Michael Carter has solid Week 1 performance for Jets

Former UNC football running back Michael Carter is off to a good start in his second season with the New York Jets . After the team selected former Iowa State running back Breece Hall, it was expected that there would be a split in the backfield.

While that was the case, Carter earned valuable reps in the Week 1 loss to Baltimore and made the most of those reps.

Carter finished the game with 100 yards from scrimmage including 60 yards rushing on 10 attempts. He also added 7 receptions for 40 yards on the day, proving his worth in that Jets backfield early on in this season.

It’s tough when there is a running back by committee situation and it certainly feels like Carter is the forgotten man, at least going into the season.

However, this Week 1 performance should help him see increased reps moving forward on what will be a really bad Jets team.

