Sandy Hover
2d ago

What I always find sad with stories like this is that the poor wild animal, who is only doing what wild animals do, ends up being killed. Just doesn’t seem fair.

Gordon Freeman
3d ago

that sucks. perhaps it began suffering dementia, or other cognitive decline. At the end of the day, we know so little about our kagaroovian brothers and sisters :/

Lamont Sible Jr
3d ago

Keeping a pet Kangaroo, Chimpanzie, Bear, Alligator and experience the same.

