ORONO – It may sound cliché, but Maine football was a completely different team in the first half on Saturday than they were in the second. “In the second half, we kind of had our backs against the wall,” said quarterback Joe Fagnano. “Guys started noticing, and we started to get within ourselves. In the first half, we have to start the same way- we can’t go out there thinking we have all four quarters.”

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO