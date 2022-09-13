Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrrls’ Wins Competition Series Emmy: ‘All I Wanted to See Was Someone Fat Like Me, Black Like Me’

Read full article on original website
Noah Cyrus Truly Finds Her Voice on ‘The Hardest Part’: Album Review
Though she’s just 22, Noah Cyrus has seen some stuff. As Miley’s younger sister, her music and acting careers launched early — at 16 and 2 (!), respectively — and she released several pop-leaning singles and EPs during her teens, opened an arena tour for Katy Perry in 2017 and was even nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy in 2021. On the less positive side, there was substance abuse, a bad relationship and lockdown isolation — but she overcame all of it, and that battle informs nearly every song on “The Hardest Part,” her long-percolating debut album, which sees her truly finding her voice in a way that her previous recordings only hinted at.
Jason Momoa Said Getting A Traditional Native Hawaiian Tattoo On His Head Was A "Powerful Moment" In His Life
Getting a traditional Polynesian tattoo is a great honor, as it connects you with your ancestors and symbolizes your dedication to the culture.
Taylor Swift Confirms Jack Antonoff as Producer on ‘Midnights’ in New Behind-the-Scenes Look
Jack Antonoff, who has produced some of Taylor Swift’s most popular songs, from “Out of the Woods” to “Lover,” and who shared her album of the year Grammy for 2020’s “Folklore,” returns for her upcoming album “Midnights,” out Oct. 21.
Devon Walker: 5 Things To Know About One Of SNL’s Newest Cast Members
Studio 8H is going to see some fresh faces this fall! The cast of Saturday Night Live has added four new comedians to the mix after losing seven members, including three of its biggest stars, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant, following the conclusion of Season 47. The iconic sketch comedy series announced the new featured players for the 2022-23 season on Sept. 15: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Read on to learn about Texas-native Devon Walker below.
Sony Pictures Release Date Adds Include New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie; ‘Kraven The Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web’ Move & More
Sony added three news movies to their 2023-2024 theatrical release sked while shifting some others due to the post-production jam which continues to plague a number of big pics. The good news is that nothing is moving out of 2022. There’s an untitled True Haunting movie from Screen Gems that is actually going on Jan. 6, 2023; that first weekend of the year has been a rich one for Sony and genre films; it’s where they launched the first Escape Room in 2019 to an $18.2M opening and $57M+ stateside, $155M+ WW. Getting added is a new Karate Kid movie for June 7, 2024 which doesn’t...
Marvel Taking ‘New Approach’ to Israeli Superhero Sabra for ‘Captain America 4,’ Character’s MCU Debut Ignites Concern
Disney and Marvel Studios announced at the D23 Expo that “Unorthodox” Emmy nominee Shira Haas is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the superhero Sabra in the upcoming fourth “Captain America” movie, officially titled “Captain America: New World Order.” In the comics, Sabra is a mutant who serves as a Mossad agent. The character’s inclusion in the comics has long generated controversy, but Marvel confirmed to Variety that it’s taking a “new approach” with Sabra for the big screen.
This Woman Just Found Out Her 31-Year-Old Ex Is Dating A Teenager — Should She Call Him Out?
"He's 31. She just turned 19. We worked with her since she was 16."
