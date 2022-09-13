The Anchorage Assembly voted 8-4 in opposition of Mayor Dave Bronson’s appointee for municipal attorney, Mario Bird. Bird is a practicing attorney in Anchorage who represented a group that sued the Assembly less than two years ago. Bird’s confirmation hearing came along with two other municipal department heads who had their confirmation vote postponed from the Aug. 23 meeting. Courtney Petersen was confirmed to lead the Office of Management and Budget on an 11-1 vote, and Michael Braniff was confirmed as the Parks and Recreation Department director by a unanimous vote.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO