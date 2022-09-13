Read full article on original website
Regina Sellers
3d ago
If more of the residents in the Fairview community would get out and vote. The mayor wouldn't make decisions like this because voting is power and Fairview has one of the lowest turnouts for voting. The residents have to get out and vote, when you don't get out and vote. They think you don't care and that's why he takes the actions that he does. It's going to be a disaster. The Mayor won't have anything in place to pick up all the trash that they will leave behind. Exactly like they did when they were at the Sullivan arena. The Mayor does not care about the safety of the residents in the Fairview area.
Jackie Frenzel
3d ago
Why can’t the muni look at renovating the Northway Mall! Property sitting there and has potential!
