Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 19

Dems Are Sheep!!
3d ago

We have the worst economy of all the states. So, go ahead and vote for this BS. You deserve it.

Reply(3)
11
Realist
3d ago

It's Way More than Dozens.Let's Not Forget the Republican fake electives and politicians that were willing to hide out in electoral offices to stuff the ballot boxes with Votes for Donald Trump. Donald Trump's Lying, Thieving, Corrupt and Authoritarian Reach is Not exempt in Michigan's Republican Politicians.🙄

Reply(3)
2
WLNS

Fight over prop 3 heats up Michigan election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An emotional rally at the state capitol Thursday put reproductive health care and the battle over abortion front and center. More than a hundred people gathered for a “Christian Engagement Rally” designed to encourage Christians to show-up to the polls this November. One issue many speakers touched-on was the future of […]
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
Detroit News

'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors

Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
WILX-TV

Decision 2020

State and local officials are scrambling to staff polling sites for the November election. In many cases, military veterans are stepping up to serve their country yet again. The township is moving precinct nine from the Church of the Nazarene on Hamilton Road to Faith Lutheran Church on Dobie Road.
103.3 WKFR

New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan

Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
Chalkbeat

Michigan charter school spending questioned

Michigan charter schools received $1.4 billion in state funding last year. How they spent most of it is a mystery, even to state officials overseeing the education of children who attend them.The state Board of Education has been trying to find out, but its efforts have been stymied.Eighty-one percent of Michigan’s 295 charter schools have contracts with private education management companies that are not subject to public disclosure laws. That allows them...
9&10 News

Local Lawmakers React to Michigan GOP Leader’s Controversial Social Media Post

Northern Michigan lawmakers are reacting to a homophobic tweet sent by a Michigan Republican Party co-chair over the weekend. Meshawn Maddock quote tweeted a video of Pete Buttigieg, calling the openly gay US Transportation Secretary a “little girl.” Immediately, the backlash on the tweet grew on Twitter, but two Traverse City area Republican lawmakers also responded.
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
WILX-TV

Grand Ledge community mourns death of mayor Thom Sowle

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A community is mourning the loss of a long-time public servant. Grand Ledge Mayor Thomas J. Sowle died Wednesday at the age of 67. Those close to him said they remember Sowle’s dedication to the city of Grand Ledge. He was described as kind, selfless, intelligent, funny and a Grand Ledge Comet through and through.
WILX-TV

Noted Golf Course Architect Dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.
WILX-TV

STUDY: People have rare chance of catching disease found in Michigan deer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study has found that people could possibly contract a disease that spreads through deer. Early Antlerless firearms hunting season starts Sunday and Monday in Michigan. On Friday, a new study out of Canada suggested people, although not likely, could get Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It is a deadly neurological condition that can be spread from deer to deer.
WILX-TV

EV charger investment welcome news at 2022 Detroit Auto Show

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden announced the approval of the first $900 million in U.S. funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Wednesday. The money is part of a $1 trillion infrastructure law approved last November. Michigan...
