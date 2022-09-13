Read full article on original website
Some 'Tent City' residents who found permanent housing could soon be homeless again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been over a year and a half since we’ve seen dozens of tents on the streets near Uptown Charlotte. The encampment, located near Charlotte's North End and once known as "Tent City," was filled with hundreds of people. Now some of those former...
Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
North Carolina awarded $100 million federal grant for I-85 corridor widening project
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation's I-85 expansion project is one of 26 nationwide recipients of this year's Infrastructure Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant awards. North Carolina will receive $100 million in federal funding to aid...
As Charlotte leaders celebrate South End's growth, many say it's getting too expensive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte you saw in the 1970s is long gone, with the city always expanding to welcome new residential development and businesses. A Chicago-based developer recently unveiled its plan for a $750 million project that will bring two new towers into South End, including hundreds of apartments. The company originally predicted three towers, but some Mecklenburg County leaders say the massive project is still a win.
New home has west Charlotte nonprofit poised to help more young adults
CHARLOTTE — A new home in a former warehouse in west Charlotte has a nonprofit more equipped than ever to provide mental health services, job training and housing to local young people. The Relatives supports folks ages 16 to 24 as they transition to adulthood. The new resource center...
Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”
City of Concord giving away 200 trees to homeowners
CONCORD, N.C. — Homeowners in Concord can get a free tree, thanks to a partnership between the City of Concord, All Saints' Episcopal Church and the Arbor Day Foundation. Through the Energy-Saving Trees program, 200 homeowners in Concord will be able to reserve their trees online, on a first-come, first-served basis. This is the fourth year that the City of Concord has participated in this program.
Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The image of a drag performer telling stories to children is one that would draw a myriad of reactions, both positive and negative. And the event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
Portion of I-85 in Mecklenburg County reopens after crash, NCDOT says
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened following a crash, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident was being investigated in Mecklenburg County near exit 27, which is Beatty Drive. Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.
Comparing Charlotte-area charter schools state test scores to area public schools
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of public charter schools opening in North Carolina continues to grow as parents decide traditional public schools aren’t the right fit. This is especially true for children of color. WCNC Charlotte looked at data from three Charlotte-area charter schools. They include Lake Norman...
A Charlotte couple used pandemic aid to expand culinary footprint
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To a passerby, Crepe Cellar's closed doors at the beginning of 2022 might have looked like the NoDa gastropub had fallen victim to the pandemic, but the neighborhood staple was not a casualty of the moment. Quite the opposite, actually. Today, behind the same brick-facade storefront...
Michael Jordan grant offers finance education to highschoolers, including CMS students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are one of several public schools that will receive access to a financial course from NBA legend Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand. The Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) grant will help almost 500,000 students in 639 high schools. The one-time grant is modeled...
PETA files motion to stop transport of animals to Troutman animal park
TROUTMAN, N.C. — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is asking a judge to halt the transfer of animals to an animal park in Iredell County. The animals are allegedly coming from Waccatee Zoological Farm in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to PETA. PETA previously sued the zoo for allegations of failing to provide animals with adequate care.
Retired Charlotte Fire captain hurt on Kansas hunting trip lands in the Queen City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A retired fire captain is back in Charlotte for treatment 12 days after a hunting accident left him seriously hurt more than 1,000 miles away from home. The medical plane carrying Tripp Fincher landed back in the Queen City on Thursday so he could continue treatment at home. The Charlotte Fire Department shared a video of Fincher on a gurney, giving a thumbs-up to the camera before being loaded onto an ambulance and taken to a hospital.
Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte
DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
'Expect long delays': Crash knocks out power to traffic lights on busy Huntersville road
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A section of W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte is closed after a dump truck crashed into power lines Friday morning, police said. The crash happened on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road, about a mile from Northlake Mall and I-77. Duke Energy confirmed about 2,000 customers were without power as a result of the crash, which knocked down power lines across the road.
Developer buys up more of Asian Corner Mall
Developer Beauxwright has purchased another part of the Asian Corner Mall at the intersection of Sugar Creek and North Tryon. The developer already owns two parcels at the mall. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
Electric ride-share options coming to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Big changes are coming to Uber in the Queen City. The ride-share company announced it's launching Uber Comfort Electric in 14 cities in North America on Thursday, including Charlotte. The new ride option allows riders to request a premium electric vehicle like a Tesla, Polestar, or...
'It's been a roller-coaster ride' | CATS CEO addresses challenges, long-term transit plan
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CEO of Charlotte Area Transit System told WCNC Charlotte his agency rebounded from a summer staffing slump that lead to unreliable public transit. "It's been a roller-coaster ride. But I'm so proud of our employees," John Lewis said. Amid union negotiations this summer, CATS struggled...
Expansion project on I-85 west of Charlotte awarded $100 million by Biden administration
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A plan to widen Interstate 85 in Gaston and Cleveland counties received a $100 million influx in funding from the Biden administration on Thursday. The North Carolina Department of Transportation received the money to support the expansion and improvements on the highway from U.S. Highway 321 to Mount Holly.
