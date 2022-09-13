Read full article on original website
Hermon dominates Trojans for third straight win to open 2022
HERMON – It was all coming up Hermon on Thursday night during their 11-0 victory over MDI. The Hawks led 6-0 early in the second half, before pouring in four goals in a quick span to blow the game open with a 10-0 lead. They’d knock in one more to make it an 11-0 victory, their third of the year.
Stearns/Schenck adds two goals in the second half to down Crusaders 3-1
BANGOR – After a 1-1 first half, Stearns field hockey added a goal in the third and fourth quarters to take a 3-1 lead and victory over John Bapst. It’s their second win of the season and second in a row after beating Mattanawcook 2-1 on Monday. They’ll look to cash in on three in a row when they host Hermon next Monday.
Black Bears building on second half rally ahead of big matchup in Boston College
ORONO – It may sound cliché, but Maine football was a completely different team in the first half on Saturday than they were in the second. “In the second half, we kind of had our backs against the wall,” said quarterback Joe Fagnano. “Guys started noticing, and we started to get within ourselves. In the first half, we have to start the same way- we can’t go out there thinking we have all four quarters.”
Brewer posts third straight shutout victory with 1-0 win over Broncos
HAMPDEN – The Witches led the Broncos 1-0 at the half, and neither team could find the net in the second, giving Brewer their third straight shutout victory on the year. Both Brewer’s Grady Vanidestine and Hampden Academy’s Sam Burnham were lights out in net the whole game. Burnham kept his team in it in the second half, denying Brewer multiple times, and Vanidestine kept the Broncos scoreless despite several scoring chances.
Bangor takes road victory at Hermon, improves to 4-2 to start the season
HERMON – Two first half goals gave Bangor enough momentum to take home a 4-1 victory on the road over Hermon. Early in the first quarter, Sadie D’Alessio took a pass from Gevevieve Sychterz inside the Hermon box and found the back of the cage to give the Rams a 1-0 lead. Bangor followed up with some strong defense, holding Hermon at bay, before Sychterz had her turn. Chase Smith found her with a good look at the goal, and the senior delivered, putting Bangor up 2-0.
Maine firemen seek PFAS free gear
STATEWIDE– Forever chemicals known as PFAS are a growing problem throughout Maine. High levels of the toxins have been found in the water supply and crops growing at area farms. Fire departments are also dealing with the harmful pollutants. PFAs is actually a big component of the very gear these firemen and women wear to protect themselves from harm.
Orchards prepare for Maine Apple Sunday
ETNA — Orchards around the state will celebrate Maine Apple Sunday this weekend. The annual event kicks off the peak harvest season. To celebrate, many orchards are offering special activities and free samples of their products this Sunday. Some growers were worried about their crops during the early stages...
Trails End Festival interview
BANGOR – Cody McEwen, the director of the Trails End Festival in Millinocket, came on the Good Morning Maine show today to detail the event. McEwen, also on the Town Council board, gave hosts Emma Smith and Joe Cortese a rundown of the festival – which will include classic aspects of the event, as well as new inclusions.
Fairfield temporary I95 ramp closures
FAIRFIELD — The Maine Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the northbound I-95 on- and off-ramps at Exit 132 and 133 in Fairfield on Wednesday, September 14th through Thursday, September 15th to do crack-sealing work. These ramps are scheduled to be closed at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and to...
Charter Communications expands broadband access in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH — Charter Communications has extended broadband services in the city of Ellsworth. The company says it’s all part of its investment of more than $3 million in projects in rural Maine. The spectrum fiber-optic network expansion project will bring full Spectrum services to more than 1,500 homes...
Former Maine National Guard soldier will serve jail time
BANGOR– A Maine National Guard soldier accused of raping a fellow soldier during a drill weekend has been convicted of aggravated assault. David Cyr is serving 90 days in jail after pleading no contest in exchange for prosecutors dropping two charges of gross sexual assault last month. The charges...
Natural Living Center hit by a car
BANGOR– A chaotic scene outside the Natural Living Center grocery store today after a car hit the front of the building. The call came in just before 10 o’clock on Longview Drive right off of Stillwater Avenue for a reported car into the building. The vehicle happened to...
Heart of Maine United Way hosts “Canstruction” food drive
BANGOR — More than 200 volunteers and staff members arrived at Hollywood Casino Raceway as early as 8:30 Friday morning to begin constructing their sculptures. Members had three hours to design canstructions made out of canned goods, with attendees voting on their favorite. Heart of Maine United Way chief...
Brownville renames bridges after fallen veterans
BROWNVILLE — Wednesday morning, the Brownville community gathered at three of its bridges to rename them after three veterans who lost their lives fighting overseas. Gary Larson, who lost his brother Stanley Larson while he was defending Outpost Harry during the Korean War, said the recognition shows how much the town cares about those who served.
Bangor Humane Society shortened hours temporarily
BANGOR– The Bangor Humane Society is asking for the public’s patience as they move to a limited schedule after a Covid outbreak amongst their staff. The Bangor Humane Society is usually open 12 to 6 p-m six days a week to match humans with their new best fur friend but right now, they will only be open from 12 to 3pm.
Ronald McDonald house to host second annual Purses with Purpose event
BANGOR — The Ronald McDonald house will be hosting its second annual Purses with Purpose Luncheon and Auction on Sept. 22nd. The event will be taking place downtown at the Bangor Arts Exchange between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy hors d’oeuvres while...
Six suspects arrested in connection with alleged assault, robbery in China
CHINA — Police arrested six people following an alleged assault in China Wednesday. Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of 123 Alder Park Road in China for a report of an assault in progress just before noon. The Sherriff’s Office says when they arrived on scene,...
Boston man arrested on drug charges after concerned citizens trigger MDEA investigation
ROCKLAND — A Boston man is in custody in Knox County after being arrested in connection with the distribution of cocaine through Knox and Waldo counties. The MDEA says residents of several areas in Waldo and Knox County reported suspected illegal activities that concerned them. That triggered an investigation and then the arrest of 29-year-old Bernard Holmes-Fox, as well as the identification of other local and out-of-state drug traffickers.
