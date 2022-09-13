Read full article on original website
Dems Are Sheep!!
3d ago
We have the worst economy of all the states. So, go ahead and vote for this BS. You deserve it.
Reply(3)
11
Realist
3d ago
It's Way More than Dozens.Let's Not Forget the Republican fake electives and politicians that were willing to hide out in electoral offices to stuff the ballot boxes with Votes for Donald Trump. Donald Trump's Lying, Thieving, Corrupt and Authoritarian Reach is Not exempt in Michigan's Republican Politicians.🙄
Reply(3)
2
Related
The latest from the race for Michigan governor
Here’s the latest on the campaign trail in the race for governor of Michigan. Tudor Dixon announced her Building a Safer State strategy earlier this week.
Fight over prop 3 heats up Michigan election
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An emotional rally at the state capitol Thursday put reproductive health care and the battle over abortion front and center. More than a hundred people gathered for a “Christian Engagement Rally” designed to encourage Christians to show-up to the polls this November. One issue many speakers touched-on was the future of […]
Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday.
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9&10 News
Top Headlines: Local Lawmakers React to Michigan GOP Co-Chair’s Controversial Tweet, and More
Northern Michigan lawmakers are reacting to a homophobic tweet sent by a Michigan Republican Party co-chair over the weekend. Read More. A 77-year-old man who went missing in the Pigeon River Forest, Cheboygan County’s Nunda & Forest Township was found by the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office late Monday night. Read More.
Detroit News
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
WILX-TV
Decision 2020
State and local officials are scrambling to staff polling sites for the November election. In many cases, military veterans are stepping up to serve their country yet again. The township is moving precinct nine from the Church of the Nazarene on Hamilton Road to Faith Lutheran Church on Dobie Road.
Tudor Dixon announces $1 billion 'Building a Safe State' plan
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced a $1 billion plan for creating a “safer state” on Tuesday outside of the Grand Rapids Police Department.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Republicans For Whitmer’ group unveiled in bid for crossover support
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolled out a coalition of Republicans — mostly former officeholders and gubernatorial appointees — backing her reelection campaign at an event in Grand Rapids Monday evening. Though many of the Republicans assembled to support the Governor were only moderately conservative, there is still some distance...
New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan
Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
WILX-TV
Michigan receives federal grant to help wrongfully convicted prisoners
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group that has helped get wrongfully convicted people released from prison will be able to expand its work. $550,000 will be used to help get innocent people out of jail. “More resources to put materials in for testing, to work with laboratories, to explore by...
Michigan charter school spending questioned
Michigan charter schools received $1.4 billion in state funding last year. How they spent most of it is a mystery, even to state officials overseeing the education of children who attend them.The state Board of Education has been trying to find out, but its efforts have been stymied.Eighty-one percent of Michigan’s 295 charter schools have contracts with private education management companies that are not subject to public disclosure laws. That allows them...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If the U.S. Got Nuked, You Wouldn’t Want to Be in Michigan
When I was a kid growing up the cold war was still a thing. That was until Rocky IV came out, and the cold war subsided. Sarcasm aside, nuclear war was something that was always on my mind as a kid growing up. Movies like War Games didn't help with the anxiety.
9&10 News
Local Lawmakers React to Michigan GOP Leader’s Controversial Social Media Post
Northern Michigan lawmakers are reacting to a homophobic tweet sent by a Michigan Republican Party co-chair over the weekend. Meshawn Maddock quote tweeted a video of Pete Buttigieg, calling the openly gay US Transportation Secretary a “little girl.” Immediately, the backlash on the tweet grew on Twitter, but two Traverse City area Republican lawmakers also responded.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge community mourns death of mayor Thom Sowle
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A community is mourning the loss of a long-time public servant. Grand Ledge Mayor Thomas J. Sowle died Wednesday at the age of 67. Those close to him said they remember Sowle’s dedication to the city of Grand Ledge. He was described as kind, selfless, intelligent, funny and a Grand Ledge Comet through and through.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Noted Golf Course Architect Dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.
WILX-TV
STUDY: People have rare chance of catching disease found in Michigan deer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study has found that people could possibly contract a disease that spreads through deer. Early Antlerless firearms hunting season starts Sunday and Monday in Michigan. On Friday, a new study out of Canada suggested people, although not likely, could get Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It is a deadly neurological condition that can be spread from deer to deer.
WILX-TV
EV charger investment welcome news at 2022 Detroit Auto Show
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden announced the approval of the first $900 million in U.S. funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Wednesday. The money is part of a $1 trillion infrastructure law approved last November. Michigan...
Comments / 19