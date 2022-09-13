ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Family remembers Providence man who died in Wisconsin bridge fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — On a cool Wednesday evening in Barrington, Jean-Paul Dujardin laid out dozens of photos of his father, Richard. "He'd always have a camera, he'd always have a pipe and he'd always have a tie," said Jean-Paul. The 77-year-old Richard, a retired Providence Journal writer after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Turnto10.com

TINA — The Tina Turner Musical

It's simply the best city to launch a national tour: "TINA —The Tina turner Musical" is having it's national tour launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Mario speaks with some of the stars on what it's like playing the iconic figures, and what you will expect when you come to see the show. The stars also share their favorite part about Providence — it'll make Mario go "Mmmm!"
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Local woman speaks on toll of mother's Alzheimer's diagnosis

(WJAR) — An Alzheimer's diagnosis is devastating enough and when you are under the age of 65, the disease progression can be more aggressive. While this early diagnosis is rare, it can take a major toll on families when it does happen. "She was a teacher for over thirty...
WESTERLY, RI
Scrappy the comfort cat lifts Tiverton police officers' spirits

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It's common for police to have K-9 units, but the Tiverton Police Department is relying on a different kind of furry friend to get the job done. Scrappy the comfort cat helps keep officers in good spirits while fighting crime. He has quickly become the department's most popular recruit.
TIVERTON, RI
Community Libraries of Providence

Youth Services Specialist, Mr. Kevin, of the Community Libraries of Providence tells us about their [Community Libraries] relationship with the Met School, and the internship opportunities they offer to students. Beccy Siddons of the Met School tells us about her students experience in the internship. If you would like to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Jackie Kennedy
John F Kennedy
St. Mary
Providence arena renamed: 'Let the era of the AMP begin'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Civic Center in Providence was formally renamed the Amica Mutual Pavilion in a ceremony on Wednesday. City officials and representatives from the Providence Bruins and the Providence College men's basketball team were present as the new era begins for the arena, which will be called "the AMP" for short.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 stores in Massachusetts

Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close three stores in Massachusetts, according to a list of planned closures posted on its corporate website. Among the dozens of stores to close are those in Seekonk, Dorchester and Milford. A store in Waterford, Connecticut, is also on the closure list, which...
SEEKONK, MA
Winters Elementary School to reopen after power outage

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — School leaders announced that Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will reopen on Friday after a power outage closed the school for two days. Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams informed families on Thursday the power was fully restored, allowing students to return the classroom. The...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Fall River crash

(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident Thursday evening near exit 14B on Route 195 in Fall River. Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash closed the ramp to Route 24 northbound, according to a tweet. Police said there were no other...
FALL RIVER, MA
Suspect arrested in Tiverton hit-and-run that critically injured man

Tiverton police said Friday that a Massachusetts man accused of running over another man has waived extradition to Rhode Island. Police said they anticipate sheriffs to bring the suspect back to Rhode Island early next week. They said Sakhorn Tieng, 49, of Fall River was arrested in that city on...
TIVERTON, RI
DEM extends Upper Bay shellfishing closure following Warwick sewer spill

(WJAR) — A temporary closure on shellfishing on the upper Narragansett Bay has been extended due to Warwick's sewage spill, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced on Thursday. The area was closed due to recent rainfall and was scheduled to reopen on September 16, still now...
WARWICK, RI
Warwick mayor says Warwick sewage line repairs are complete

(WJAR) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said repairs for a ruptured sewer pipe were completed on Wednesday. The 24-inch line ruptured Monday night on Lake Shore Drive, with the Warwick Sewer Authority estimating 161,600 gallons of sewage flowing into the Warwick Pond. According to the Warwick Sewer Authority, engineers...
WARWICK, RI
Man, 22, seriously injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday afternoon on Atwood Street. Police were called to the scene at 20 Atwood St. at about 4:45 p.m. They found the man conscious and alert. The man was taken to...
PROVIDENCE, RI

