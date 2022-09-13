ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

thecolgatemaroonnews.com

New Diner to Open on Utica St

A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
HAMILTON, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
WHITESBORO, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Dive Into A Big Bowl Of Mac N Cheese At These 15 Upstate New York Restaurants

Do you love macaroni and cheese? Where can you find some of the best bowls across the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas?. Pasta and cheese casseroles were recorded in the 14th century in the Italian cookbook, Liber de Coquina, which featured a dish of Parmesan and pasta. It's been on tables of Central New Yorkers since you were a little kid. There is something different when you become an adult, and learn you can have mac n cheese whenever you'd like. Where do you go?
UTICA, NY
Utica, NY
Restaurants
City
New Hartford, NY
Utica, NY
Lifestyle
City
Utica, NY
Utica, NY
Food & Drinks
96.1 The Eagle

Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween

Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
CHITTENANGO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Enjoy Family Fun At This Upstate New York Fall Festival

Are you looking for family fun throughout the fall season here in Upstate New York? Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your plans. Lincoln Davies is hosting Fall Festival Weekends from September 17th through Sunday, October 2nd. You'll be able to shop and browse all sorts of other local businesses and vendors who offer family fun each weekend. The cost is affordable too, it's only $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
SAUQUOIT, NY
Big Frog 104

New Downtown Utica Hospital Briefly Evacuated for Small Fire

A brief interruption to construction at the MVHS Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica this morning as workers were evacuated for a short time. Utica fire officials responded to the new hospital at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells WIBX 950 the small fire was attributed to...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Chittenango rest stop with Chick-fil-A now open

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
CHITTENANGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Central Square Apple Festival returns

(WSYR-TV) — As we head into fall, we head into apple season. With that comes apple pies, apple fritters, and everything else apple-related. The Hasting Lions Club is pulling things together for the 37th annual Central Square Apple Festival happening on Sept. 24 and 25. Denise Porter and Sue Henderson are co-chairing the festival, which is back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

COVID booster clinics in Central New York

(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics: Cayuga County:  A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer: 1st and 2nd […]
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

