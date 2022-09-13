Read full article on original website
New Chick-Fil-A Location Appears to Be Planned for Pembroke Pines
By our count, that makes 11 Chick-Fil-A locations in Miami
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
Sneak peek inside new Kapow Noodle Bar in Boca Raton, opening Friday
A bigger, bolder, more seductive Kapow Noodle Bar is coming to Boca Raton’s Mizner Park on Friday, Sept. 16, its expansive new space a dramatic and pleasing reinvention of the old. In its move across Plaza Real, Kapow Noodle Bar co-owners Vaughan Dugan and Rodney Mayo have created a distinctive new stage for their culinary ambitions, an invigorating setting of sumptuous possibility that seems ...
Where to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, Sept. 18, and we’ve found the perfect places for you to enjoy this classic American dish. Whether you opt for the basic lettuce, tomato and onion combo or you’re looking for a beefy behemoth of a burger, these spots have got you covered.
Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday. ...
Weekend things to do (updated): New hot spot in Boca Raton, Miami Dolphins beer, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and the Smoogies
High on the list of new cultural touchstones that have come to define how life is now lived in and around Fort Lauderdale (after years stuck in that post-Gidget malaise) is FemAle Brew Fest, which is about women and drinking beer, but not about the old days at all. That’s not who we are anymore. The fifth annual celebration of women in the brewing business, organized by Frances ...
The Ten Best Breweries in Fort Lauderdale
A dozen years ago, you would have been hard-pressed to find a locally brewed beer anywhere in South Florida. These days, South Floridians are lucky to be living in a beer lover's paradise, where passionate local brewers craft a seemingly endless variety of IPAs, lagers, and experimental brews. A growing list of independent brewhouses are making some truly incredible suds, and while some breweries like to keep it traditional and true to style, others are working with unusual flavors and brewing methods.
How To Travel Solo Through Fort Lauderdale (And Have An Awesome Time!)
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, isn’t the first place most people think of when it comes to backpacking and solo travel destinations; however, I recently spent a solo weekend exploring the offerings of this beachfront, high-rise resort-filled city. You are reading: Things to do in fort lauderdale alone | How To...
Fort Lauderdale’s beloved Chimney House celebrates a special milestone this weekend
The twisted tower of bricks in the dining room that gives The Chimney House Grill & Cafe its name looks like a mistake, a precarious malformity that seems destined to topple into your pulpo a la parrilla. The downtown Fort Lauderdale restaurant’s owner, Frank Rodriguez, says he’s heard there may have been an architectural purpose for the leaning chimney, but he prefers another theory, dating ...
The Boca Raton Announces Highly Anticipated Fall Opening of Tower
A reimagined luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied destination, Tower will enchant travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, announces the highly anticipated fall opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that will provide an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower will showcase expansive suites, breathtaking vistas and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for the whole family. All are just steps from Harborside Pool Club, a sparkling oasis where new offerings are also on the horizon.
Tensions Rise, Police Escort Resident Out at NSID Meeting Following Comments on Heron Bay Land Purchase
At Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting, North Springs Improvement District gave the city of Parkland an ultimatum: Either approve your contract to purchase part of the former Heron Bay Golf Course, or we will select East Coast Developers to purchase the property. The development comes as both East Coast...
Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop Branching out to Fort Lauderdale for Third Location
Miami firefighter and “Don of dessert” Derek Kaplan is bringing his master pies and other baked goods to North Federal Highway
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, Florida
Dania Beach, FloridaEbyabe on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license. Florida is a state made more for vacationers than locals it seems sometimes. Everywhere you look, everything is set up conveniently for those passing through, from hotels on every corner, beach shops, theme parks, niche restaurants, and, of course, Airbnbs.
One Tamarac Festival Packs Fun and Entertainment Sept. 17
Reggae Force Live performance. One Tamarac multicultural festival celebrates the many faces and voices that make up the city’s vibrant community. The free event is set for Saturday, September 17, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Tamarac Sports Complex. The festival features various cultural music and dance performances, educational exhibits, a children’s fun zone, food vendors, and fireworks.
Brightline offers free and cheap rides to and from stations
Brightline riders can take advantage of a new service: free or cheap shuttle rides to and from the train’s South Florida stations. The service called Brightline+ offers riders service from their home, office or event venue to the Brightline station. Here is how it works:. How to book a...
Coral Springs Man Named New President of Toastmasters International
He’s the toast of Coral Springs—and beyond. Matt Kinsey, who has called the city home for 26 years, is the new International President of Toastmasters International, the organization devoted to developing public speaking and leadership skills. Kinsey assumed the one-year term at the organization’s 2022 International Convention held...
West Palm Beach quickly becoming 'Wall Street South'
Another large office tower may be in the works for downtown West Palm Beach. The growth of the city is moving at a fast pace and earning the city a new nickname.
Palm Beach County rapper Vanilla Ice surprises community marching band
A community band hoping to make a big trip overseas received a big surprise on Tuesday. The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band is trying to raise money for London Band Week.
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
Unprecedented Over 18,000 SF Mansion in Boca Raton Showcases Extremely Luxurious Living for Sale at $39.5 Million
The Mansion in Boca Raton, one of the most celebrated estates in the Royal Palm Yacht & County Club encompasses luxurious living with stunning flagstone terraces, a resort-style pool, and grand entertainment loggia is now available for sale. This home located at 200 W Coconut Palm Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gary Pohrer (Phone: 561-262-0856) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Boca Raton.
