It’s simply the best city to launch a national tour: “TINA —The Tina turner Musical” is having it’s national tour launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Mario speaks with some of the stars on what it’s like playing the iconic figures, and what you will expect when you come to see the show. The stars also share their favorite part about Providence — it’ll make Mario go “Mmmm!”

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO