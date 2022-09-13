ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Comments / 2

Related
fox46.com

Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

As Charlotte leaders celebrate South End's growth, many say it's getting too expensive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte you saw in the 1970s is long gone, with the city always expanding to welcome new residential development and businesses. A Chicago-based developer recently unveiled its plan for a $750 million project that will bring two new towers into South End, including hundreds of apartments. The company originally predicted three towers, but some Mecklenburg County leaders say the massive project is still a win.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Society
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Society
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
WCNC

Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

City of Concord giving away 200 trees to homeowners

CONCORD, N.C. — Homeowners in Concord can get a free tree, thanks to a partnership between the City of Concord, All Saints' Episcopal Church and the Arbor Day Foundation. Through the Energy-Saving Trees program, 200 homeowners in Concord will be able to reserve their trees online, on a first-come, first-served basis. This is the fourth year that the City of Concord has participated in this program.
CONCORD, NC
fox46.com

Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The image of a drag performer telling stories to children is one that would draw a myriad of reactions, both positive and negative. And the event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Homelessness#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Meta#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing
WCNC

A Charlotte couple used pandemic aid to expand culinary footprint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To a passerby, Crepe Cellar's closed doors at the beginning of 2022 might have looked like the NoDa gastropub had fallen victim to the pandemic, but the neighborhood staple was not a casualty of the moment. Quite the opposite, actually. Today, behind the same brick-facade storefront...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCNC

PETA files motion to stop transport of animals to Troutman animal park

TROUTMAN, N.C. — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is asking a judge to halt the transfer of animals to an animal park in Iredell County. The animals are allegedly coming from Waccatee Zoological Farm in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to PETA. PETA previously sued the zoo for allegations of failing to provide animals with adequate care.
TROUTMAN, NC
WCNC

Retired Charlotte Fire captain hurt on Kansas hunting trip lands in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A retired fire captain is back in Charlotte for treatment 12 days after a hunting accident left him seriously hurt more than 1,000 miles away from home. The medical plane carrying Tripp Fincher landed back in the Queen City on Thursday so he could continue treatment at home. The Charlotte Fire Department shared a video of Fincher on a gurney, giving a thumbs-up to the camera before being loaded onto an ambulance and taken to a hospital.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte

DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
DURHAM, NC
WCNC

'Expect long delays': Crash knocks out power to traffic lights on busy Huntersville road

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A section of W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte is closed after a dump truck crashed into power lines Friday morning, police said. The crash happened on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road, about a mile from Northlake Mall and I-77. Duke Energy confirmed about 2,000 customers were without power as a result of the crash, which knocked down power lines across the road.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WFAE

Developer buys up more of Asian Corner Mall

Developer Beauxwright has purchased another part of the Asian Corner Mall at the intersection of Sugar Creek and North Tryon. The developer already owns two parcels at the mall. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Electric ride-share options coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Big changes are coming to Uber in the Queen City. The ride-share company announced it's launching Uber Comfort Electric in 14 cities in North America on Thursday, including Charlotte. The new ride option allows riders to request a premium electric vehicle like a Tesla, Polestar, or...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy