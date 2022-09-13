Read full article on original website
Related
Gov puts billboards in red states touting California abortions
California Governor Gavin Newsom is launching a billboard campaign in several red states. The signs tout access to abortion in the Golden State.
Sen. Hawley co-authors bill increasing punishment for fentanyl distribution
The legislation legislation makes it a felony murder charge for drug traffickers who distribute fentanyl, and it leads to a death. Hawley says fentanyl overdose is now the leading cause of death for Americans 18 to 45 years old.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0