Sheep, cows popular draw at annual Sterling Agricultural Fair

6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Probe looks to find who abandoned 10 guinea pigs at pond in Leominster State Forest
PRINCETON — Ten guinea pigs rescued from a pond Wednesday night are being prepared for adoption, as authorities continue to investigate who abandoned them. The Worcester Animal Rescue League announced on Facebook Thursday it took in the guinea pigs rescued from Paradise Pond in the Leominster State Forest, which runs along Route 31 in Princeton.
WMUR.com
Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire
Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!
(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
House of the Week: Shrewsbury 5-bedroom Cape 'not the typical cookie cutter'
SHREWSBURY — This 4,060-square-foot contemporary Cape, set in nearly two wooded acres on a quiet dead-end street, is a departure from the “typical cookie cutter layout.”. The five-bedroom, four-bath home at 11 Greenleaf Farms Circle is listed at $1.275 million with Lee Joseph with Coldwell Banker Realty – Worcester.
Worcester Pub Offers Amazing All-You-Can-Eat Wings Deal
WORCESTER - Quinn's Irish Pub on West Boylston Street in Worcester is now offering an all-you-can-eat special on wings on Thursdays. The wing deal includes bone-in and boneless wings and customers can choose between 12 different flavors, including buffalo, barbeque, mango habanero, garlic buffalo, sweet teriyaki, garlic cajun, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, chipotle BBQ, Nashville hot, Golden BBQ and Jamaican Jerk.
Salem isn’t the only must-visit place in Mass. this Halloween: Here’s where to go, according to Trips to Discover
While the staple town to visit in Massachusetts during Halloween is Salem, it’s not all the state has to offer. Travel site Trips to Discover put together a list of the 18 best U.S. small towns to visit for Halloween. Salem — the setting of the upcoming Halloween film Hocus Pocus 2 and a locale in which Party City is hiding life-size toy skeletons around town — was a no brainer to the list, but another Massachusetts town was also ranked as one of the best.
Worcester events, take your pick: Greek Festival, Beats and Barbecue, stART on the Street
It won't take more than a few pennies in the gas tank to find something to do this weekend. A full lineup of events is taking place in Worcester. The...
WCVB
Watch: Employee of Massachusetts coffee shop jumps for joy as he receives first paycheck
MELROSE, Mass. — The moment of pure joy experienced by a Massachusetts coffee shop employee upon receiving his first paycheck is going viral. Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Melrose opened in August 2021 and employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. When the coffee shop opened last year, Joe...
Shawna Shea Film Festival to celebrate 10th anniversary at various venues across region
The Shawna Shea Film Festival, which began as a block of short films that ran one night at the Elm Draughthouse Cinema in Millbury, is set to return for its 10th anniversary with a four-day program that includes screenings at multiple venues in Worcester and Southbridge. “We are screening more than 100 shorts and features combined,” filmmaker and Executive Director Skip Shea said in a statement. “Some were made locally and some made as far away as...
The loon, porcupine fish or ... ? Worcester residents get to choose new EcoTarium display
WORCESTER — With more than 50,000 specimens, curators at the EcoTarium may have trouble deciding what to put on display for new exhibits. The annual Community Curation event allows museum patrons to lend a hand, giving their opinion on what pieces from the museum’s vast collection will be brought out of storage to share with visitors.
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez: Fire at new Doherty will not delay project
WORCESTER — The three-alarm fire that broke out at the construction site of the new Doherty Memorial High School Monday afternoon will have minimal impact on the timeline and cost, according to Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez. The superintendent said Thursday she received the update on the structure from the project contractor,...
BBC
Cost of Worcester's river footbridge has almost doubled
The estimated cost of a new walking and cycling bridge in Worcester has risen from £9m to almost £16m. Plans for the Kepax bridge, from Ghelvuelt Park over the River Severn, were approved last year. Since then, the council said inflation, which had not been accounted for in...
Former Shrewsbury man gets 18 to 20 in death of woman pulled from Lake Quinsigamond
WORCESTER — A former Shrewsbury man was sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison Thursday in the 2018 death of Marlene Bleau, the woman found dead in Lake Quinsigamond. Joseph J. Dalrymple — who was originally charged with murder — received the sentence after pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Salem Cross Inn barn in West Brookfield badly damaged in morning SUV crash
WEST BROOKFIELD — The historic barn at Salem Cross Inn on Route 9 cannot be used after it sustained heavy damage when a car drove into the building Friday morning. A 39-year-old man apparently pulled into the parking lot at about 9:15 a.m. but did not stop, instead driving into the wall of the barn ending up completely inside, Sgt. Matthew Letendre said.
Machete-Wielding Shrewsbury Man Tries To Run Over Rival At Movie Theater: Police
The Regal Cinema in Westborough may have closed down, but one Shrewsbury man put on a performance worthy of an action movie in the parking lot earlier this week. Snehal Srivastava and another man got into an argument at the 233 Turnpike Road lot around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Westborough Police said. Witnesses say Srivastava tried to run over the man with his car. When that failed, he got out of the vehicle with a machete, charged at the man, and cut the man's hand, police said.
Students at Acton school told to shelter in place following report of ‘concerning situation’
ACTON, Mass. — Students at a school in Acton were told to shelter in place on Wednesday morning following a report of a “potentially concerning situation,” officials said. The all-clear was given at around 12:30 p.m. Boston 25 News is told police received an anonymous call for...
whdh.com
Daughter of Yankee Candle founder describes life in Mass. mega-mansion
LEVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The daughter of the late Yankee Candle founder Michael Kittredge is giving fellow TikTokkers a window into her life growing up in the family’s 120,000 square-foot, eight-structure Leverett estate, which recently went on the market for a cool $23 million. According to the house’s listing,...
Roof of tractor-trailer sheered off after hitting bridge on Cambridge road that doesn’t allow trucks
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The roof of a tractor-trailer was sheered off after it struck a footbridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Thursday morning. Video from the scene showed he truck’s roof completely peeled back, exposing what appeared to be frozen foods destined for Trader Joe’s. All...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
