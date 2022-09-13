ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
City
Imperial Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Chula Vista, CA
Government
kusi.com

Supervisor Joel Anderson fires back at Mayor Wells, says he knew about housing homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an internal memo to the Chief Administrative Officer, Helen Robbins-Meyer, Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents East County communities of District 2, questioned if staff had looked into the possibility of establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the County and jurisdictions along the San Diego River, such as the San Diego River Park Foundation, and the Cities of San Diego and Santee.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
northcountydailystar.com

JC Resorts Loses Reidy Creek Golf Course Contract in Escondido After 20 Years

On September 14, the Escondido City Council voted unanimously to award a five-year contract for management and operation of the Reidy Creek Golf Course to Escondido Golf, LLC, an affiliate of Petaluma-based CourseCo, Inc. JC Resorts operated the course since its opening in 2002, but according to a City of Escondido staff report, the property failed to achieve levels of income that would have enabled it to pay back or subsidize tax-exempt Lease Revenue bonds issued by the City in April 2001 for the construction of the golf course, forcing the Escondido General Fund to make debt service payments that average about $361,000 per year.
ESCONDIDO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#Flavored Tobacco#Tobacco Control#Politics Local#Chula Vista City Council#Senate
chulavistatoday.com

Port Receives $2.7 Million grant to help fund pollution-reducing cranes

The Port of San Diego accepted a $2.7 million grant from the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District to provide incentive funding to support clean technology investments, especially in underserved communities. The grant will partially fund electrical upgrades to power two new all-electric mobile harbor cranes that will help...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Tentative Rail Labor Deal Reached

A tentative rail labor agreement was reached Thursday, which averted a strike that would have otherwise impacted train commuters and supply chains throughout San Diego County. Of the 12 unions, nine had agreed to tentative deals as of Wednesday while the others remained at the bargaining table. “We are hopeful...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San Diego Business Journal

Bill Howe Acquires Specialized Pipe Technologies

San Diego-based Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air, Flood & Restoration has acquired Specialized Pipe Technologies (SPT), a local company and a leader in pipe inspection cleaning, and non-invasive pipe lining. The acquisition, announced on August 25, is part of a substantial expansion for Bill Howe Family of Companies, which...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy