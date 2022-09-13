Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
Road closure in Shelby County to replace bridge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Transportation crews will close Highway 25 in Shelby County this week to replace the Waxahatchee Bridge. The road will remain closed to everyone except folks who live right around the bridge until May 2023. You can use the detour route in place by...
wbrc.com
wbrc.com
$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
wbrc.com
wbrc.com
wbrc.com
Birmingham firefighters on scene of house fire in Pratt City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Pratt City. The fire happened September 16 in the 100 block of Beech Avenue. No one was home, according to authorities. One firefighter had a heat related injury. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter...
wbrc.com
wbrc.com
Man killed in Bessemer crash identified
A 38-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash late Thursday night.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama State Troopers team up to add more patrols to I-359 between downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard. It’s one of Tuscaloosa’s busiest roadways and law enforcement became worried when they noticed more instances of speeding and Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said they have noticed more instances of street racing and reckless driving in the area on game day weekends.
wbrc.com
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Xpress service to begin September 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Xpress, Alabama’s first bus rapid transit system, will begin service Thursday, September 22, 2022. Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority leaders said the service will provide rail-like efficiency with the flexibility of a bus, and quickly connect neighborhoods from east and west. There are...
Dangerous ramp conditions on Red Mountain cause concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After getting nowhere with officials, a viewer reached out to CBS 42 hoping for answers. Bill Dixon contacted the “Your Voice Your Station” hotline asking us to look into every off ramp on the Red Mountain Expressway between University Blvd. and the I-20/59 interchange. Dixon said the abrupt curves and lack […]
wbrc.com
‘A fake post’: Deputies update threat at West End High School
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department said a fake snapchat post is to blame for a reported threat at West End High School in Etowah County. The following is the joint statement from Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby:. On September...
Birmingham police seize drugs, several guns with ‘high capacity magazines’ in traffic stop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department took in a large amount of drugs as well as several firearms during a traffic stop Thursday. According to BPD, officers conducted the stop on a vehicle in the Elyton community of Birmingham. Those occupying the vehicle were arrested after authorities discovered a “trafficking amount” of both […]
wbrc.com
One taken to hospital after house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire near Kingston on September 15, 2022. This happened at 939 47th Way North. Authorities are still working to extinguish the fire. We will continue to update this story...
