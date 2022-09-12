ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws 67-yard TD pass to Jerry Jeudy

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
There it is!

After a slow start on offense, the Denver Broncos got things going in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks when quarterback Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on a 67-yard touchdown pass.

Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:

The Seahawks and Broncos are now tied 10-10 with 5:34 remaining until halftime. Denver will get the ball to begin the third quarter.

