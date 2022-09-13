Read full article on original website
Related
‘You Have Failed, Us and Yourself’ – Bill Walton Has Had It with the Mayor’s Approach to Homelessness
For the last several weeks, Bill Walton, the basketball legend, Grateful Dead fan and avid bicyclist – perhaps San Diego’s most famous resident – has been sending Mayor Todd Gloria emails about the homeless crisis in San Diego. He’s extremely frustrated. “you have failed, us and...
chulavistatoday.com
City of San Diego approves the revitalizing of Midway District for Sports Arena
San Diego City Council gives the green light for negotiations to take place regarding the redeveloping of Sports Arena site. On Tuesday, City Council approved this step with developers who will revamp up to 50 acres of the Midway Rising District, which includes an updated Sports Arena area. With this...
City of San Diego approves to move forward with new OB Pier
The City of San Diego is moving forward with replacing the Ocean Beach Pier, after reports show it has exceeded its life expectancy.
kusi.com
Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey: SANDAG leaders are misleading CARB, the mileage tax is still part of the plan.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A handful of San Diego County leaders sent a letter to the chief counsel at the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regarding SANDAG’s controversial and unpopular pay-per-use mileage tax. SANDAG’s Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata had promised that the tax would be removed from their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heckler Challenges Carl DeMaio-Backed Webinar for Election Integrity Volunteers
Carl DeMaio’s new Transparency Foundation hosted a “California Election Integrity Volunteer Orientation” on Tuesday via Zoom. But a heckler in the chat room sought to undercut one of the session’s key asks — vote early via mail ballot (being sent to all voters). An attendee...
kusi.com
Supervisor Joel Anderson fires back at Mayor Wells, says he knew about housing homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an internal memo to the Chief Administrative Officer, Helen Robbins-Meyer, Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents East County communities of District 2, questioned if staff had looked into the possibility of establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the County and jurisdictions along the San Diego River, such as the San Diego River Park Foundation, and the Cities of San Diego and Santee.
Largest New Apartment Development of 2022 Opens at Millenia in Chula Vista
The largest new apartment development of 2022 in San Diego County opened Thursday at Millenia in Chula Vista. The Avalyn, an eight-building rental community with a total of 480 units, is a development of the Minneapolis-based Ryan Companies. “The city of Chula Vista has become a hub for luxury apartment...
kusi.com
Newsom’s gas ban adversely affects market confidence, says Del Beccaro
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The stock market took a steep plunge on Sept. 13 marking the worst day for the Dow Jones since 2020. Newsom’s aggressive climate policies have recently included a ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. KUSI Political Contributor Tom Del Beccaro says...
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
Oceanside mobile home community says fire insurance went up 800%
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Imagine receiving an insurance letter that says your policy is being canceled due to fire risk and the only place you can find coverage will cost you 800%. That’s what is happening at the Pilgrim Creek Estates in Oceanside. A mobile home community made up of...
El Cajon mayor voices frustration over San Diego County 'dumping a massive number of homeless people in El Cajon'
SAN DIEGO — El Cajon is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness arriving to the city and using hotel vouchers. Mayor Bill Wells said the police department reached out to every hotel and motel in the city over the weekend. That's when they learned about 1/5th of hotel rooms are being occupied by someone with a voucher.
northcountydailystar.com
JC Resorts Loses Reidy Creek Golf Course Contract in Escondido After 20 Years
On September 14, the Escondido City Council voted unanimously to award a five-year contract for management and operation of the Reidy Creek Golf Course to Escondido Golf, LLC, an affiliate of Petaluma-based CourseCo, Inc. JC Resorts operated the course since its opening in 2002, but according to a City of Escondido staff report, the property failed to achieve levels of income that would have enabled it to pay back or subsidize tax-exempt Lease Revenue bonds issued by the City in April 2001 for the construction of the golf course, forcing the Escondido General Fund to make debt service payments that average about $361,000 per year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chulavistatoday.com
Port Receives $2.7 Million grant to help fund pollution-reducing cranes
The Port of San Diego accepted a $2.7 million grant from the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District to provide incentive funding to support clean technology investments, especially in underserved communities. The grant will partially fund electrical upgrades to power two new all-electric mobile harbor cranes that will help...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
chulavistatoday.com
Tentative Rail Labor Deal Reached
A tentative rail labor agreement was reached Thursday, which averted a strike that would have otherwise impacted train commuters and supply chains throughout San Diego County. Of the 12 unions, nine had agreed to tentative deals as of Wednesday while the others remained at the bargaining table. “We are hopeful...
National City voters will decide in '24 on a special tax on property owners
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City voters will decide in 2024 whether the city should establish a special tax on property owners. The tax would help generate funds exclusively for repairing streets, alleys and improving old parks. The National City Council approved placing the property tax measure on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kusi.com
California’s Democrat candidates refusing to debate Republicans ahead of 2022 midterms
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 midterm elections are quickly approaching, and Republicans have an uphill battle in their attempt to disrupt the Democrat supermajority in California. California’s GOP Chair, Jessica Millan Patterson, shared an update on San Diego’s local congressional and statewide races as we approach election day....
'We're failing': La Jolla leaders hoping locals will pitch in more to throw out trash
Though summer tourism season has waned, The Village of La Jolla is still in need of care, and two people who oversee its maintenance are hoping locals will take an extra step toward making it shine.
San Diego Business Journal
Bill Howe Acquires Specialized Pipe Technologies
San Diego-based Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air, Flood & Restoration has acquired Specialized Pipe Technologies (SPT), a local company and a leader in pipe inspection cleaning, and non-invasive pipe lining. The acquisition, announced on August 25, is part of a substantial expansion for Bill Howe Family of Companies, which...
San Diego Liquor Store Sells SuperLotto Plus Ticket Worth Nearly $17,000
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the last SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $25 million. But there were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at the Bi-Rite Market on First Avenue in Bankers Hill.
Comments / 1