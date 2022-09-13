ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Another busy night of high school football

The Orange Belt schools will be busy with four of the five schools gearing up for their next football games tonight. The Strathmore High football team will be traveling to Orange Cove to face off against the Orange Cove Titans for a game scheduled at 7:15 p.m. today. The Lindsay High Cardinals will take on Woodlake with a scheduled kickoff of 7:15 p.m. Today at Frank Skadan Stadium.
