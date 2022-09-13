Tim Osage Rockwell of Mercersburg passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Meritus Medical Center. Born March 23, 1939, he was 83. Tim loved the Cumberland Valley, its history and its people and particularly Mercersburg. He often commented he wanted his epitaph to read “Born here, lived here, worked here, loved here, married here, taught here, happy here, still here.”

MERCERSBURG, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO