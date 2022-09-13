4 shot in southwest OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Police say four people were shot on the city’s southwest side Monday evening.

Authorities were called to the scene near SW 15th and Westwood Blvd. around 8 p.m. Monday.

Officials say four people were found shot, but at this time, none of the victims are critical.

No other information is available at this time.

