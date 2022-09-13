Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
New Diner to Open on Utica St
A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
Marcy Dunkin’ Remodeled Faster Than You Can Finish a Cup of Coffee
Let's just say I was more than a little perturbed when a sign went up in front of the Marcy Dunkin' saying they were closed for a remodel. How could they do this to me? Didn't they know I relied on them -- probably a little too much -- to get me through my work day?
Dive Into A Big Bowl Of Mac N Cheese At These 15 Upstate New York Restaurants
Do you love macaroni and cheese? Where can you find some of the best bowls across the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas?. Pasta and cheese casseroles were recorded in the 14th century in the Italian cookbook, Liber de Coquina, which featured a dish of Parmesan and pasta. It's been on tables of Central New Yorkers since you were a little kid. There is something different when you become an adult, and learn you can have mac n cheese whenever you'd like. Where do you go?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKTV
Bed Bath & Beyond in New Hartford among 150 stores slated to close
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Bed Bath & Beyond in New Hartford is one of 150 stores that will soon be closing nationwide. ‘For Sale’ signs have been around the Consumer Square location for a while, but the official announcement was made Thursday. The company says it's closing the...
Move Already! Message To Those Turning Left By Aldi’s In New Hartford
If you don't know who we're talking about, this letter's for you. There are not many things in this world that will cause me road rage. I consider myself to be a relatively calm guy when I'm behind the wheel. But this is one thing that REALLY grinds my gears.
Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:
Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween
Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Store To Make You Beautiful Opens at Sangertown Square Mall
A new store making you beautiful has opened in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Stella Salon is locally owned and operated by Joanne Foley. The full-service hair salon just opened in the Target Wing next to DSW. It replaces the old Master Cuts. Latest Hair Trends. Stella specializes in...
Enjoy Family Fun At This Upstate New York Fall Festival
Are you looking for family fun throughout the fall season here in Upstate New York? Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your plans. Lincoln Davies is hosting Fall Festival Weekends from September 17th through Sunday, October 2nd. You'll be able to shop and browse all sorts of other local businesses and vendors who offer family fun each weekend. The cost is affordable too, it's only $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
New Downtown Utica Hospital Briefly Evacuated for Small Fire
A brief interruption to construction at the MVHS Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica this morning as workers were evacuated for a short time. Utica fire officials responded to the new hospital at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells WIBX 950 the small fire was attributed to...
Great Northern Mall update: Developer in talks with 2 big tenants
Clay, N.Y. – Central New York Developer Guy Hart Jr. has big plans for transforming the Great Northern Mall property, and he’s starting by negotiating with two large tenants. One is a large big-box retailer not currently in Clay, and the other is what he calls would be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Wine, Food & Pandas? It’s All One Fun Evening At This CNY Zoo
You'll be seeing red at this Central New York zoo... but it's for all the right reasons. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is back with another special Gourmet Dinner Series, being presented and prepared by Catering at the Zoo. This month they are celebrating the Red Pandas with Rockin' the Reds!
New, Fresh, Modern Rest Areas Opening on NYS Thruway
The latest in a series of all 27 worn New York State Thruway rest areas opened on Monday along the west-bound lane in Chittenango. The new sleek smaller version of the new rest stops includes Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Applegreen (a grab and go convenience section) and Ny Food and Drinks. The...
Chittenango rest stop with Chick-fil-A now open
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
localsyr.com
Central Square Apple Festival returns
(WSYR-TV) — As we head into fall, we head into apple season. With that comes apple pies, apple fritters, and everything else apple-related. The Hasting Lions Club is pulling things together for the 37th annual Central Square Apple Festival happening on Sept. 24 and 25. Denise Porter and Sue Henderson are co-chairing the festival, which is back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
urbancny.com
Centro Opportunities Full Time & Part-Time – Transit Company Announce Bus Operator Class
Centro has started the recruiting process for their next drivers’ class that begins October 17th. There are openings in Auburn, Oswego, Syracuse and Utica! Download the job posting for all 4 locations below and share with anyone who may be interested in joining Centro!. Centro’s hosting an Open House...
CNY marching band director honored with spot in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville marching band director Casey Vanderstouw has been selected to join a select group of peers from across the country in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry will convey its theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach...
COVID booster clinics in Central New York
(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics: Cayuga County: A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer: 1st and 2nd […]
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0