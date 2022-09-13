Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV updated on audit, construction, solar power
The City of Gainesville continues to progress with its late 2021 financial audit as Sue Wang, acting finance director since mid-June, looks to correct systematic problems that external auditors noted in January that stretched back to 2018. She said the department looks to stay current for the next audit while...
THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS
Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC initiates rental permitting, learns from GNV
Alachua County will move forward with a rental permit program after a 4-1 vote on Tuesday that will require inspections of units for maintenance issues and establish energy efficiency standards. The City of Gainesville has already initiated a similar program. The county modified the program and implementation for its uses.
wuft.org
To become a welcoming city to immigrants, Gainesville agencies hire for new positions, pilot language access line
The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative announced Wednesday progress made in the six months since they unveiled a blueprint for Gainesville to become a welcoming city. Initial efforts, supported by $300,000 in pledged American Rescue Plan funds from the City, have focused mostly on language inclusion. City websites and important...
mycbs4.com
Residents express concern about new development in Azalea Trails neighborhood
Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Commissioners voted this afternoon to change requirements for housing proposals to get county funding. The changes include requiring developers to receive community feedback, but the changes came because of one specific project, Dogwood Village. Azalea Trails neighbors said they want to make their voices heard regarding this proposed project.
fox35orlando.com
'What's up with that?': Florida student caught driving 116 mph so he wouldn't be late for school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida college student was allegedly clocked going 116 mph on a highway because he said he was worried he'd be late for school. "116 miles an hour? What's up with that?" a Florida Highway Patrol trooper is heard asking University of Florida student Joseph Melhado. Troopers say Melhado was pulled over in Gainesville going 116 mph on Interstate 75, where the speed limit is 70.
WCJB
Lake City issues boil water advisory notice
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Semi catches fire on I-75
A tractor-trailer caught fire and backed up traffic northbound on I-75 two miles north of the Gainesville NW 39th Avenue 390 exit Friday morning. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, ACFR and High Springs Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 8:03 a.m. to the tractor-trailer parked along the shoulder of the road with fire coming from the cab and the front of the trailer.
Independent Florida Alligator
Local contractor arrested for threatening Gainesville city commissioners
A local contractor was arrested Monday for threatening to harm Gainesville City Commission members over Facebook and in an email. Terry Martin-Back, a 68-year-old Gainesville resident, was booked into the Alachua County Jail around 4 p.m. Monday. He’s being charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, according to his arrest warrant.
WCJB
Deep Creek Community Center will hold a road dedication ceremony for an inspector
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a road dedication ceremony for an inspector who was killed in the line of duty in Lake City. Inspector Austin Gay had his last watch on Saturday, April 14, 1979. The opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at...
WCJB
Traffic stop for littering leads to meth arrest in Levy County
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A tossed cigarette led to an arrest of a man in Levy County. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Yandry Guillen of Gainesville after a traffic stop. They stopped him after they saw Guillen toss a lit cigarette from his car which is against the law in Florida. Deputies...
ocala-news.com
More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s growth, quality of life
More letters were received from Ocala residents who voiced their thoughts on the topic of Ocala/Marion County’s growth and quality of life. “First, let me say that I love this town. I moved here because it had the best of both worlds. A small town but with modern amenities such as theaters, dining, etc. Is it perfect? No. But now I see the City of Ocala starting to move in the wrong direction. By this, I mean more apartment complexes. I used to live in Jacksonville in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and what went from a large city with a small town feel has turned into a mega mess with huge apartment complexes at every turn, resulting in massive traffic issues and an enormous array of strip malls. The city should be focusing on actual neighborhoods with real houses – not apartment complexes that will be bought and sold five times over with each new owner doing less to maintain them until they are just an eyesore. Build houses, build neighborhoods, build the community,” says Ocala resident Dave Flynn.
mycbs4.com
Alachua County offers low income residents chance to apply for home repair funding
Alachua County is offering homeowners a chance to apply for funding for home repairs. These funds include grants for low income families. The Alachua County Housing Division has $200,000 to disperse to residents. The grants offer roof replacements and emergency repairs. The program is first come, first serve. Housing Program...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GRU to present on customer solar connection limits
Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) staff will present on Thursday to the city commission and explain policy choices concerning how much solar power homeowners can add to the grid. Currently, GRU limits homes with solar power from adding to the grid if the addition pushes that circuit over 2 megawatts. Gainesville...
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC pivots on affordable housing project
The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided to pivot on a project that would bring a 96-unit workforce housing development next to the Abraham Lincoln Middle School off SE 8th Avenue. The commission passed a motion that would request the Florida Housing Finance Coalition to allow the project...
WCJB
Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to speak in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 20th annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue will have a special keynote speaker. Governor Ron DeSantis will be attending and speaking at the event this year. The Alachua County Republican Executive Committee is holding this event at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Room.
fox35orlando.com
Plane crashes in Alachua County, Florida deputies say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane crashed in Waldo in northern Alachua County Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said they received a call about a plane down in the 14900 block of NE County Road 1471 shortly before 8 a.m. Alachua County Fire Rescue arrived and...
thewestsidegazette.com
In Florida, the Right to Vote Can Cost You
(Source: BC Gabriella Sanchez) Despite a state constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to most people with past convictions, Florida has done all it can to keep them from the polls. Fifty-five-year-old Kelvin Bolton was arrested at a homeless shelter earlier this year in Gainesville, Florida. He was held on a...
mainstreetdailynews.com
County offers churches free disaster prep training
Alachua County Emergency Management will host a church/faith-based organization training meeting on Oct. 20 to help congregations prepare for disaster. The free training session, which is also sponsored by the Salvation Army, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alachua County Emergency Operations Center at 1100 SE 27th St. in Gainesville. Lunch will be provided.
alachuachronicle.com
New homeowner receives keys to Habitat house built on land donated by the City of Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – First-time homeowner Ashley Burke fought back tears as she thanked the many individuals and organizations on her list during Tuesday’s dedication of her new Alachua Habitat for Humanity home in East Gainesville. “I give thanks to God and thank my fiancé, Habitat, the city, and...
