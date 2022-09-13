ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Tearfully Accepts Her First Emmy for ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

By Rania Aniftos
 3 days ago

Lizzo is officially halfway to EGOT status, taking home the outstanding competition program Emmy on Monday night (Sept. 12) for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls .

“I’m very emotional,” she said through tears on stage when accepting her award, standing alongside her Watch Out for the Big Grrrls collaborators. “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on this stage with me. The stories that they share are not that unique. They just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s tell more stories.”

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted was to see me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” she recalled, before adding with a laugh that she would tell her younger self, “You’re gonna see that person, but b—-, it’s gonna be you.”

Lizzo concluded her heartfelt, moving speech by shouting out the Big Grrrls themselves, who were cheering her on from the audience. The Emmy victory marks Lizzo’s first nomination and first win at the award ceremony.

In the Amazon Prime Video reality competition show, the three-time Grammy winner searched for backup dancers for her tour amongst a talented group of plus-sized women of color. “Girls that look like me don’t get representation,” the “Rumors” vocalist said in the trailer for the show, which was released in March. “Time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”

See Lizzo’s acceptance speech shared by a fan Twitter account below.

Related
Billboard

Lizzo & Jennifer Coolidge Say the Emmys Made Them ‘Want A Hot Dog Real Bad’: Watch

It’s Legally Lizzo! Behind the scenes of the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter teamed up with another of the night’s winners, Jennifer Coolidge, for an adorable video that paid tribute to one of the funniest pieces of dialogue in Legally Blonde 2. Posted to Lizzo’s Twitter account Tuesday (Sept. 13), the hilarious video finds the “About Damn Time” singer standing next to Coolidge, both of them holding the golden statuettes they were honored with at the awards show. “You know this Emmy makes me want a hot dog real bad,” Lizzo says, momentarily taking the actress off guard. “Me...
Billboard

John Legend Honors Pregnant Chrissy Teigen in Touching ‘Wonder Woman’ Video

John Legend unveiled the new music video for his single “Wonder Woman” starring Chrissy Teigen on Thursday (Sept. 15). In the clip, the pregnant model and cookbook author serves as the object of the crooner’s devoted affection, lying poolside with kids Luna and Miles as he sings, “When I’m floating in space/ How do you stay in place?/ When the whole world is caving/ Oh, you’re my saving grace/ You make me wonder, woman/ How do you do it?/ Some superpower I don’t understand/ You make me wonder, woman/ How do you do it?/ You’re superhuman, and I’m just a man.” The...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Sings Her First ‘Kellyoke’ Cover Entirely in Spanish

During the Kellyoke segment on her daytime talk show, Kelly Clarkson often proves the vocal heights and emotional depths she’s capable of reaching with her incredible instrument. And she proved yet another new musical skill on Thursday’s (Sept. 15) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, singing her first-ever Kellyoke cover entirely in Spanish. To celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, the American Idol alum tackled Silvana Estrada‘s “Mas o Menos Antes,” from the 25-year-old Mexican singer/songwriter’s most recent album Marchita, released in January. Clarkson was accompanied by just an acoustic guitar, played by Jaco Caraco, for the stirring rendition. Last year,...
Billboard

Nick Cannon Welcomes His 9th Baby, First Child With Model Lanisha Cole

Nick Cannon is officially one child away from being a double digit dad. In an emotional Wednesday (Sept. 14) Instagram post, the 41-year-old Masked Singer host announced that he and model Lanisha Cole had welcomed their first baby together, marking his ninth child overall. “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON,” Cannon wrote, captioning a black-and-white photo in which he cradles his new baby girl next to Cole laying in her hospital bed. “Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!” “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” he continued. “In this...
Lizzo
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Just Fine’ With Covering Mary J. Blige for Kellyoke: Watch

In case you were wondering, Kelly Clarkson is doing “Just Fine.” The singer gave Mary J. Blige‘s 2007 song a shot for Wednesday’s (Sept. 14) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show — which just kicked off its fourth season on Monday — for its popular Kellyoke segment. Backed by her band Y’all, Clarkson delivered a soulful rendition of the track and kept it largely close to the original version. “So I like what I see when I’m looking at me/ When I’m walking past the mirror/ Don’t stress through the night, at a time in my life/ Ain’t worried about if you...
Billboard

How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Online for Free

After competing for Clayton Echard in season 26 of The Bachelor, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are back on the journey to find love — and the season is winding down. The former contestants star in the newest season of The Bachelorette, with 32 men attempting to win their hearts on season 19, which premiered July 11. Who will make it to the end? Fans are closer to finding out as the two-night finale began on Tuesday (Sept. 13). Part two will air next Tuesday (Sept. 20), followed by the “After the Final Rose” special. Former Bachelor Jesse Palmer returns to host...
Billboard

Rina Sawayama Reveals Elton John Helped Save a Special Riff on Her Single ‘This Hell’

Since its release earlier this year, “This Hell” by Rina Sawayama has become something of a battle cry for LGBTQ people around the world. But according to a new interview, the song may not have been the same had it not been for one Sir Elton John. In a new interview with NME, published on Friday (Sept. 16), Sawayama said that when she was putting together “Hell” in the studio, she noticed that the song’s opening guitar riff bore a slight resemblance to ABBA‘s 1979 hit “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” and she began to panic. “I was...
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s Second Album ‘Born Pink’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

Blinks, the wait is finally over. After several months of teasers, tour announcements and tantalizing campaigns, BLACKPINK‘s highly anticipated second album, Born Pink, officially arrived on streaming on Friday (Sept. 16). In addition to the album, fans were also treated to the vibrant, neon-colored visual to accompany “Shut Down,” the lead single (also known as the “title track”) from Born Pink at the stroke of midnight. Related BLACKPINK Unveils Neon-Tinted 'Shut Down' Music Video Teaser 09/16/2022 Though Born Pink is mere hours into its infancy, BLACKPINK’s previous Billboard successes provide some indication on how the album may fare on the charts. “Pink Venom,” the first...
Billboard

Halle Bailey Opens Up About the ‘Pressure’ of Playing Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’

The teaser trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid dropped just one week ago, giving audiences their very first look at Halle Bailey‘s highly anticipated portrayal of the beloved princess Ariel. And now, the star is opening up about the pressures of playing such a universally adored character, whom she says she, too, has loved since she was a child. “I’m so excited about this film,” she began, speaking to E! News at the D23 Expo. “You know being here today is so surreal.” “I definitely think that because I love this movie so much, and I’ve treasured it...
Billboard

Mariah Carey Reveals She Spent the Pandemic Recording New Music — Including a Themed Album

Mariah Carey opened up in a new interview about the music she created during the pandemic, the 25th anniversary of Butterfly and more. During the conversation with Rolling Stone‘s Rolling Stone Music Now, the icon revealed that she recorded multiple projects in her Butterfly Lounge studio over the course of the last couple years. “It’s about three or four different things,” she said. “One is a project that I’m almost finished with that I was doing some background vocal tweaks on. One is [new] songs that could be for the scripted series [by Lee Daniels] or a documentary. And then...
Billboard

Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Team Up to Sing ‘Havana’: Watch

The Voice coaches have all left their hearts in Havana — at least, that’s what their new cover will lead you to believe. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), NBC shared a video of new coach Camila Cabello — alongside fellow coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performing a jazzy rendition of her 2018 hit “Havana” ahead of The Voice‘s return next week. Cabello fittingly kicked off the track, which was performed with a full Latin jazz band complete with saxophones, trumpets, bongos and guitars. Legend joined the 25-year-old on the pre-chorus of the song and sang in stunning harmony. ...
Billboard

‘Don’t Worry Darling’: You Can Now Buy Tickets to See Harry Styles’ New Film

Harry Styles fans will finally get to see his performance in Don’t Worry Darling. The mystery thriller, starring Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Olivia Wilde, hits theaters on next Friday (Sept. 23). Directed by Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling centers around a utopian community in 1950s California. Nick Kroll, Kiki Layne, Douglas Smith and Sydney Chandler also appear in the film. Many of the headlines about the film center on off-camera drama and rumored rifts between co-stars, but it’s up to audiences to decide if Don’t Worry Darling actually lives up to the hype. Looking for cheap movie tickets?...
Billboard

Mayyas Gives an Otherworldly Performance for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finals

Mayyas hit the stage of the America’s Got Talent finals on Tuesday night (Sept. 13) for a performance that was nothing short of magical. The all-female Lebanese dance team began the number in a surprising formation created to look like one single dancer was wearing a giant gown made out of white feathers — only for the makeshift dress to come alive as the rest of the members revealed themselves beneath it, controlling each feather according to the movements of the lead dancer. Dressed in traditional gold belly-dancing ensembles and glittering face jewelry, the dancers then spread out across the stage in...
Billboard

Simon Cowell Tried to Grab ‘…Baby One More Time’ From Britney Spears By Offering Max Martin a Mercedes

What kind of world would it be if Britney Spears‘ debut single wasn’t “… Baby One More Time?” That impossible-to-image parallel universe would have become a reality if Simon Cowell had had his way. In an interview with the British music mogul/reality singing judge on the latest episode of his America’s Got Talent co-star Howie Mandel’s Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Cowell revealed that he once offered the song’s producer/writer Max Martin a brand-new Mercedes for the track. “I had a boy band at the time called Five, who I’d put together, we were just on the verge of breaking them...
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Shares Adorable Video Kissing TikToker Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa seems to be in a new relationship. The 19-year-old star potentially confirmed her romance with fellow TikToker Avery Cyrus by sharing a sweet video of the duo. In the clip, Siwa and Cyrus are seen posing together in a photo booth, smiling before they lean in for a kiss. “Happiest girl,” the dancer captioned the post. The video comes after weeks of speculation that the two were dating. @itsjojosiwaHappiest girl🫶🏼♬ je te laisserai des mots by Patrick Watson – Ms Last month, 18-year-old Kylie Prew confirmed that she and Siwa have broken up. “I don’t like drama and it makes me...
Billboard

Becky G Reflects on Her ‘Really Badass’ Trilingual Collab With BTS’ J-Hope on ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’

Becky G looked back on what it was like to work with BTS’ J-Hope in a new interview with Teen Vogue released on Wednesday (Sept. 14). “We were one of the first to do Korean, Spanish, and English. It’s really badass,” she said of the pair’s 2019 collaboration “Chicken Noodle Soup.” “I’m so happy that it happened the way it did. To this day, it’s one of those, ‘I see you, you see me, and even though we may not necessarily have the deepest conversations, we get it’ [relationships].” The trilingual bop, which sparked a viral dance craze with its funky choreography,...
Billboard

Sonia Clavell Talks Being a Female Exec in Male-Dominated Reggaeton in ‘Latin Hitmaker’ Podcast

Sonia Clavell is a rarity: She is a female manager in the world of reggaetón, and her key client is a female reggaetón artist, another rarity. That the artist is Ivy Queen, known as the “Queen” of reggaetón, and the first female artist to foray successfully in the genre — makes Clavell’s career all the more fascinating. As the president of Clavell Marketing, Clavell, a Puerto Rican native, brings to the table years of experience in the genre, where she worked doing everything from public relations and promotions, to marketing, label management and concert promotions, working with a wide range of...
Billboard

Here’s the Date of the 2022 American Music Awards

The 2022 American Music Awards will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air on a tape-delayed basis on the West Coast at 8 p.m. PT. Nominations will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 13. Cardi B hosted last year’s AMAs. This year’s host has yet to be announced. BTS, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were last year’s top winners, with three awards each. Last year’s show was the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions, according to the show. American Music Awards winners are determined entirely...
Billboard

Camila Cabello Talks Joining ‘The Voice,’ Her TV ‘Parents’ Blake & Gwen, and Channeling Beyonce’s ‘Energy’ in Brazil

Camila Cabello might be the youngest coach when season 22 of The Voice premieres Monday night on NBC, but she’s the only one who knows what both sides of a reality singing competition look like. The pop star got her start when she auditioned for The X Factor more than a decade ago, eventually being placed in the girl group Fifth Harmony and kick-starting her music career at age 15. So when the opportunity arrived to coach aspiring singers in the same position she was in 10 years ago — alongside returning coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton —...
Billboard

Beninese-Nigerian Rising Star Ayra Starr Gets Spotlight From Spotify RADAR Global Program

All eyes have been on Ayra Starr since late last year. The impressive vocalist – who was born in Cotonou, Benin, and raised in various neighborhoods such as Abuja and Lagos in Nigeria – made an impression outside of the African continent with her daring debut album 19 & Dangerous upon its release in August 2021. But now, she’s ready to take the world by storm as Spotify’s next RADAR Global artist, which the company announced Thursday (Sept. 15). Spotify added Starr (real name Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe) to its marquee global emerging artist program, which will feature her on the RADAR...
