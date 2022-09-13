Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing
Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect,' wouldn't shake his hand
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on Tom Brady during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, saying Brady had "zero respect" for him and wouldn't shake his hand after games. Fitzpatrick recalled the Bills' 34-31 win over the Patriots in 2011, when Brady threw four...
NFL・
Yardbarker
The Seahawks Knew Russell Wilson’s Weakness All Along
The Seattle Seahawks edged the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football showdown, 17-16. The NFC West squad bucked the prediction of most football fans and experts of a dominating victory by Denver. After all, the Broncos have a powerful offense led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He is...
Report: Former Kyle Shanahan colleagues believe Jimmy Garoppolo could start if team falls to 0-2
Going into just his second game as a full-time 49ers starter, Trey Lance is not in a situation that compares to the ones most high-level quarterback prospects have encountered upon entering the NFL. Jimmy Garoppolo‘s restructured deal to stay with the team has undoubtedly shortened Lance’s leash, creating what could be unusually high Week 2 stakes for a first-year starter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
Yardbarker
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants prediction, pick and odds Sun. 9/18: Battle of the running backs
It was much easier to digest the first result of the season for the New York Giants than it was for the Carolina Panthers. Yet the Giants are banking on regenerating the level of focus deemed necessary going into the second game when the Panthers visit Sunday afternoon at East Rutherford, N.J.
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'Everybody respects that dude'
It is the first time Fitzpatrick has won player of the week. He may need to have a similar impact with linebacker T.J. Watt out for perhaps six weeks rehabbing a torn pec muscle, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoprt. In Week 2 in their home opener, the Steelers...
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy wants OC Kellen Moore to be 'smarter' with play calling
The Dallas Cowboys offense put up a Week 1 stinker during their 19-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." Now with two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott out with a thumb injury, it may continue to be tough sledding for Jerry Jones' organization. Head coach Mike...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction, Pick, Odds: Can Justin Fields and Bears Win Again?
The Chicago Bears will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Bears are coming into the game with a 1-0 record after upsetting the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10, at home, in brutal conditions. Meanwhile, the Packers are 0-1 after the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 beatdown.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Yardbarker
Pat McAfee praises Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell: ‘He might be a damn mastermind’
The Minnesota Vikings’ domination of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 23-7 Week 1 win caught the eye of many, including former Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee. On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee, a known buddy of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, admitted that he was a believer in Minnesota’s new head coach.
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The key to victory for the New York Giants against the Carolina Panthers
With Week 2 quickly approaching for the New York Giants, the coaching staff is well on their way to rounding out a strategy to stop a Carolina Panthers offense that consists of far more receiving talent compared to the Tennessee Titans. With DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall, and even...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
Yardbarker
Report: 49ers could make QB change after Week 2 based on Kyle Shanahan's reputation
Trey Lance’s tenure as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback got off to a bumpy start in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. A new report suggests that the second-year pro might not get much of a chance to right the ship, either. The 49ers face the Seattle...
Yardbarker
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s Clear Refusal To Use Two Running Back System May Come Back to Bite Him In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers had the injury bug hit them hard on Sunday afternoon in a 23-20 season-opening victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. The most important offensive and defensive players on the team did not finish the game. T.J. Watt is reportedly only going to miss 5-6 weeks with a pec injury and running back, Najee Harris could play as soon as this weekend against the New England Patriots. The defensive scheme will be fine with the talent that surrounds the unit, but if Harris’ injury is more serious than thought, head coach, Mike Tomlin may kick himself for not grabbing a formidable backup in the off-season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
LeSean McCoy: 'It's over' for Bill Belichick, Patriots without Tom Brady
Coming off a preseason during which their offense looked lackluster, at best, the New England Patriots opened the regular season with a 20-7 loss at the Miami Dolphins that did little to silence concerns previously voiced by fans and critics. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has famously earned six Super...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson: 'I woke up knowing I was going to get a pick' vs. Chargers
The Chiefs held on for a 27-24 victory. Casual fans couldn't be blamed for not knowing Watson's name before Thursday's heroics. The product of the Washington State Cougars fell to the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, when Kansas City selected him with the 243rd pick. One might have...
Yardbarker
Texas reportedly spent $630K on recruiting trips for Arch Manning, others
The Texas Longhorns football program had a very successful recruiting campaign during the 2022 spring and summer, and it seems part of the reasons was from shelling out some big bucks to persuade several top high school players that Austin was where they wanted to be. After losing seven games...
Yardbarker
49ers HC Gives Update On George Kittle’s Injury Status
After losing in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers are in need of a win on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Coming out of this contest with a win is even more important when one considers that they will play the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams the following two weeks.
Comments / 0