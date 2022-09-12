ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Michael Carter has solid Week 1 performance for Jets

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVdSO_0hsoGOmU00

Former UNC football running back Michael Carter is off to a good start in his second season with the New York Jets . After the team selected former Iowa State running back Breece Hall, it was expected that there would be a split in the backfield.

While that was the case, Carter earned valuable reps in the Week 1 loss to Baltimore and made the most of those reps.

Carter finished the game with 100 yards from scrimmage including 60 yards rushing on 10 attempts. He also added 7 receptions for 40 yards on the day, proving his worth in that Jets backfield early on in this season.

It’s tough when there is a running back by committee situation and it certainly feels like Carter is the forgotten man, at least going into the season.

However, this Week 1 performance should help him see increased reps moving forward on what will be a really bad Jets team.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis, UNC visit five-star 2024 target

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are wasting no time in this live evaluation period visiting their top targets in the 2024 class. North Carolina was among the teams in to visit five-star forward Jarin Stevenson this week, joining Patrick Ewing and Georgetown who were also in to see the recruit per Jamie Shaw of On3. The Seaforth High School product is one of the top players in the 2024 class and has a total of six offers so far including from UNC and Georgetown. UNC made him the first 2024 prospect they offered for the class. The Tar Heels have been...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 2 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to escape their Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” without suffering any major injuries. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke to reporters after the game, providing an update on the players that did get banged up during the game. Outside of one player who was unable to return to the game, most of the stuff appears to be “ticky-tacky” in nature.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five star recruit got emotional after being offered by UNC

Five-star wing Trentyn Flowers was the latest recruit to receive an offer from the UNC basketball program as Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are hoping to add to their 2024 class. Flowers is one of the top recruits in the class overall and would be a big get for Davis. The Combine Academy prospect is ranked No. 21 overall, the No. 8 small forward, and No. 3 player in the State of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings. He does have 29 total offers in his recruitment but now, with UNC offering it sounds like it will make a difference. Flowers...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick's bluntly hilarious response to Ty Montgomery injury question

New England Patriots running back Ty Montgomery suffered an injury during the Patriots’ 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The extent of his injury is unknown, and coach Bill Belichick is not about to offer up a timetable on when he will return. That was made abundantly clear (with a smile) during media availability on Wednesday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

