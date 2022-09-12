ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, MA

Sheep, cows popular draw at annual Sterling Agricultural Fair

By Allan Jung, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxhyX_0hsoGKFa00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
SALEM, NH
Dianna Carney

This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!

(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
DOVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Sterling, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Pub Offers Amazing All-You-Can-Eat Wings Deal

WORCESTER - Quinn's Irish Pub on West Boylston Street in Worcester is now offering an all-you-can-eat special on wings on Thursdays. The wing deal includes bone-in and boneless wings and customers can choose between 12 different flavors, including buffalo, barbeque, mango habanero, garlic buffalo, sweet teriyaki, garlic cajun, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, chipotle BBQ, Nashville hot, Golden BBQ and Jamaican Jerk.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Salem isn’t the only must-visit place in Mass. this Halloween: Here’s where to go, according to Trips to Discover

While the staple town to visit in Massachusetts during Halloween is Salem, it’s not all the state has to offer. Travel site Trips to Discover put together a list of the 18 best U.S. small towns to visit for Halloween. Salem — the setting of the upcoming Halloween film Hocus Pocus 2 and a locale in which Party City is hiding life-size toy skeletons around town — was a no brainer to the list, but another Massachusetts town was also ranked as one of the best.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheep#Cows
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Shawna Shea Film Festival to celebrate 10th anniversary at various venues across region

The Shawna Shea Film Festival, which began as a block of short films that ran one night at the Elm Draughthouse Cinema in Millbury, is set to return for its 10th anniversary with a four-day program that includes screenings at multiple venues in Worcester and Southbridge.  “We are screening more than 100 shorts and features combined,” filmmaker and Executive Director Skip Shea said in a statement. “Some were made locally and some made as far away as...
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez: Fire at new Doherty will not delay project

WORCESTER — The three-alarm fire that broke out at the construction site of the new Doherty Memorial High School Monday afternoon will have minimal impact on the timeline and cost, according to Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez. The superintendent said Thursday she received the update on the structure from the project contractor,...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
BBC

Cost of Worcester's river footbridge has almost doubled

The estimated cost of a new walking and cycling bridge in Worcester has risen from £9m to almost £16m. Plans for the Kepax bridge, from Ghelvuelt Park over the River Severn, were approved last year. Since then, the council said inflation, which had not been accounted for in...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Salem Cross Inn barn in West Brookfield badly damaged in morning SUV crash

WEST BROOKFIELD — The historic barn at Salem Cross Inn on Route 9 cannot be used after it sustained heavy damage when a car drove into the building Friday morning. A 39-year-old man apparently pulled into the parking lot at about 9:15 a.m. but did not stop, instead driving into the wall of the barn ending up completely inside, Sgt. Matthew Letendre said.
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Machete-Wielding Shrewsbury Man Tries To Run Over Rival At Movie Theater: Police

The Regal Cinema in Westborough may have closed down, but one Shrewsbury man put on a performance worthy of an action movie in the parking lot earlier this week. Snehal Srivastava and another man got into an argument at the 233 Turnpike Road lot around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Westborough Police said. Witnesses say Srivastava tried to run over the man with his car. When that failed, he got out of the vehicle with a machete, charged at the man, and cut the man's hand, police said.
SHREWSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Daughter of Yankee Candle founder describes life in Mass. mega-mansion

LEVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The daughter of the late Yankee Candle founder Michael Kittredge is giving fellow TikTokkers a window into her life growing up in the family’s 120,000 square-foot, eight-structure Leverett estate, which recently went on the market for a cool $23 million. According to the house’s listing,...
LEVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy