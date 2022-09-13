ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Road closure in Shelby County to replace bridge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Transportation crews will close Highway 25 in Shelby County this week to replace the Waxahatchee Bridge. The road will remain closed to everyone except folks who live right around the bridge until May 2023. You can use the detour route in place by...
AL.com

Motorcyclist killed in overnight Bessemer crash

An overnight motorcycle crash in Bessemer left one man dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38 and lived in Hueytown. The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Ninth Avenue North. Authorities said Townsend was the...
wbrc.com

Motorcyclist from Hueytown killed in Bessemer crash

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown man died in a motorcycle crash September 15. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38. The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer. Authorities say Townsend...
wbrc.com

$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle September 15 in Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood. Helena Police were called to Stonecreek Drive around 7:09 a.m. They were told the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene. The victim was taken to Shelby...
wbrc.com

Birmingham firefighters on scene of house fire in Pratt City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Pratt City. The fire happened September 16 in the 100 block of Beech Avenue. No one was home, according to authorities. One firefighter had a heat related injury. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter...
wbrc.com

Man, 73, dies in house fire in Birmingham’s Kingston Community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 73-year-old man died in a house fire in Birmingham September 15. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Otis Cauthen, Jr. The fire happened in the 900 block of 47th Way North in the Kingston Community around 8:07 p.m. Birmingham Fire...
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama State Troopers team up to add more patrols to I-359 between downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard. It’s one of Tuscaloosa’s busiest roadways and law enforcement became worried when they noticed more instances of speeding and Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said they have noticed more instances of street racing and reckless driving in the area on game day weekends.
wbrc.com

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
wbrc.com

Birmingham Xpress service to begin September 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Xpress, Alabama’s first bus rapid transit system, will begin service Thursday, September 22, 2022. Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority leaders said the service will provide rail-like efficiency with the flexibility of a bus, and quickly connect neighborhoods from east and west. There are...
CBS 42

Dangerous ramp conditions on Red Mountain cause concern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After getting nowhere with officials, a viewer reached out to CBS 42 hoping for answers. Bill Dixon contacted the “Your Voice Your Station” hotline asking us to look into every off ramp on the Red Mountain Expressway between University Blvd. and the I-20/59 interchange. Dixon said the abrupt curves and lack […]
wbrc.com

‘A fake post’: Deputies update threat at West End High School

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department said a fake snapchat post is to blame for a reported threat at West End High School in Etowah County. The following is the joint statement from Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby:. On September...
wbrc.com

One taken to hospital after house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire near Kingston on September 15, 2022. This happened at 939 47th Way North. Authorities are still working to extinguish the fire. We will continue to update this story...
