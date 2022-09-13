ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Knew Russell Wilson’s Weakness All Along

The Seattle Seahawks edged the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football showdown, 17-16. The NFC West squad bucked the prediction of most football fans and experts of a dominating victory by Denver. After all, the Broncos have a powerful offense led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He is...
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Former Kyle Shanahan colleagues believe Jimmy Garoppolo could start if team falls to 0-2

Going into just his second game as a full-time 49ers starter, Trey Lance is not in a situation that compares to the ones most high-level quarterback prospects have encountered upon entering the NFL. Jimmy Garoppolo‘s restructured deal to stay with the team has undoubtedly shortened Lance’s leash, creating what could be unusually high Week 2 stakes for a first-year starter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s Clear Refusal To Use Two Running Back System May Come Back to Bite Him In 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the injury bug hit them hard on Sunday afternoon in a 23-20 season-opening victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. The most important offensive and defensive players on the team did not finish the game. T.J. Watt is reportedly only going to miss 5-6 weeks with a pec injury and running back, Najee Harris could play as soon as this weekend against the New England Patriots. The defensive scheme will be fine with the talent that surrounds the unit, but if Harris’ injury is more serious than thought, head coach, Mike Tomlin may kick himself for not grabbing a formidable backup in the off-season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

LeSean McCoy: 'It's over' for Bill Belichick, Patriots without Tom Brady

Coming off a preseason during which their offense looked lackluster, at best, the New England Patriots opened the regular season with a 20-7 loss at the Miami Dolphins that did little to silence concerns previously voiced by fans and critics. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has famously earned six Super...
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers HC Gives Update On George Kittle’s Injury Status

After losing in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers are in need of a win on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Coming out of this contest with a win is even more important when one considers that they will play the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams the following two weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

