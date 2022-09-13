Read full article on original website
Ronald E “Ronnie” Matthews 1938~2022
Ronald E “Ronnie” Matthews, 84, of Fort Littleton, PA, passed away Tuesday, September 13th, at the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, PA. Ronnie was born in Fort Littleton, PA on January 25, 1938, a son of the late Edna (Mathew) and Charles Matthews. He was the husband of Kathryn E. (Fagley) Matthews, whom he married on June 14th, 1958.
Charles William Decker Jr. 1932~2022
Charles William Decker Jr., 90, of Chambersburg, PA, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on September 12, 2022 at Chambers Pointe Healthcare Center. Born on January 23, 1932 in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late Charles W. Decker, Sr. and Anna Mae Ross Decker. Charles was...
Fred Eugene Benchoff 1938~2022
Fred Eugene Benchoff, age 83, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Born October 29, 1938, in Greencastle, PA he was the son of the late Harry and Viola Crist Benchoff. Fred worked at Teledyne Landis Machine for over 40...
Tim Osage Rockwell obituary 1939~2022
Tim Osage Rockwell of Mercersburg passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Meritus Medical Center. Born March 23, 1939, he was 83. Tim loved the Cumberland Valley, its history and its people and particularly Mercersburg. He often commented he wanted his epitaph to read “Born here, lived here, worked here, loved here, married here, taught here, happy here, still here.”
Timothy L Martin obituary 1965~2022
Timothy L Martin, 56, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 14, 2022 at his home. Born November 2, 1965 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Linda Hurley Martin of Greencastle and the late Larry E. Martin. Tim was a 1982 graduate of the Greencastle-Antrim Senior High School....
Charles David “Dave” Powers 1966~2022
Charles David “Dave” Powers, 55, of Lemasters, Pennsylvania entered into his eternal heavenly home on September 14, 2022, in Chambersburg. He was born on December 15, 1966, in West Chester, Pennsylvania to Reaber and Anna Powers. Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His...
Marvin Bivens obituary 1951~2022
Marvin Bivens, age 71, of Maurertown, VA and formerly of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at Fairfax Inova Hospital in Falls Church, VA. Born in Chambersburg, PA on March 25, 1951, he was the son of the late S. Homer and Marie G. Phencie Bivens. Mr. Bivens worked as a Diesel...
Timothy D Park Sr. obituary 1959~2022
Timothy D Park Sr., 63, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA. Born August 15, 1959 in McConnellsburg, PA he was the son of the late Clair I. and Barbara A. (Poper) Park. He was a graduate of...
John F Eyler obituary 1937~2022
Mr. John F Eyler, 85, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 22, 1937 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Guy F. and Charlotte M. (Benchoff) Eyler. Mr. Eyler served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from...
Franklin County Schedules Mosquito Spraying In Mont Alto Borough, Quincy Township
Residential and recreational areas in and around several Franklin County municipalities and communities will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes beginning around sunset on Sept. 14. Areas in Mont Alto Borough as well Anthony Highway in Quincy Township. High populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus – as...
Priscilla Jane Mullins obituary 1988~2022
Priscilla Jane Mullins, 34, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away September 6, 2022 at her home. She was born on June 18, 1988 in Edenville, Pennsylvania to Carl and Jane (Leasure) Mulllins. She had worked at Menno Haven as a CNA at one time. Priscilla loved to tell funny stories and...
Walter A Hykes obituary 1927~2022
Walter A Hykes, age 94, of Greencastle, PA, was peacefully ushered into the presence of Jesus, surrounded by family, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Quincy Village Rehabilitation Center. Born in Greencastle, PA on the family farm on September 12, 1927, he was the son of the late Morris...
Non-Partisan Voting initiative Launches in Franklin County
A new non-partisan initiative guided by volunteers has launched in Franklin County to spread awareness of voter information and resources ahead of the General Election on November 8. The initiative, Franklin Votes, aims to increase voter turnout in communities across the county. In 2021, only 31% of registered voters in...
PennDOT: Night work starts in Cumberland County
Night work on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) starts this weekend in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township. Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed...
Black Gap Road: Resurfacing 5.1 miles in Greene Twp
Resurfacing of a 5.1-mile stretch of Route 997 (Black Gap Road) between US 30 (Lincoln Highway) and Interstate 81 in Greene Township, Franklin County, starts next week. The project includes some bridge maintenance, according to PennDOT. This project consists of resurfacing, milling in select areas, base repairs, new guiderail, drainage...
Debate compromise: News Talk looking for a yes from Shapiro for Debate
A local media outlet is offering gubernatorial candidates a compromise to a live face-to-face debate before November’s general election. With the back-and-forth going on in terms of a debate between the two candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania, NewsTalk 103.7FM, a local radio station, offered a compromise. Management of the...
Ray E Burkholder obituary 1954~2022
Ray E Burkholder, 68, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 30, 1954 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late John Burkholder, Sr. and Dorothy (Yocum) Burkholder. He was a graduate of the James Buchanan High School with the Class...
Spencer Lee Shaffer Jr. obituary 1992~2022
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Spencer Lee Shaffer Jr., 29, of Newburg on September 7th, 2022. Spencer was a beautiful, loving, free-spirited man, who loved his family very much and was always sure to make it known. Spencer leaves behind a...
Pennsylvania: Walk With A Doc Campaign
As part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails, the Department of Health (DOH) and Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) today hosted a “Walk with a Doc” event, culminating at the steps of Pennsylvania’s Capitol. : Chambersburg: Kick-Off Party at Roy Pitz...
Missing 68-year-old man may be in danger
A missing 68-year-old Millersburg man may be at special risk of harm or injury, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Walter Lynn Scheidler, 68, was reported missing by his family yesterday. He is believed to be driving a beige-colored 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a Pennsylvania registration plate of ZKB6537.
