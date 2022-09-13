Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
UI plans Tigerhawk street murals across campus
Two University of Iowa crosswalks will represent Black and Gold. The UI commissioned the painting of a Tigerhawk mural that spans across Jefferson Street and the T. Anne Cleary Walkway crosswalk, and the university plans to install more on campus. The Tigerhawk logo was painted on the crosswalk on Aug....
Daily Iowan
Photos: Hazel Sanchez-Belle finds happiness through drag community
As Hazel Sanchez-Belle prepared for their monthly drag brunch at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City, they reflected on their journey, the drag scene, and the monthly brunch. The Big Grove Drag Brunch started in April 2021 after Sanchez-Belle emailed the restaurant a business pitch. “We’re our own bosses,” Hazel...
Daily Iowan
Decision to restore Iowa City Happy Hollows Park’s ‘skinned’ infield tabled
The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Commission shelved plans to consider restoring Happy Hollows Park’s baseball field until 2024 on Wednesday. The Happy Hollow Park baseball diamond, on 800 Brown St., was grassed over 2019. The commission reconsidered a skinned baseball infield because of pre-existing renovation projects for the park.
Daily Iowan
UI officials propose Iowa Memorial Union renovations, decommissioning Iowa House Hotel
Proposed renovations of the University of Iowa Memorial Union move Student Health and Wellness into the building, aimed to increase student accessibility to services. The construction, costing an estimated $63.7 million in phase one and $17.4 million in phase two, is slated for completion in 2025 following project approval from the university and state Board of Regents.
A PSA to Everyone Attending Shows at the McGrath Amphitheatre
Last night, a friend and I went over to the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids to go see a concert. I'm definitely hurting today, as it was a Tuesday night concert and I still had to get up at 4 a.m., but it was worth it to see the Goo Goo Dolls sing "Iris."
Daily Iowan
UI to establish translation and global literacy center with over $1 million
A new center at the University of Iowa will promote translation and global literacy across the undergraduate curriculum and overall research. The UI was granted more than $1 million to establish a National Resource Center for Translation and Global Literacy. In August, the U.S. Department of Education awarded the UI’s...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City, UI continues to remove emerald ash tree population
Ash trees in Iowa City continue to fall victim to the emerald ash borer beetle despite preventative treatment and removal efforts by arborists over the last decade. The emerald ash borer is a small, green beetle native to East Asia. The invasive beetle was first discovered in the United States in 2002 and moved across the country because people unknowingly transported them on infected ash wood.
Daily Iowan
Elray’s Live and Dive begins using ID Scanner
Downtown Iowa City bar Elray’s Live and Dive implemented ID scanners at the beginning of August to identify underage patrons. Bob Franklin, owner of Elray’s, said fake forms of identification pose as an obstacle for a bar in a college town. “With technology and how many IDs these...
KCRG.com
WWII-era bomber paying visit to eastern Iowa, public seats available
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of history will be making an appearance in the skies above eastern Iowa over the next few days. The Experimental Aircraft Association, an international group of enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisc., is taking the North American B-25 Mitchell on a tour to select locations in the Midwest. It is in Cedar Rapids now, with public flights taking place between Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
A Popular Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Opened 2nd Location
El Bajio Mexican Restaurant at 555 Gateway Pl SW is consistently one of the highest-rated restaurants in Cedar Rapids. With a 4.5 star rating on Yelp and 4.8 stars on Facebook, it's no wonder that the business was looking to expand!. Earlier this year, El Bajio announced on Facebook that...
Daily Iowan
UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event
A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: New holistic healing center in Dubuque; Manchester center changes hands; owner of catering company to retire
Do you have an interesting story or news tips to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Manchester, Iowa. A new holistic...
Iowa’s Last 80-Degree Day Generally Happens on THIS Date [PHOTOS]
If you haven't heard, our weather partner KCRG says temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are returning to the forecast late this week. We know summer isn't officially over until September 22nd (I will remind everyone who needs to be reminded until I turn blue in the face). Then you can have your apple orchards, hay rack rides, and pumpkin spice lattes! I am going to cling to every warm day that's left.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Cities In Iowa
The "Hawkeye State," with deep roots in national history, boasts many beautiful cities, including the Quad Cities that evolved to their present-day glory. These most beautiful cities in Iowa shine with life in vibrant historic downtowns and scenic nature. Ames. Ames is a beautiful city in west Story County, with...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County pushes Iowa River to be ‘pedal paddle destination of the Midwest’
The Iowa River may soon be known as the “pedal paddle destination of the Midwest.”. The cities of Iowa City and Coralville and Johnson County — under the leadership of Think Iowa City — submitted an application to Destination Iowa, a program overseeing tourism projects in Iowa, for nearly $6 million to put toward parks and recreations around the Iowa River.
“Two Horse Farm” in Johnson County To Open for Public Use [PHOTOS]
The Johnson County Conservation Board has made a big announcement. They now own 83 acres of land known as Two Horse Farm. It's great news for citizens of Johnson County, though it may take a while for them to experience it. Located in north central Johnson County, Two Horse Farm...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids School District to open new magnet high school
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District will open a new magnet school that “focuses on preparing students for their futures by engaging them in authentic work with and in our community.”. According to the District, the new school is called City View Community High...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City schools report larger class sizes with fewer classroom teachers
The Iowa City Community School District reported larger classroom sizes and fewer teachers in elementary schools this year compared to the 2021 academic year metrics. As of Aug. 17, 349 classroom teachers were deployed across 22 elementary schools in the district. In the 2021-22 academic year, the district recorded 370.5 elementary school teachers.
National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring
Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
