Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Feeding America in Marquette County Thursday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to the Marquette County area on Thursday, September 15. The pantry will be at Silver Creek Thrift, located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. Food will begin being distributed at 10 a.m. It is a drive-through event, and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
WLUC
UP transit agencies honored for years of service
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several Upper Peninsula transit authorities were recently awarded commemorative plaques honoring their decades of service to the region. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA) presented the awards at a recent joint annual conference at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Michigan. The...
WLUC
47th annual Marquette Kennel Club Annual Dog Show coming to Marquette this weekend
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A dog show is coming to the U.P. The 47th annual Marquette Kennel Club Annual Dog Show will be held this weekend. Over 500 dogs from across the country will be judged at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. There will be four shows that include all-breed shows, junior sportsmanship competitions, obedience trials and rally trials.
WLUC
Marquette Hockey Night kicks off annual campaign for United Way
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time, the United Way of Marquette County is kicking off their annual fundraising campaign by holding a hockey night at the Berry Events Center in Marquette. The evening features a parade, sled hockey game, youth hockey, and a featured game between Detroit Red...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
City of Hancock submits proposal to purchase Houghton County Arena
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Hancock is offering to purchase the Houghton County Arena in a $1 proposal to the Houghton County Board of Commissioners. The proposal was submitted to the Board earlier this week. “The City of Hancock finally put together a proposal which was presented to...
WLUC
Wake Up Keweenaw focuses on small businesses at meeting in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) presented this morning at the WakeUp Keweenaw program. It was held at the Bonfire Steakhouse on Shelden Avenue in Houghton. The focus of the meeting was on the small business climate in Michigan and advocacy efforts in Lansing. Additionally,...
WLUC
MDOT to resurface portions of US-41 and M-35
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - US-41 is about to look a little different. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin a project on US-41 this week. Three miles from Kunde Rd. to Big Creek Rd. in Marquette County will be resurfaced. Based on economic modeling, this project will support 15 jobs.
WLUC
Houghton entrepreneurs brew fresh ideas in community meeting
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton entrepreneurs brought new ideas to the table at the Bonfire Steakhouse Wednesday morning. The organization 1 Million Cups (1MC) hosted the event, hoping to bolster prospective new business owners. “We are here to help support these persons as they take their first step into a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Pharmacies carry new bivalent COVID-19 booster
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine was approved last week to prevent the symptoms and spread of COVID-19 variants and it’s now accessible at two U.P. pharmacies: Meijer and CVS. Meijer Pharmacy Team Leader Adam Lubin says the vaccine is different from other boosters. “The...
WLUC
Luke Paul hired as Finlandia Baseball Head Coach
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Luke Paul has been named head coach of the Finlandia University baseball team. He is scheduled to start his duties, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. “I’m pleased that Luke is going to be taking over the program,” said athletic director Curtis Wittenberg. “His experience with Finlandia as a student-athlete and assistant coach will be a benefit. Luke has a passion for the community and the University.”
WLUC
Breakwater Federal Credit Union target of fraud attack
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Breakwater Federal Credit Union (BFCU), formerly the Michigan Tech Employees Federal Credit Union (MTEFCU), was recently the target of a card-based fraud attack. In a press release, BFCU said that an investigation was launched into the source of the attack and a third party reviewed their...
Comments / 0