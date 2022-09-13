Mantovani appointed GOP candidate in St. Louis County executive race

Republican Central Committee of St Louis County announced the appointment of candidate Mark Mantovani for the St. Louis County executive race.

Mantovani ran against sitting St. Louis County executive Sam Page in the 2020 Democratic primary race and Steve Stenger in 2018,

The announcement comes after Republican nominee Katherine Pinner filed to have her name removed from the ballot.

Rene Artman, chair of the St. Louis County Republican Central Committee, spoke with Marc Cox about the search for a new candidate:

