a lot of events like this one happening right in our area. This weekend, a huge celebrity is coming to the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey and you can probably take a good guess who it could be.
EDISON, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morristown council authorizes Post Office purchase, and remembers Jim Mongey of Dublin Pub fame

The town council on Tuesday unanimously authorized the $3 million purchase of the 106-year-old Morristown Post Office–though precisely why remains to be seen. Consultants will perform six months of “due diligence” that includes a feasibility study for potential uses, along with environmental and structural analyses. Depending on the findings, the administration then will ask the council to approve a bond sale to close the deal, said town Administrator Jillian Barrick.
Martha's Country Bakery

Martha’s Country Bakery

There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
QUEENS, NY
wrnjradio.com

Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

