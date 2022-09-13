Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Scores
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Another busy night of high school football
The Orange Belt schools will be busy with four of the five schools gearing up for their next football games tonight. The Strathmore High football team will be traveling to Orange Cove to face off against the Orange Cove Titans for a game scheduled at 7:15 p.m. today. The Lindsay High Cardinals will take on Woodlake with a scheduled kickoff of 7:15 p.m. Today at Frank Skadan Stadium.
Comments / 0