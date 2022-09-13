Read full article on original website
In Tonight’s Emmy Awards, Yonkers is a winner
When NBC broadcasts the 74th annual Emmy Awards tonight, many Yonkers residents will root for the five productions that shot scenes across our city. Whether the awards go to HBO’s The Gilded Age, which recorded scenes at the Hudson River Museum’s Victorian mansion, or Apple TV+’s Severance, viewers in Yonkers should understand that our city is a winner because we are successfully becoming Hollywood on the Hudson.
2022 Yonkers Riverfest Line-Up Announced for September 17
The Largest One-Day Festival Will Feature Kisstory, Afro Dominicano, Tru Osborne, and More!. The annual Yonkers Riverfest, hosted by the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront Business Improvement District, has announced the full music lineup featuring several tribute bands playing all your favorite songs to sing along to and performers from practically every genre of music. Taking place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 12 PM to 7 PM, the festival brings together over 15,000 people along the Hudson River to enjoy musical entertainment, great food, arts, crafts, and children’s activities for all to enjoy.
Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains
Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC reads to students in Valley Stream
Darryl McDaniels, known as the D of the legendary group, was at Alden Terrace School to read his book "Darryl's Dream."
Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)
Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
Martha’s Country Bakery
There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
Actor Kelsey Grammer visits Barton Orchards in Poughkeepsie to lend support after fire
Grammer visited Barton Orchards Tuesday to lend support in their recovery.
Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 16-18
This weekend is all about outdoor festivals! From the San Gennaro Feast of Yorktown to Septemberfest in Mount Kisco to the Lewisboro Library Fair, there are tons of fun ways to soak in the beauty of this season and have fun with your kids. This weekend also kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month where you can celebrate at the Westchester Children’s Museum and enjoy different cultures at the Sleepy Hollow Culture Festival.
Resorts World Hudson Valley offers sneak peek of new casino
The Hudson Valley is getting a sneak peek of what a new casino in the region will look like when it opens sometime this fall. Resorts World Hudson Valley has released images online of what Will B. Tabler Architects has crafted. The 90,000 square foot casino at the Newburgh Mall...
Car slams into Palace Fried Chicken in Brooklyn
A car has slammed into a Brooklyn restaurant on Brighton Beach Avenue.
Big cats spotted in Upstate NY
A bobcat has been photographed walking the grounds of St. Alphonsos Cemetery in Tupper Lake. This isn't the first time big cats were seen in NY.
10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan
In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
3 Headed Monster Tours concert in Bridgeport, CT Oct 19, 2022 – presale password
A 3 Headed Monster Tour presale password is available below: While this special presale offer exists, you have the chance to order 3 Headed Monster Tour concert tickets before they go on sale. Right now is the time to purchase your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out!...
One of Italy's Best Historic & Authentic Pizzerias Is Opening in NYC
Take it from a born-and-raised Italian like myself: Every pizza fan in Italy has heard of Naples' L'antica Pizzeria da Michele at least once, and the luckiest ones (including me) were even able to try it. Now, New Yorkers are next on the list. L'antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially...
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
Cardi B visits her old Bronx middle school, donates $100K
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Rapper Cardi B paid a visit to her former middle school in the Bronx on Tuesday and she had a big surprise for students and staff. The Bronx native spoke to students at I.S. 232 – The Alexander Macomb School in Morris Heights. She gave an inspirational speech about […]
Cardi B touts importance of education in return to her Bronx middle school; makes $100K donation
She, alongside Schools Chancellor David Banks, spoke about her experience in the public school system and the importance of education.
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut
Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY
Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
Fabulous Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County
The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
