foxbangor.com
Stearns/Schenck adds two goals in the second half to down Crusaders 3-1
BANGOR – After a 1-1 first half, Stearns field hockey added a goal in the third and fourth quarters to take a 3-1 lead and victory over John Bapst. It’s their second win of the season and second in a row after beating Mattanawcook 2-1 on Monday. They’ll look to cash in on three in a row when they host Hermon next Monday.
foxbangor.com
Hermon dominates Trojans for third straight win to open 2022
HERMON – It was all coming up Hermon on Thursday night during their 11-0 victory over MDI. The Hawks led 6-0 early in the second half, before pouring in four goals in a quick span to blow the game open with a 10-0 lead. They’d knock in one more to make it an 11-0 victory, their third of the year.
foxbangor.com
Brewer posts third straight shutout victory with 1-0 win over Broncos
HAMPDEN – The Witches led the Broncos 1-0 at the half, and neither team could find the net in the second, giving Brewer their third straight shutout victory on the year. Both Brewer’s Grady Vanidestine and Hampden Academy’s Sam Burnham were lights out in net the whole game. Burnham kept his team in it in the second half, denying Brewer multiple times, and Vanidestine kept the Broncos scoreless despite several scoring chances.
foxbangor.com
Black Bears building on second half rally ahead of big matchup in Boston College
ORONO – It may sound cliché, but Maine football was a completely different team in the first half on Saturday than they were in the second. “In the second half, we kind of had our backs against the wall,” said quarterback Joe Fagnano. “Guys started noticing, and we started to get within ourselves. In the first half, we have to start the same way- we can’t go out there thinking we have all four quarters.”
foxbangor.com
Maine women’s basketball releases full 2022-23 schedule
ORONO – Basketball season is almost here in Maine, and the first tip for Maine Women’s Basketball is less than two months away. On Tuesday, the full schedule was released. The Black Bears open the season Nov. 7 at James Madison University, kicking off a non-conference slate that includes Princeton, Gonzaga, and more, before America East ball starts. Conference play tips off Dec. 29 at Bryant University, and Coach Amy Vachon says that while the schedule appears challenging, it’s all going to help in the long run.
foxbangor.com
Trails End Festival interview
BANGOR – Cody McEwen, the director of the Trails End Festival in Millinocket, came on the Good Morning Maine show today to detail the event. McEwen, also on the Town Council board, gave hosts Emma Smith and Joe Cortese a rundown of the festival – which will include classic aspects of the event, as well as new inclusions.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Lincoln teen located
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Police are asking for helping finding a missing Lincoln teenager. Here’s a picture of the 15-year-old girl they say was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say her mom wanted to share this picture of her. If you have seen her or have any information...
newscentermaine.com
Jean 'Duke' Dulac, beloved Maine barber, has died at 88
For decades, his informal political polls gained national attention for their accuracy. He opened Duke's Rotary Barber Shop in Augusta in the 1960s.
foxbangor.com
Hampden has a new outdoor fitness court
HAMPDEN– The town of Hampden is helping community members stay active with a brand new outdoor fitness center. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning to officially open the town of Hampden’s brand new outdoor fitness court. This gym, at the VFW Whitcomb Baker Recreational area is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
foxbangor.com
Maine firemen seek PFAS free gear
STATEWIDE– Forever chemicals known as PFAS are a growing problem throughout Maine. High levels of the toxins have been found in the water supply and crops growing at area farms. Fire departments are also dealing with the harmful pollutants. PFAs is actually a big component of the very gear these firemen and women wear to protect themselves from harm.
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
wabi.tv
Part of Valley Ave. in Bangor closed Tuesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - City officials say Bangor Public Works will be closing Valley Avenue from 14th Street extension to Nelson Street for Culvert replacements for Monday and Tuesday. They ask motorists to avoid this area and seek an alternate route as you will not be able to pass and...
Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
Bangor is Getting A New Peruvian Restaurant In A Pretty Familiar Spot
When Korean Dad opened its doors a while back in Veazie, it was met with big, open arms here in Bangor. Maybe even a little too open. In some ways, it seemed they weren’t ready for just how instantly popular they became. And then almost as quickly as they opened, they closed.
foxbangor.com
Orchards prepare for Maine Apple Sunday
ETNA — Orchards around the state will celebrate Maine Apple Sunday this weekend. The annual event kicks off the peak harvest season. To celebrate, many orchards are offering special activities and free samples of their products this Sunday. Some growers were worried about their crops during the early stages...
Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor
Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
wabi.tv
Thief takes advantage of Momo’s Cheesecakes honor system
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Momo’s Cheesecakes are thanking the community for their support after someone stole money from their change box. The Ellsworth spot is famously known for their self-serve honor system and recently some people have been taking advantage of it. Owner Brenda, better known...
foxbangor.com
Natural Living Center hit by a car
BANGOR– A chaotic scene outside the Natural Living Center grocery store today after a car hit the front of the building. The call came in just before 10 o’clock on Longview Drive right off of Stillwater Avenue for a reported car into the building. The vehicle happened to...
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater has 2 more concerts before events are indoors
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A busy weekend on the Bangor waterfront... Two jam packed shows - Jason Aldean on Saturday night and Sting last night... The Maine Savings Amphitheater now has two more concerts before it’s inaugural run comes to a close.. certainly an eventful year. REO Speedwagon and...
