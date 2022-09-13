Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renna Media
WE+THEY=US! 4th Annual Celebration of Latin & Hispanic Artists
Art Exhibit Celebrates Latin and Hispanic Artists in Rahway. As a part of our yearly Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and the Rahway City Council present WE+THEY=US!, the 4th Annual Celebration of Latin & Hispanic Artists at The Gallery Space, 1670 Irving St, Rahway, NJ from September 18- October 14, 2022. The opening reception is Sunday, September 18 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Renna Media
Fall Events and More at the Westfield Memorial Library
The Friends of the Westfield Memorial Library welcome you to join us this fall. From volunteer opportunities to events and programs, we have a little something for everyone. We start out on September 28 at 7:00 p.m. with our popular Hale Speaker Series featuring Sally Cook, journalist, author, and alumnus of WHS class of 1972, who will talk about ‘A Writer’s Life’. For Opera aficionados, we offer a trip to see the New York Metropolitan Opera opening performance of the 2022 – 2023 season, a revival of Shostakovich’s Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk. On October 19 at 2:00 p.m. our book discussion group will host a lively talk about Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. We wrap up the fall with the 12th Annual Children’s and Teens’ Book Sale from October 23 (23-25 are donation days) to October 29 (26-29 are sale days.)
Renna Media
50th Anniversary Open House and Meet the Officers Community Event
The Warren Township Police Department hosted their 50th anniversary open house and meet the officers community event on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The police headquarters was open to the public for tours, and various equipment from both state and county agencies were on display. Kids enjoyed checking out emergency vehicles...
Renna Media
Historical Society to Host Author Fred T. Rossi
Fred T. Rossi will share tales from his book, Jersey Stories: Stories You May Not Have Heard about People and Events in New Jersey History, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church, 888 Stuyvesant Avenue. The presentation will include New Jersey trivia, and the audience will learn about “The Tomato-Teaching Legend,” among other unique aspects of Jerseyana.
Renna Media
September to Remember annual Street Fair and Car Show
The Linden Cultural & Heritage Committee is happy to announce their September to Remember annual Street Fair and Classic/Custom Car & Motorcycle Show will be held on September 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wood Avenue, Linden. With Festival Food, Rides, Games, Contests, Activities, Vendor Market Place,...
Renna Media
Madison’s Annual Bottle Hill Day Street Festival
Bottle Hill Day is Madison’s Annual Street Festival. It will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Over the years, the festival has grown, evolving into a family, entertainment and community celebration which draws between 10,000 and 20,000 people to the heart of Madison every fall.
Renna Media
Rahway Knights of Columbus Council 1146 to hold Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
On Friday, September 23, Rahway Knights of Columbus Council 1146 will be having a spaghetti dinner to benefit a displaced Ukrainian family. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children under 5. The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will be held at the Columbian Club hall located at 80 West Inman Avenue, Rahway, NJ 07065. Cake, coffee, and refreshments will be served. Food is available for eat in or take out.
Renna Media
Girl Scout Troop 40619 Donates Adaptive Swings
Adaptive Swings swings and seats are essential for children with sensory integration issues and other special needs. On August 1sth the Township of Union held a ribbon cutting ceremony and officially thanked Girl Scout Troop 40619 for their fundraising efforts that resulted in a donation of adaptive swings now installed at Friberger Park.
Renna Media
11th Annual Rubber Ducky Derby
Hanson Park Conservancy’s 11th Annual Rubber Ducky Derby is scheduled once again for Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. On race day, over one thousand individually numbered rubber ducks will be released in the Rahway River at Sperry Park, Cranford, NJ, and tumble over the falls racing to the finish line at the North Union Ave. Bridge. Numerous prizes for the fastest lucky duckies will be awarded. The top prize is a $250.00 gift card.
Renna Media
American Legion Auxiliary to host Pancake Breakfast
Come to a Pancake Breakfast, hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary – Unit 102, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the American Legion Post 102, located at 112 West Elizabeth Ave., from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Donations: Adults $8.00 / Seniors & Children $7.00 / Ages 5 & Under Free. So come out and enjoy a home cooked breakfast, including this month’s special French Toast.
Renna Media
Fanwood-Scotch Plains Rotary Club Inducts New Officers
Al Smith was recently inducted as the new President of the Fanwood-Scotch Plains Rotary Club for the 2022-2023 Rotary year. New officers Talib Morgan (President-Elect) and Susan Pastir (Secretary) and board members were also sworn in. All officers and board members were sworn in by Past District Governor Ann Walko.
Renna Media
Westfield Recreation Fall Programs
Fall is almost here and it’s time to keep everyone active and having fun! The Westfield Recreation Department offers a wide variety of Fall programs and classes for every age. To see a full description of programs, go to our program catalog at secure.rec1.com/NJ/westfield-nj/catalog. For those who are sports...
Renna Media
Club Z! Tutoring helps New Providence High School PTSA raise over $600 with SAT Boot Camp
Club Z! Tutoring helps New Providence High School PTSA raise over $600 with SAT Boot Camp Club Z! Tutoring & Test Prep of North Jersey in support of the New Providence High School (NPHS) Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) organized an SAT Boot Camp at New Providence High School on Sunday August 21, 2022 which was attended by more than 30 High School students from New Providence and surrounding towns. This event raised an amount of $620 for NPHS PTSA, making it as the most successful fundraising event for Club Z! this year. Randi-Lynn Smallheer, Treasurer of NPHS PTSA, was present to accept the donation at the end of the event.
Renna Media
Florham Park AARP Presents “Fraud Watch Network Basics”
The Florham Park AARP has scheduled its next free presentation by the AARP NJ Speakers Bureau for Tuesday, September 20 at 11:00 a.m. via Zoom. The “Fraud Watch Network Basics” presentation helps empower individuals in the fight against fraud with proven resources and tools to help you spot and avoid identity theft and other fraud. Topics include Identity Theft, cyber safety, investment scams. The presentation will last approximately 40 minutes.
Renna Media
Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Despite steady rain, over 150 first responders, public officials and residents joined Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance ceremony on Sunday evening, the 21st Anniversary of the attacks. FDNY Firefighter Carl Asaro, Jr., the keynote speaker, provided unscripted, heart-felt remarks about his father, FDNY Firefighter Carl Asaro, Sr., who was killed...
Renna Media
Kenilworth Public Schools to host Virtual Town Hall on Bond Referendum
Kenilworth Public Schools will host a Virtual Town Hall on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 about proposed projects for David Brearley Middle-High School and Harding Elementary School. A Zoom link will be available on kenilworthschools.com/leap prior to the Town Hall, which will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The site will also be updated with more details about the forum.
