FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Turnto10.com
Family remembers Providence man who died in Wisconsin bridge fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — On a cool Wednesday evening in Barrington, Jean-Paul Dujardin laid out dozens of photos of his father, Richard. "He'd always have a camera, he'd always have a pipe and he'd always have a tie," said Jean-Paul. The 77-year-old Richard, a retired Providence Journal writer after...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10's Frank Carpano, Doug White inducted into Rhode Island Radio and TV Hall of Fame
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two names familiar to NBC 10 viewers were enshrined in the Rhode Island Radio and Television Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Sports Team 10's Frank Carpano and the late Doug White are members of the class of 2022. The Hall of Fame celebrated with...
Turnto10.com
TINA — The Tina Turner Musical
It’s simply the best city to launch a national tour: “TINA —The Tina turner Musical” is having it’s national tour launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Mario speaks with some of the stars on what it’s like playing the iconic figures, and what you will expect when you come to see the show. The stars also share their favorite part about Providence — it’ll make Mario go “Mmmm!”
Turnto10.com
Wayland Square community remembers local cobbler killed in motorcycle accident
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A community is mourning after learning their beloved shopkeeper died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. North Kingstown police said 60-year-old Bruce Owensby, of Smithfield, was killed in a motorcycle crash in North Kingstown on Sunday. Owensby has owned Wayland Square Shoe Repairs on...
Turnto10.com
Local woman speaks on toll of mother's Alzheimer's diagnosis
(WJAR) — An Alzheimer's diagnosis is devastating enough and when you are under the age of 65, the disease progression can be more aggressive. While this early diagnosis is rare, it can take a major toll on families when it does happen. "She was a teacher for over thirty...
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich teenager starts cupcake business to benefit local charities
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A teenager in East Greenwich is already getting a taste of success at the age of 14. Sara Maggio is turning her passion for baking into a business that gives back - one cupcake at a time. "I know I'm luckier than some other...
Turnto10.com
Scrappy the comfort cat lifts Tiverton police officers' spirits
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It's common for police to have K-9 units, but the Tiverton Police Department is relying on a different kind of furry friend to get the job done. Scrappy the comfort cat helps keep officers in good spirits while fighting crime. He has quickly become the department's most popular recruit.
Turnto10.com
Community Libraries of Providence
Youth Services Specialist, Mr. Kevin, of the Community Libraries of Providence tells us about their [Community Libraries] relationship with the Met School, and the internship opportunities they offer to students. Beccy Siddons of the Met School tells us about her students experience in the internship. If you would like to...
Turnto10.com
Providence arena renamed: 'Let the era of the AMP begin'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Civic Center in Providence was formally renamed the Amica Mutual Pavilion in a ceremony on Wednesday. City officials and representatives from the Providence Bruins and the Providence College men’s basketball team were present as the new era begins for the arena, which will be called "the AMP" for short.
Turnto10.com
Diossa turns back Pryor to win Democratic nomination for Rhode Island general treasurer
(WJAR) — The Associated Press projected former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa to win the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island general treasurer. Diossa defeated former Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor. In a previous Beyond the Podium segment, Diossa told NBC 10 his roots set him apart from other...
Turnto10.com
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
Turnto10.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 stores in Massachusetts
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close three stores in Massachusetts, according to a list of planned closures posted on its corporate website. Among the dozens of stores to close are those in Seekonk, Dorchester and Milford. A store in Waterford, Connecticut, is also on the closure list, which...
Turnto10.com
Middletown hosts Classical in Week 2 of 'Friday Night Rivals'
This week’s "Friday Night Rivals" are Classical High School and Middletown High School. The Islanders host the Purple in a Division III matchup at Gaudet Field. The game will be broadcast on the Charge! Network and livestreamed on turnto10.com.
Turnto10.com
Winters Elementary School to reopen after power outage
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — School leaders announced that Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will reopen on Friday after a power outage closed the school for two days. Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams informed families on Thursday the power was fully restored, allowing students to return the classroom. The...
Turnto10.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Fall River crash
(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident Thursday evening near exit 14B on Route 195 in Fall River. Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash closed the ramp to Route 24 northbound, according to a tweet. Police said there were no other...
Turnto10.com
Suspect arrested in Tiverton hit-and-run that critically injured man
Tiverton police said Friday that a Massachusetts man accused of running over another man has waived extradition to Rhode Island. Police said they anticipate sheriffs to bring the suspect back to Rhode Island early next week. They said Sakhorn Tieng, 49, of Fall River was arrested in that city on...
Turnto10.com
DEM extends Upper Bay shellfishing closure following Warwick sewer spill
(WJAR) — A temporary closure on shellfishing on the upper Narragansett Bay has been extended due to Warwick’s sewage spill, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced on Thursday. The area was closed due to recent rainfall and was scheduled to reopen on September 16, still now...
Turnto10.com
'Smelled like a toilet in my bedroom,': Sewage spills in Warwick neighborhood
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The rupture of a sewer line in Warwick has kept crews busy and residents restless over the past two days. A 46-year-old pipe on Lake Shore Drive in Warwick ruptured Monday, causing heavy flooding in the neighborhood. An estimated 162,000 gallons of sewage was dumped into Warwick Pond.
Turnto10.com
Warwick mayor says Warwick sewage line repairs are complete
(WJAR) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said repairs for a ruptured sewer pipe were completed on Wednesday. The 24-inch line ruptured Monday night on Lake Shore Drive, with the Warwick Sewer Authority estimating 161,600 gallons of sewage flowing into the Warwick Pond. According to the Warwick Sewer Authority, engineers...
Turnto10.com
Man, 22, seriously injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday afternoon on Atwood Street. Police were called to the scene at 20 Atwood St. at about 4:45 p.m. They found the man conscious and alert. The man was taken to...
