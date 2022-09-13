Read full article on original website
Residents For/Against Proposed Norfolk City Improvement Plan
Norfolk residents had a chance to see firsthand improvements the city wants to make at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, the police department expansion, road improvements and a new indoor aquatic center at an open house Thursday night at the Norfolk Public Library. This woman supports the project saying, “I’m all for the...
The 2022 Norfolk United Way campaign is underway
The 2022 Norfolk United Way campaign kicked off yesterday, aimed at helping those who need it the most. Justin Moore is one of the three co-chairs for this year’s campaign. He says it doesn’t matter how much you donate, every little bit helps. "Whether its $1,000, $100, or...
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
ASNN's annual Bark-B-Q returns to Norfolk this Sunday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An animal shelter in northeast Nebraska is raising money for a good cause. The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska in Norfolk is holding its annual Bark-B-Q fundraiser this Sunday. The shelter will be serving pulled pork sandwiches and will be holding several raffles for prizes. Attendees will...
Police: Homemade renewal tags led to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested after police stopped him for a license plate violation.
Norfolk Catholic boys, Aquinas girls win Scotus XC invite
The Norfolk Catholic boys and David City Aquinas girls took home championship trophies from the Columbus Scotus cross country invitational on Thursday. Battle Creek's Jaxon Kilmurry won the boys race while Gianna Frasher of Aquinas won the girls competition. Norfolk Catholic's Yair Santiago finished second in the boys race, while...
Man wanted in Colfax County arrested in Norfolk
A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
Three-vehicle accident leaves two injured in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a three-vehicle accident that resulted in multiple injuries Thursday night. The Columbus Police Department said they and Columbus fire were dispatched to the intersection of 45th Ave. and 23rd St. for an injury accident around 7:30 p.m. The Police Department said that...
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
Planned Power Outages In Boyd, Holt, and Knox Counties
A planned outage is scheduled for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox County, Sunday, September 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., to prepare for upgrades at the substation that serves the area. The outage will impact Nebraska Public Power District customers in...
Boone County third-grade girl found
ALBION, Neb. -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they have safely located Airendella Loughman. Around midnight, the Sheriff's Office made the announcement that they found 9-year-old, Airendella. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the third-grader went missing Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office and Boone Central Schools thanked those...
Handcuffs vs. Hoses charity game takes place September 18th
The sixth annual handcuffs vs. hoses charity softball game is set to take place this Sunday, September 18th. Officer Austin Hergott with the Norfolk Police Division says this started out as an idea for police and fire guys to do together. "We wanted an event to bring us all together...
Norfolk, Fremont to resume 4th quarter tie on Friday afternoon after lightning delay
The Norfolk Panthers and Fremont Tigers brought back their rivalry on Thursday night and it had everything a fan could want. Big plays, close finishes and suspense - maybe a little too much suspense. With just under 11 minutes to play, Fremont's Hudson Cunnings found Jackson Cyza at the goal-line...
Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
Belgrade 18-year-old dies in three-vehicle crash
Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade was one of two people who died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Grand Island on Sunday, Sept. 11. The other accident fatality was Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus. In addition, four people were transported from the scene to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital, Grand Island, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Norfolk probationer arrested for meth-related charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, Norfolk Police said they were called to an apartment in the 700 block of north first street to assist a Nebraska State Probation Officer. According to authorities, the probation officer was conducting a search of a probationer's residence and had located a glass smoking pipe in his bedroom.
Three people arrested for alleged roles in Stanton County vehicle theft
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Three people are in custody in connection to a northeast Nebraska car theft. On Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office was notified of a vehicle being stolen from a street in Woodland Park after it was left unattended, according to Sheriff Mike Unger. An investigation into the...
Millard North, Kolbas win titles at Norfolk girls golf invitational
Millard North won the team race and Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas won a playoff to earn medalist honors at the Norfolk girls golf invitational on Wednesday at the Norfolk Country Club. Norfolk finished 11th in the 15-team field. The Panthers' Maddi Fineran fired a 96, good for a tie...
Three arrested in connection with vehicle theft
Three people were arrested after stealing a vehicle and selling it for scrap metal. Stanton County Sheriffs were notified that an unintended vehicle was stolen from Woodland Park Tuesday. An investigation into the theft found that the vehicle was spotted diving in Norfolk before going to the scrap yard. Police...
NSP trooper injured in two-vehicle crash; Antelope County investigating
NELIGH, Neb. -- A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol and three other people were injured in a northeast Nebraska crash Friday evening. According to NSP spokesman Cody Thomas, the crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Highway 20. Thomas said a trooper had completed a traffic stop and was attempting to travel to another call.
